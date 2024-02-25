I think I’ve seen this film (meet) before, and I didn’t like the ending

This team’s got me quoting Taylor Swift’s Exile, but it’s true. I feel like we HAVE seen this film before, and I realllllllly didn’t like the ending that time either. On the road at Rupp, the Tigers had a 0.600 lead going into the final rotation. This time, it was a 0.175 lead. Don’t get me wrong, I have SO MUCH faith in this team. I really believe they are capable of great things. They are the most fun to watch. And for three rotations Friday, they proved they were the better team. On the road. At Neville Arena. In front of 9,121 fans. They proved it when they achieved their 2nd highest away rotation score through 3. But when faced with a lead on the road, they couldn’t get it done on that final rotation. Again. That doesn’t make them a worse team than Auburn. I cannot, and will not, be convinced that those Tigers are better than our Tigers.

Let’s recap.

Rotation One— MIZ Bars | AUB Vault

Coming off a program record, I was anxious to watch Mizzou back on the uneven bars, and also surprised to see a slight change in the lineup. At the last minute, freshman Hannah Horton started in place of Amaya Marshall. Would it pay off? Let’s find out.

Kyra led off with a strong stuck landing and a 9.825 before new bars rotational member Hannah earned a 9.800. Nicely done for the freshman, who was the only youngin’ in the lineup (her score was ultimately dropped). Hollyn followed with a solid 9.825 (she had a slight hop on the dismount, which indicates under-rotation), and apparently confused the judges, who awarded her a 9.90 (awesome!) and a 9.75 (decided less awesome). Sierra was next and tied her season-high with a stuck landing and a 9.90, and then was followed by Jocelyn (9.825, little hop on landing) and newly anointed Miss 10, Mara, who scored a 9.85. I do not know where the deductions came from on Mara’s routine, and the announcers said that besides the small hop on the landing, it was perfection. The Tigers’ 49.225 is their 5th highest of the season.

Starting with a stick and a salute from Kyra



She's got a 9.850 in the leadoff spot!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ClEaHOp0v5 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 24, 2024

Auburn got their night started on vault and were about their average (49.200). Senior Cassie Stevens led the Tiger rotation with a 9.90 in the anchor spot, and they also counted a 9.875, 9.85, 9.825, and one of the two 9.70 scores.

After one rotation, Mizzou took the early lead by a tiny bit (0.025), 49.225 — 49.200.

Rotation Two— MIZ Vault | AUB Bars

Welcome back, vault squad! What a good week for them! Sienna got the Tigers started off right with a solid 9.80 (she had a small hop but otherwise looked great; her score was dropped) before Rayna earned a new season-high with her 9.875 stick. Grace Anne took just a small step back, earning a 9.85, before Mizzou moved into their 10.0 SV value vaults. Hannah was next, also earning a 9.85, and per the announcers, her step back showed she’d under-rotated a bit. In the final two spots, the duo of Jocelyn and Amari earned twin 9.875 scores, and both gymnasts’ flights off the horse were marveled at. Missouri’s 49.325 tied its 3rd highest of the season, and was a welcome sign for a team that had lived in the 49.2 range recently.

This freshman is on fire



Rayna Light's got a career-high 9.875 in the second spot on vault!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/MBGSOMqHM7 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 24, 2024

Auburn matched Missouri’s vault score on bars, coming in with a 49.325 as well. They dropped a 9.725 from senior Olivia Hollingsworth but had counting scores of 9.80, 9.85, 9.875 and two 9.90s from Sophia Groth (tied season-high) and Olivia Greaves (new season high).

After two rotations, Mizzou’s lead remains 0.025, 98.550—98.525. The Tigers’ 98.550 is their 3rd highest away score thru 2 of the season (behind UK, UGA meets).

Rotation Three— MIZ Floor | AUB Beam

I have to say, I will never get tired of watching this team on FX. They are so entertaining and good at this event — yes, even when they fall like Hannah did (more on that in a minute). Sienna kicked off the Fab Floor rotation with a solid 9.85, and announcer Kathy Johnson Clarke marveled at her unique acrobatic and dance combos. Rayna followed with the same score. Per College Gym News, a well-known gym publication that live-blogged the meet, they said her back 2.5 twist to a punch front was a bit low, as was her pike double back, though the landing was clean.

Hannah took the floor next, and she had a great start, with a beautiful leap series, until something weird happened on one of her later passes. She appeared to have gotten the twisties, maybe, as she lost herself in the air on the end of a tumbling pass (a front tuck to a 2.5 twist per College Gym News), and did something that the announcer Clarke said amounted to an extra twist. She fell out of bounds and on her bottom, and obviously, became the score the Tigers would drop. Amari, per usual, had a terrific showing, full of energy that perfectly showed off her huge tumbling passes and great extension and flexibility. She earned a 9.925 on her celebration of HBCUs routine, and Kennedy followed with a 9.90, though the judges disagreed with one awarding a 9.95 and the other a 9.85. College Gym News was very complimentary, writing “Punch front to double back with great landing, beautiful pike double back, leap series with a popa is gorgeous.”

