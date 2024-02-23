Tiger Gymastics hits The Plains

Greetings, Mizzou gymnthusisasts! It’s time for another Friday Night Heights, and I think this might be the last one of the season? (Mizzou’s next meets are on Sundays, I believe.) The #13 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 2-3 SEC) are set to wrap up their SEC road schedule tonight in Alabama to take on tigers of another stripe, Auburn (5-6, 1-4 SEC). Who will win? My bet is a tiger (and the one with the best colors).

From Shannon in this week’s presser: “We gotta come in and work hard. So you know, I don’t find this to be a group that is gonna get complacent. I think it’s a group that knows that we’ve got some gas in the tank and we’re not quite there yet.” He continued. “So I think knowing that really helps drive us. We don’t want to be peaking too early, and I think they know that. They know now is the time that we are not only mentally prepared, but we are physically prepared and we’ve had enough competition that we can go out and you know, and kick some butt.”

Meet Info

When: Friday, February 23

Where: Neville Arena | Auburn, Alabama

Time: 6:00 p.m. CST

TV: SEC Network

History: Auburn holds the all-time lead over Missouri, 33-11, but in their last meeting, no. 16 Mizzou knocked off the no. 5 Tigers & Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee in front of a packed house at Hearnes. From my season-ending recap:

Last year: This one was my favorite. The best meet of the whole damn season. The birth of the Jocelyn Moore Stans note on Rock M’s social media channels. The perfect 10 meet. The 6,041 record-setting fans on hand. With Auburn left to compete with a hindered Suni Lee in mid-late February, Mizzou took over, winning 197.45 (top score all-time to that date) — 196.55 and outscoring Auburn in all events. Joci & Sienna went 1-2 in the vault, and 1-2-3 in Floor (Alisa, Amari, Joci).

Fun Facts: Mara Titarsolej, this week’s SEC Specialist of the Week for her perfect 10 on bars, has now been awarded 10s at both colleges, and became each school’s first 10 on the apparatus in history. When the team scores a program high, Shannon buys the apparatus main coach a massage.

Friday is also Senior Night for Auburn, and they will recognize the contributions of 6 seniors, including: Olivia Hollingsworth, Gabby McLaughlin, Sydney Schumacher, Aria Brusch & Cassie Stevens, all rotation regulars. Friday’s meet is also a Pink Out, so expect to see pink leos from those Tigers.

Last Time On The Mats

Some lucky people not stuck on I-70 actually got to watch the Tigers in person at the Zou to the Lou meet. I was not one of those people, and watched it later. Read my recap here of Mizzou’s quad meet with no. 6 Florida, Lindenwood, and no. 27 Illinois.

Vault: Amari tied her season-high 9.90 in the anchor spot to lead the Tigers, followed by HH (9.875) a 9.825 by Sienna, and a trio of 9.80 scores by Jocelyn, Rayna, & GAD. Mizzou’s 49.25 ties their UK score. They finished just behind UF (49.35) and ahead of Illinois (49.05). Amari tied for 2nd. Bars: A new program high! And the first 10 for Mizzou on bars! Mara was perfection (obviously, as she was the one who got the 10), and was followed by a career-high for Kyra (9.90) and season-high 9.90s for Joci & Sienna as well. Hollyn rounded out the counting scores with a 9.80, and Mizzou earned a 49.500 to take the event over UF (49.425) and Illinois (49.225). Beam: Electing to keep the same rotation as a week ago was surprising, yet effective, as the Tigers only had one fall (GAD, dropped), and the rest of the rotation was solid. Sienna, the anchor, had a great rebound, and led the Tigers with a 9.90, followed by 9.875 scores from Amari (great rebound as well) and Maya (season-high by a 1/10!), and 9.80 scores from Rayna & Sydney. The Tigers’ 49.25 was the 4th highest of hte season, but still .30 behind UF (49.55). Sienna tied for 2nd overall. Floor: The Fab Floor never disappoints and their rotation total of 49.525 tied their UK score, and was their second highest of the season. The Tigers were led by Amari’s amazing and second consecutive 9.95, and then followed by Joci’s 9.9.25, Kennedy & Sienna’s twin 9.90s, and Rayna’s 9.85. The score they dropped? Hannah’s 9.825, so they were just that good. Despite that UF still took the overall apparatus (49.60). Overall: Florida takes the W (197.925) followed by Mizzou (197.475), Illinois (196.55) and Lindenwood (194.825). This was Florida & Missouri’s best scores of the season, and the second-best for Illinois. it was the second lowest of the season for Lindenwood, who finishes out their final “home” competition.

