What a long strange trip it’s been

This is a story of how three CoMo-based gymthusiasts, two writers — me and The Maneater’s Nate Salsman —and an Olympic sports savant and KCOU PBP extraordinaire, Abigail Klapatauskas, took to the road on Friday afternoon for a harrowing journey to St. Charles, Mo. to cheer objectively report on the Zou to the Lou quad meet.

It did not go as planned.

You see, dear readers, while we allotted a three-hour window to go a mere 106 miles - just a straight shot down the interstate - Mother Nature and the vehicles on I-70 on this fateful day had other plans.

Well, this is fun. Hoping to get to the #Mizzou gym meet at some point. It’s not looking great at the moment. Still 50 miles away and it starts in 45 mins. So annoyed. Lots of bonding time with @abigail_klap and @nate13158 pic.twitter.com/RhE86kEVjZ — Karen S (@karensteger) February 16, 2024

For there would be no trip to St. Charles. No in-person observation of a podium meet. No attempt to keep your inner cheers at bay when that [spoiler alert] perfect 10 flashed on the screen. There would be no post-game with Shannon and selected gymnasts. None of it.

Because, you see, we NEVER MADE IT THERE. At around 8:45pm, some 5 hours and 40 minutes after leaving CoMo, while stranded on some side road in Jonesburg (side note: good thing we decided to get off I-70 or else we’d have been there even longer), we finally decided to throw caution to the wind and execute a three-point (probably more like six-points if we’re being honest) turn to head back some 59 miles back home (yeah, we’d only made it 59 miles, you guys), dejected, hungry, in need of a restroom, and without a cell signal to know how the meet ended (dammit). Why didn’t we give up earlier? Well, for one, I (the driver) was deathly afraid of getting into a head-on collision with some of the impatient whackadoos out there pulling out of line and trying to bypass the traffic by driving on the wrong side of the road, and two, we were going to leave Nate with his parents after the meet, and that too was a fool’s errand. (sorry, Nate.)

It wasn’t all bad, though. as Nate and I schooled Abigail in gymnastics trivia (to prepare her for a meet she’d never see, but that’s besides the point), discussed Olympic Sports, Rock M, women’s hoops, future gymnastics podcasts & PBP opps, and NIL deals. And we actually got to watch/listen to some of the meet— hey, we weren’t moving, what else were we supposed to do?! We laughed, we cheered, we complained, we threw out ridiculous ideas for press conference questions we’d never get to ask and even more ridiculous ideas for this story, all the while pondering if we’d make it in time to at least see the Fab Floor. [narrator: they did not make it to see the Fab Floor.] All in all, if you’re going to get stuck in a car for upwards of six hours, it’s nice to like the people you’re with, at least. It was quite the bonding experience.

Because I’m watching this after the fact —I didn’t get home til after 10pm from the day’s excursion— and because the format was that of a quad meet where each team was on a different event, I’m going to break it down a bit differently than normal. Also, because —spoiler alert — Mizzou had a great meet, but didn’t beat Florida (who had a reallllly great meet), so there’s really no reason to bury the lede here.

Let’s recap.

Vault

Mizzou: Sienna Schreiber got the Tigers rolling in this one with a solid 9.825 on a Yurchenko layout full with the tiniest of hops, which is just off her season-best 9.85 and Amari Celestine brought it home with a season high-tying 9.90 in the anchor spot. In between was a solid 9.875 from freshman Hannah Hortion and a trio of 9.80 scores from Jocelyn Moore (5-spot), freshman Rayna Light (2-spot) and Grace Anne Davis (3-spot). The announcers mentioned Rayna’s nice positioning in the air and a controlled landing, and were impressed with both Amari and Hannah’s vaults after watching them have some issues with it in warmups and over the last couple of days. Mizzou’s 49.25 ties their score from last week at UK, and is in the middle of their scores for the season. I’m hoping next week they can get over this plateau of 49.2, and back to the mid 49.3-49.4 range they had in weeks 2-4. Florida: With an entire rotation of 10.0 start values, the Gators had the potential to grab huge scores on vault. No 10s this time, but they were led stellar 9.925 by Sloane Blakely, and 9.9s by both Leanne Wong & freshman Danie Ferris. Anya Pilgrim (9.825) and Ellie Lazarri (9.80) rounded out the counting scores, as they dropped a 9.65. The sheer amount of 9.9+ scores Florida was able to amass this meet was crazy — I think it was like 12, total — and shows how incredible they are. The Gators’ 49.35 score was their third highest of the season. Illinois: Illinois was led by a pair of 9.875s from Arielle Ward (performing UI’s only 10.0 SV vault) and Abby Mueller— she had a fantastic meet — and a 9.80 by Ruthuja Nataraj, who had a really nice, clean landing. The rotation was rounded out by 9.75s by the Mias (Takekawa & Townes). The Illini’s 49.05 rotation score was the second highest of the season. Lindenwood: The Lions were led by a solid 9.825 by Trinity Caffey and a great 9.775 by former Tiger Reese Baechle (her reaction to the stuck dismount was everything), while a 9.75 (Allie Berkley) and a duo of 9.725 scores from Jaly Jones and Nya Kraus rounded out their rotation. Lindenwood’s 48.80 was their third highest of the season, and not too bad for a team that didn’t have any 10.0 SV vaults.