Closing out the Tigers’ rotation was another unreal performance by Jocelyn, who earned a 9.95. The tumbling passes were huge, the leaps were leaping, it looked like perfection. SHE WAS ROBBED. Mizzou’s 49.475 rotation score was the Tigers’ 4th highest of the season.

Jocelyn Moore OWNS THIS FLOOR



She closed out the floor rotation with a stunning 9.950!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/38z5nUnVW7 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 24, 2024

On beam, which you probably recall from my preview is Auburn’s best event, the blue & orange Tigers were solid, though not immune to a fall. While the anchor, senior Gabby McLaughlin, did fall, the rest of the rotation was quite good, with counting scores of 9.75, 9.85, two 9.90 scores, and a 9.925 from Cassie Stevens, who has her own skill (the Stevens) named after her. Auburn’s 49.325 was a bit of a step back for them, and allowed our Tigers to gain some momentum.

After three rotations, Mizzou extended its lead to 0.175, 148.025—147.850. Missouri’s score thru 3 rotations was the second-highest of the year, behind only the Kentucky meet.

Rotation Four— MIZ Beam | AUB Floor

With the chance to beat Auburn at Neville Arena on the line, I felt like they’d come through; I really did. But then Amari fell off the beam on her jump series (last time it was on the final element of an acrobatic series) to lead things off, and the Tigers started with a 9.125, which meant that every other score would have to count. How would they respond?

Rayna took to the beam next, and I thought she did pretty well. Clarke said that she would have liked to see her be a little less hesitant with her skills (CGN mentioned a slight wobble in her back handspring, back handspring, layout-stepout combo and some hesitancy in her dance), but she had a clean routine and a stuck landing, and earned a 9.775. The scoresheet showed a 9.85 from one judge and a 9.70 from the other.

Next up was Amaya, who also earned a 9.775, but I have no qualms with her score, as Clarke noted she had some connection issues and a few wobbles. Rayna’s routine seemed better to me than Maya’s but they earned the same score. Weird. Sydney had a pretty big balance check after the BHS BHS LOSO series (same as Rayna’s series), thus earning a 9.700. Ideally, they would have dropped that score, but it counted because of the aforementioned fall. Grace Anne had a nice routine with a 9.80, though the scorers again seemed to be watching two different routines (one gave her a 9.85 and the other a 9.75), and despite the meet already out of reach, Sienna wrapped it up with a gorgeous 9.925, with a stick and nary a bobble in sight. The Tigers’ 48.975 was the Tigers’ third lowest of the season.

Si closes us out strong with a 9.925 on beam to earn a share of the event title #MIZ pic.twitter.com/W9FJipTGLN — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 24, 2024

As for Kentucky, all you really need to know to have an idea of how it went is the score they dropped was the leadoff 9.85. She was followed by two 9.90 scores, a 9.875, and two 9.95 by seniors Cassie Stevens (I like her!) and Olivia Hollingworth (one judge gave her a non-warranted 10). Their final score, 49.575, was their highest of the season.

After four rotations, Auburn takes the meet by 0.425, 197.425 — 197.000. This tied Auburn’s second-highest score of the season (also at home) and is Mizzou’s 6th highest (3rd highest on road).

Battled through the heat of February. Now let the March madness begin #MIZ pic.twitter.com/2TxzdRkNsb — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 25, 2024

Final Thoughts

Again, it must be said, I have complete faith in this team and they are the MOST fun to watch, but is a change at beam something to look at? Maybe Mara Titarsolej, who has a 9.825 high score this season, gets another shot. Maybe Kennedy Griffin, who’s had two really awesome exhibition beam routines (one 9.825, one unknown score), or Hannah Horton gets a look. I know that my colleague Nate asked Shannon about the possibility of Kennedy coming in a few weeks ago, and he said she wasn’t showing quite the consistency needed at practice to make a change. Listen, having to replace Helen Hu (retirement) and Alisa Sheremeta (graduation) is a tall task in itself, but then add in having to replace Addison Lawrence (hip surgery), and that’s half a lineup to fill. I wouldn’t even know who you replace, honestly. I’d say Amaya, but she had a 9.875 a week ago. You aren’t replacing Sienna, GAD, or Amari. Syd has a 9.875 this season. I just don’t know...

In happier news, super excited to see my Nostradamus-like vault prediction come through. I said 49.3, guys!

And finally, since I spent a lot of time in the preview talking about the NQS and scoring, I thought I might as well re-examine that here. Remember, the NQS drops the top score, and then averages the next five highest.

Overall score: 197.056 average (-0.008) | 197.180 NQS (+0.080)— drops a 196.600

FLOOR: 49.481 average (-0.001) | 49.495 NQS (+0.01) — just so consistent, drops a 49.450

BEAM: 49.050 average (-0.011) | 49.160 NQS (+0.035) — drops off a 48.800

BARS: 49.253 average (-0.004) | 49.295 NQS (+0.025)— drops off a 49.175

VAULT: 49.272 average (+0.008) | 49.295 NQS (+0.025)— drops off a 49.200

UP NEXT: Mizzou welcomes the Arkansas GymBacks to Hearnes for Sunday night fun. The Razorbacks are coming off a BIG 197.400 win at home vs. Kentucky on Friday. They too struggled on beam, earning a sub-49 score (48.95).