Bars squad popped off for a program-record 49.500 team score last weekend. More greatness in store for tomorrow #MIZ pic.twitter.com/62FeuwIGvZ — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 22, 2024

Last Week for Auburn: Auburn is coming off a 197.100 at LSU, in which they scored a 49.25 on vault, 49.100 on bars, 49.45 on beam, and a 49.30 on FX. Beam was a season high.

What To Expect At The Venue

Neville Arena seats a total of 9.121 gym fans. Per Auburntigers.com, the furthest seat in Neville Arena is just 43 feet away from the court. A full two-thirds of the seats in the facility are less than 27 feet in elevation from courtside. So it’s going to be loud, and those fans are going to feel like they’re on top of you. It looks like we should expect a full house as well, as they’ve already sold out several (if not all) their meets this season, and this is their home finale.

Per auburntigers.com: “We want a good home meet with it being our last this year,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “The score is the most important thing for us this Friday, so we are hoping to get a good score against a really good Missouri team in front of our home crowd. Missouri is going to be extremely tough and will be ready to go so we need to have a great night on all four events.”

Does Auburn get home-cookin’ judging? Since we’re talking NQS in a moment, I think it’s something I want to look at. The Tigers’ highest two scores, a 197.785 against Alabama on Feb 9, and a 197.425 quad meet, are both at home. Their next highest score was last week at LSU, and it was a 197.100. After that they have identical home scores of 197.025 from Jan 12 & 19. Auburn has competed within the friendly confines of The Plains four times this season, and on the road three. They seem to perform significantly better at home than on the road (197.100, 196.675, 196.600)

Quick Comparisons /NQS Explainer

The Tigers of different colored stripes find themselves pretty evenly matched. Auburn also has two 196s to their name, and while their highest score, the 197.725 earned a few weeks ago, is higher than Mizzou has earned this season, their other scores — 197.425, 197.10 (A), 197.025 — are not.

Technically, the NQS scores aren’t showing up in the regular rankings yet (they will on Monday), but they are there in the daily rankings fore eagle-eyed viewers on the roadtonationals website.

Here’s what I wrote about it last year:

The National Qualifying Score (NQS)helps to determine which 36 teams will ultimately advance to NCAA regionals, which will take place, depending upon the regional site, sometime between April 3-7. Per this 2021 article in the Deseret News, the NQS takes your top 6 scores, which must contain 3 from road or neutral sites, removes your highest score, and then averages the remaining 5. Basically, it prevents the “home cookin” scores that some of the upper echelon programs receive from raising them too high in the standings.

In Mizzou’s case, however, their top score this season — 197.475 — was achieved last weekend in St. Louis, and was considered an away meet, but poof! It’s gone. In most cases, a team’s highest score comes at home. The NQS is also interesting because it negates the actual finish of a meet; it’s only focused on the scores!

As an example, looking at the top 4 teams in the country - Oklahoma, LSU, Cal, and Utah - Oklahoma’s highest score was at home in a quad meet, while LSU’s top THREE highest scores are from home. Cal is an interesting case as they have two scores tied for the top, and one is at home and one is away, while Utah, who normally has crazy home-cookin scores, has been remarkably consistent and their top four scores are separated by just a tenth.

As it stands, the highest score the Tigers are counting right now in the NQS is 197.400 (Georgia). Below is a chart of MU’s highest six scores.

We want to get rid of that 6th score (196.600), and then replace it with a score (obviously) in the 197-range. Say they amass a 197.500 at the meet tonight, which would be their highest of the season by a smidge. If you redo the math, you’d drop this new score, and that brings their NQS up to 197.275 (from 197.100), which would move them up to 10th, and that is if everyone else’s scores stay exactly the same (which is unlikely). #Math

Records To Watch

Overall Score: 197.85, scored at no. 17 Arkansas in 2023

Balance Beam: 49.550, scored at no. 17 Arkansas in 2023

Uneven Bars: 49.500, scored at Mizzou to the Lou, February 2024

Vault: 49.450, scored at 2023 NCAA LA Regional 2nd Rd & vs. Auburn, tying March 2022 record

Floor Exercise: 49.650, set in 2022 in a quad vs. Illinois, Iowa State & Lindenwood

Matchups to Keep an Eye on

While there aren’t individual head-to-head matchups, I thought it was interesting to share the no. 1 vs the no. 1, no. 2 vs no. 2, etc. And a wild card. Auburn is listed first, as they’re the home team. Scores in parentheses are the highest of the season, and the second score is their National Qualifying Score (NQS). For individual NQS scores, you drop the top score, and average the next 5? Haven’t competed on the apparatus 6 times? No NQS score for you!