Vault Standings: Florida (49.35) | Missouri (49.20) | Illinois (49.05) | Lindenwood (48.80)

Individual Standings: 1. Sloane Blakely (UF) | 2. Danie Ferris & Leanne Wong (UF), Amari Celestine (MIZ)

Bars

Mizzou: They finally did it! A new program high! Their first program high of the season! And the program’s first 10 on bars, courtesy of Mara! But before we get to the anchor, we should discuss the rest of the rotation. Kyra got things started on a great note with a 9.90 (the first of her career!) before Hollyn scored a 9.80— I didn’t see any deductions besides a small step back. Mizzou would end up dropping Maya’s 9.50 in the 3-spot— it looked like she was too close on the previous release move, and then had too much momentum and almost came to a complete stop on the lower bar. Jocelyn and Sienna both delivered with season-high 9.90s that featured stuck landings, which was awesome to see. What followed them, though, next was literal perfection. Mara Titarsolej, LIU transfer, got it done, becoming Mizzou’s first ever 10 on bars, after becoming LIU’s first 10 on bars at her previous school in 2022. #GOAT Florida: The Gators amassed their second highest rotation score of the season with their 49.425, which was led by Gabby Disadore’s 9.925, and two 9.90s by Pilgrim and Wong. Blakely’s 9.875 was solid, and the rotation was rounded out by Lazarri’s 9.825. A 9.80 from Victoria Nguyen was dropped. Illinois: Illinois had a really nice bars rotation, and their 49.225 rotation score was tied for their highest of the season, a number that they’ve actually achieved three times now. The Illini were led by Takekawa’s gorgeous 9.925, and a 9.825 by Kaitlyn Ewald. Both Mueller and Amelia Knight earned 9.825s, and Destiny Denning rounded out the counting scores with a 9.80. Lindenwood: The Lions faltered a bit on the bars, earning their third lowest rotation score of the season. While Hannah Appleget earned a solid 9.85 and Savannah Newsome got a 9.825, the next highest score was JalyJones’ 9.75. Newsome’s bars routine looked especially impressive, as her handstands and toe points were outstanding.

Bars Standings: Missouri (49.50) | Florida (49.425) | Illinois (49.225) | Lindenwood (48.75)

Individual Standings: 1. Mara Titarsolej (MIZ) | 2. Gabby Disedore (UF), Mia Takekawa (UI) | 4. Jocelyn Moore (MIZ), Anya Pilgrim & Leanne Wong (UF)

Beam

Mizzou: Surprisingly, Shannon elected to keep the same beam lineup order as last week, but it paid off. As Nate and I said, it’s almost like we should trust the staff. With Amari back in the leadoff position, she did not disappoint, garnering a 9.875 with no visible errors, before Rayna followed with a season-high tying 9.80. Maya absolutely shined in the three-spot, earning her season-best by a full tenth, coming in with a 9.875 (her career best is 9.90 from 2022). Sydney followed with a 9.80 (she had a small balance check and a step back on the dismount) before Grace Anne took an unfortunate fall and had some additional balance issues (it was dropped). With Sienna entrenched in the anchor role, it would be interesting to see how she’d respond— with a 9.90! The team’s 49.25 is the Tigers’ 4th highest of the season. Florida: The Gators really came out hunting (for high scores) on beam, and it led to their highest rotation score of the season, a 49.55. Leanne Wong led the team with a near-perfect 9.975, while three others scored 9.90s (Skylar Draser, Lazzarri, Pilgrim) and Nguyen had a 9.875— her mount is so cool and she does this really neat looking back handspring with a 1⁄ 2 twist. The score they dropped? A 9.825 from Blakely, who had a bit of a problem with her first element. Pilgrim was especialy beautiful to watch here, as she just kinda floats on the beam. It looks effortless. I was also impressed with Lazzari, who the announcers said tore her achilles in 2022 and has rebounded awesomely. Illinois: Despite earning only a 9.775 by their beam queen, Mia Takekawa, the Illini managed to pull off a solid 49.05 rotation score, good enough for their third highest of the season. Knight led the Illini with a lovely 9.875, and was followed by a 9.825 by Nataraj and a 9.80 by Ewald. The Mias (Takekawa & Townes) rounded out the rotation with a 9.775. The announcing team mentioned that to get prepared for this meet, the Illini actually placed a beam on the spring floor (the FX floor) to get a feel of how springy it would feel to do beam on a podium. Really clever idea! Lindenwood: Unfortunately, some of the Lions also faltered on beam, as two members of their rotation had falls, and it really brought down what otherwise would have been a great rotation for them. Kraus led the team with her spectacular 9.90, and Appleget was close behind with a 9.85. Hannah Moon earned a 9.775 and Jones had a 9.75. Having to count the 9.125 fall though is just gonna decimate your scores.