Vault: Cassie Stevens (9.925; 9.875nqs) x Hannah Horton (9.95; 9.885nqs) | Julianne Huff (9.925; 9.835nqs) x Jocelyn Moore (9.925; 9.865nqs) | Olivia Hollingsworth (9.90; 9.82nqs) x Amari Celestine (9.90; 9.875nqs) | Sophia Groth (9.90; 9.810nqs) x Grace Anne Davis (9.875; 9.81nqs) | Sydney Schumaker (9.90; 9.675nqs) x Sienna Schreiber (9.85; 9.810nqs) | Wild Card: Sara Hubbard (9.875; 9.835nqs) x Rayna Light (9.85; 9.79nqs)

Analysis: This is kinda interesting, as these scores would make you think AUB was better than MIZ, but their vault scores are very inconsistent. From one week to the next you see swings — 49.05 to 49.275 to 49.10 to 49.275 to 49.22 to 49.50 then back down to a 49.20. So who IS Auburn on vault? It kinda seems like they’re more a mid-49.2 team than that 49.5 team at this point. Per Auburntigers.com, Stevens, Huff, Hollingsworth, Schumaker and Hubbard all have 10.0 start values, so that’s something to monitor. Huff is especially one to watch, as she’s scored 9.90 or better the last three meets (including two consecutive 9.925 scores). The variance in the Tigers’ NQS scores is interesting, as it really does showcase that they’ve received some scores significantly higher than previous scores— like Groth, Hollingsworth, and Schumaker (whoa).

As for Mizzou, they’re kinda trending in the wrong direction on vault. They started the season strong with a 49.32-49.425 in the 2nd-4th meets, but since then? 49.075 (clearly a one-off) and two 49.2 range scores. Looking at the Mizzou’s NQS variances, H2’s makes sense, as she is often closer to a 9.90 than the one 9.95, and Joci has had some iffy landings in an attempt to stick it. I’m looking for more consistancy out of GAD. You can do it, Grace Anne!

This one seems pretty evenly matched based on this.

Hit a 9.9 ✅

Hit the griddy ✅



Amari knows what's up in the anchor spot!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ssGkLEEwf5 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 17, 2024

Bars: Cassie Stevens (9.925; 9.865nqs) x Mara Titarsolej (10.0; 9.915nqs) | Gabby McLaughlin (9.90; 9.84nqs) x Sienna Schreiber (9.90; 9.85nqs) | Olivia Hollingworth (9.90; 9.83nqs) x Kyra Burns (9.90; 9.825nqs) | Sophia Groth (9.90; 9.78nqs) x Jocelyn Moore (9.90; 9.810nqs) | Aria Brusch (9.875; 9.805nqs) x Hollyn Patrick (9.90; 9.79nqs) | Wild Card: Olivia Greaves (9.875) x Amaya Marshall (9.90) OR Rayna Light (9.85)

Analysis: Again, just like on Vault, I can’t quite get WHO Auburn is. They go from a 49.325 to 49.20 to 49.175 down to a disastrous (and clearly not who they are) 49.875 to a 49.3 to a 49.25 to a 49.10. So they’re somewhere between a 49.2 to 49.3? From an NQS perspective, they’re equally perplexing. I’m looking at Groth and Brusch in particular. Reports have indicated they will utilize the same bars lineup this week— Stevens, McLaughlin, Brusch, Greaves, Groth, Hollingsworth.

Mizzou appears to be trending up in bars, judging by their program record (which still wasn’t perfect!) last week, and a 49.40+ in 2 ⁄ 3 of the meets before that. NQS-wise, Mara is the queen, Sienna consistently has been in that 9.85 range until the 9.90 last week, and Joci has improved every week. I’m looking for more consistancy from Kyra, Hollyn and Maya (who has had two pretty big snaffus, and hasn’t yet put together 6 routines).

Mara Titarsolej, you are ✨ ✨



The senior has the first-ever perfect 10 on bars in Mizzou Gymnastics history!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Cyacx5PEOI — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 17, 2024

Beam: Cassie Stevens (9.975; 9.86nqs) x Sienna Schreiber (9.975; 9.825nqs) | Gabby McLaughlin (9.95; 9.895nqs) x Amari Celestine (9.925; 9.830nqs) | Sophia Groth (9.925; 9.865nqs) x Grace Anne Davis (9.925; 9.79nqs) | Paige Zancan (9.90) x Sydney Schaffer (9.875; 9.805nqs) | Olivia Hollingsworth (9.875; 9.86nqs) x Amaya Marshall (9.875; 9.74nqs) | Wild Card: Aria Brusch (9.85; 9.81nqs) x Mara Titarsolej (9.825) OR Rayna Light (9.800)

Analysis: This is where Auburn is confident, on the 4.5” apparatus, weirdly enough. They consistently increased for three meets to start the season from 48.97 to 49.125 to 49.3, and after a small setback, have been living in the 49.425+ range. Stevens’ 9.975 is from just a few weeks ago, and Groth & McLaughlin’s 9.925s are from last week’s road meet at LSU. NQS-wise, Stevens’ variance is pretty wide, but a 9.86 is still a legit score, as is McLaughline’s 9.895. They’re a good beam team; it’s as easy as that.

Beam, which should come as NO shock whatsoever, is where Mizzou fluctuates wildly. Are they staying on the beam? No? Then probably a 48 score, but we KNOW they’re better than that. So who IS Mizzou on beam? I think they’re probably a mid-49.3 team, which puts them behind the other Tigers here. NQS-wise, it’s easy to see how Sienna’s is still that good— if she’s staying on the apparatus, y’all, she’s getting a 9.90. One fall is dropped, and after tonight (fingers crossed) the other will come off, too. Amari’s 8.900 mess (sorry, it was) has dropped off, so she’s counting 4/5 9.825-9.875. Maya will get there, I just know it, but until last week was stuck in this 9.75ish zone.

- ✨@mayaa_marshalll posted a 9.875 for her best beam score of the year!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ioupmJwMaU — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 21, 2024

Floor: Gabby McLaughlin (9.95; 9.86nqs) x Jocelyn Moore (9.975; 9.935nqs) | Olivia Hollingsworth (9.925; 9.90nqs) x Kennedy Griffin (9.975; 9.885nqs) | Cassie Stevens (9.925; 9.875nqs) Amari Celestine (9.95; 9.875nqs) | Aria Brusch (9.90; 9.85nqs) x Sienna Schreiber (9.925; 9.88nqs) | Sophia Groth (9.90; 9.865nqs) x Hannah Horton (9.90; 9.87nqs) | Wild Card: Hannah Hagle (9.90) OR Julianne Huff (9.85) x Rayna Light (9.90) OR Alonna Kratzer (9.875)

Analysis: I think I’m going to reside myself to the fact that Auburn is kinda inconsistent in all but beam, which again, is so weird. They go from 49.25 to 49.425 and 49.45 (good!) down to 49.32 to 49.475 to 49.525 down to 49.3. Are they a 49.4 team, which is good but not “Mizzou-good”, or are they a 49.525 team? You just don’t know. Per reports, we’re likely to see Hagle over Huff, as she’s participated on FX the last three meets. Hollingsworth is one to watch, as she, like Mizzou’s Jocelyn Moore, is a 9.90+ queen. She’s scored five of them so far this season.

Mizzou, on the other hand, pretty much makes a living in the 49.5 range, and has scored that in 3 of their last 4 meets. The 4th meet? A 49.600. Mizzou’s NQS scores are crazy; they are all so consistent. We haven’t seen Alonna in several meets now, so I’m wondering if she’s lost her scoring rotation spot to Rayna? While I’m sure we won’t see it this meet, but I’m anxious to see JJ Jachna, who scored a 9.85 in EXH a few weeks ago.

Joci closes it out with her TENTH consecutive score over 9.9 on floor with a 9.925!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/iDDJF47VUg — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 17, 2024

How Missouri Can Win

Rotation 1— Bars: You don’t need to put too much pressure on yourself to get another program high, but as Shannon said, they weren’t perfect and still did that. Just a couple more handstands within 10 degrees, more straightened arms, good landings...

Rotation 2— Vault: Ladies, I BELIEVE IN YOU. You can get back to your 49.3-49.4 ways.

Rotation 3— Floor: I have no notes. They’re awesome.

Rotation 4— Beam: How will Mizzou handle the crowd being so loud and so close to them on beam, which they have to close out on?

Overall: The team still hasn’t put four full rotations together, but they’re getting closer, Welker said in the press conference this week.

“We had a couple of mistakes,” Welker said. “We had a little little mistake on bars and we had a mistake on beam, and I think we overcame those, which was great. But I also think that if we can get rid of those little breaks in the build, that helps too, right? So, you know, I think that there’s there’s a kind of a scoring build to it, and we want to get rid of those little things.”

He continued.

“I do think it was the closest we’ve had to a complete meet. I definitely think we’re moving in a good direction. Again, we came out of the gate strong, we knew we’d have a little bit of a dip at some point. And now I feel like we’re moving back in the trajectory that we want to be moving in.”

I do not care if the home team has won the meet the 4 times. It’s time for a change, and I think Mizzou is better than Auburn. Mizzou gets their highest score of the season. Considering Mizzou pulled off its best score of the season on podium, with an extra bouncy surface? They can do it. I said what I said.

See you on the twitters, where I’ll try to post some super professional commentary while also watching Softball. Wish me luck, friends.

I’m so excited. M-I-Z.