Beam Standings: Florida (49.55) | Missouri (49.25) | Illinois (49.05) | Lindenwood (48.35)

Individual Standings: 1. Leanne Wong (UF) | 2. Anya Pilgrim, Ellie Lazarri, Skylar Draser (UF), Nya Kraus (LU), Sienna Schreiber (MIZ)

Floor

Mizzou: After getting back on the right track with a fabulous beam routine, Sienna duplicated the effort with another 9.90 to start off on floor. Rayna followed — Shannon really likes her in the two-hole on rotations, it seems — with a solid 9.85, before Hannah added a 9.825 (dropped) and Amari added a masterful 9.95, her second conseutive 9.95, which tied her for the FX title. Kennedy got back into the 9.90 rare air after a week off, and then Joci closed it out with her 10th consecutive 9.9+, notching a 9.925. The Tigers’ 49.525 ties their score from last week and their second highest score of the season. This floor team is so, so fun to watch. Florida: You know the Gators have a good rotation when the score they drop is a 9.875 by Kayla Bluffstone. What they did count was incredible, including a 9.95 by Leanne Wong, two 9.925s by Blakely & Payton Richards, as well as two 9.90s by Nguyen & Pilgrim. Their 49.600 was their highest of the season. Blakely’s routine was probably my favorite of the night outside of Mizzou’s, as her dance elements were fun and her music was really entertaining. Illinois: Illinois was led on floor exercise by Townes’ 9.90 and Mueller’s 9.875, while Kadyn Fitzgibbon, a FX specialist, earned a 9.85. Ewald rounded out the counting scores with a 9.825, also narrowly missing stepping out of bounds. The 49.225 rotation score was the Illini’s third highest of the year. Townes was especially impressive, especially after hearing from the announcers, who discussed her achilles injury and ensuing complications that made it unlikely she never do gymnastics again, let alone compete as the anchor on FX. Lindenwood: As I mentioned in my preview, Lindenwood is a good floor team, but some of their rotation members struggled in this meet, and it continually brought down what could have a nice rotation. Gayla Griswold led with a 9.875, and while Jones and Kraus tabulated 9.85 and 9.80 scores, respectively, they also had to count a 9.725 and 9.70, considered low for FX scores.

Joci closes it out with her TENTH consecutive score over 9.9 on floor with a 9.925!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/iDDJF47VUg — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 17, 2024

FX Standings: Florida (49.60) | Missouri (49.525) | Illinois (49.225) | Lindenwood (48.925)

Individual Standings: 1. Leanne Wong (UF), Amari Celestine (MIZ) | 2. Payton Richards & Sloane Blakely (UF), Jocelyn Moore (MIZ)

After four rotations, Florida takes the W (197.925) over Missouri (197.475 | -0.45); Illinois (196.55 | -1.375) and Lindenwood (194.825 | -3.10).

This was Florida & Missouri’s best scores of the season, and the second-best for Illinois. It tied for the second lowest for Lindenwood, who finishes out their last “home” competition.

MVP

Mara Titarsolejj’s bars

Titarsolej is just the third Mizzou gymnast in program history to score a 10. Bunny Schwartzman had two 10s on the beam in 2004. Jocelyn Moore scored a 10 on the vault in 2023. https://t.co/umxMxSv4Fl — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 17, 2024

Amaya Marshall’s beam

New season-high for Maya!!



She's got a 9.875 in the three spot for your Tigers!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/1Rjnc6XzXL — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 17, 2024

Final Thoughts

I just wish I’d been able to see it live.

UP NEXT: Mizzou heads to The Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers, who are fresh off a 197.100 at LSU.