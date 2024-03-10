Tigers set to wrap up home slate with Senior Night quad meet vs. #11 Denver, New Hampshire and SEMO

Well... here we are. The last home meet of the 2024 season. While this is the first year the media has had the chance to get to know the team and staff quite well — thank you, Mason! — it hasn’t been the best year for the general public to get to see the Tigers in person. They have, after all, had only THREE true home meets (that Zou to the Lou meet DOES NOT count, sorry) thus far. Mizzou Gym team, we barely knew ye, and now we must say good bye? Doesn’t seem fair.

Meet Info

When: Sunday, March 10

Where: Hearnes Center | Columbia, Mo.

Time: 1:00 p.m. CST

TV: SECN+

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast (scroll to the event)

History (PerMUTIgers.com):

In the all-time series against Denver , the Pioneers lead the Tigers, 10-8. The last time they faced off was in January 2019 in a quad meet with Oklahoma and Arkansas. Denver was 2nd (196.350) and Mizzou was third (196.200).

, the Pioneers lead the Tigers, 10-8. The last time they faced off was in January 2019 in a quad meet with Oklahoma and Arkansas. Denver was 2nd (196.350) and Mizzou was third (196.200). In the all-time series against SEMO , Mizzou leads the Redhawks, 36-8. The two teams last faced off in the season opener in a quad meet with Lindenwood & Illinois. Mizzou was victorious, earning 197.150 to the Redhawks’ 192.775.

, Mizzou leads the Redhawks, 36-8. The two teams last faced off in the season opener in a quad meet with Lindenwood & Illinois. Mizzou was victorious, earning 197.150 to the Redhawks’ 192.775. In the all-time series against New Hampshire, Mizzou leads the series, 15-5. The last time they faced off was in the NCAA Gainesville Regional in April 2017, which included Florida, Georgia, UNH, Penn State and UNC. Mizzou finished third with a 196.10, while UNH was sixth (194.425).

Fun Fact:

Hearnes Center hit a program high in attendance with 7,336 against LSU on Greek Night on January 26. A week ago, for Alumni Night/Decades Night, they hit 3,646, their second-highest of the season. Missouri has brought in a total of 14,436 for the season going into this last meet (they had 3,514 in the Mizzou Invitational).

Last Time On The Mats

When we last saw our Tigers, they did all they could to take out Arkansas, but ultimately fell despite earning several high marks on the season, including a season-high total score. You can read the recap here. Let’s quickly review.

First rotation (MIZ vault, ARK bars): Sienna hit a season-high 9.875 to lead things off for Mizzou, before a threepeat of 9.825s from Rayna, Kennedy Griffin (a new vault participant!) and Hannah. Amari also nabbed a 9.875 on the highest and farthest vault of the night, before Jocelyn anchored with a 9.80. Arkansas dropped a leadoff 9.75, but counted a 9.80, 9.825, 9.85, 9.90, and 9.925 in the anchor spot for a 49.300. After 1: Arkansas leads Mizzou by just 0.075, 49.300-49.225. Second rotation (MIZ bars, ARK vault): Talk about a rotation on an upswing (teehee), Whitney Snowden’s bars squad is flying high, tying their previous program high score with a 49.425. Kyra led off, tying her season-high with a 9.90, and was followed by a gorgeous season-high 9.925 by Hollyn. Maya then tied her season-high with a 9.90, before Sienna and Jocelyn closed out the counting scores with a 9.85 and 9.875, respectively. Mara fell in the anchor spot, and Coach Welker joked in this week’s presser that it was the prettiest fall they’d ever seen. Her toes were pointed and everything! Arkansas dropped one of their 9.80 scores, but counted two 9.85 and two 9.875 scores for a 49.25 rotation score. After 2: Mizzou overtakes the lead by 0.125, 98.675—98.550. This is a close one. Third rotation (MIZ beam, ARK floor): With a new lineup order in tow, Grace Anne led off with a 9.80, followed by Rayna’s 9.725 (which was dropped). Sydney was solid with her 9.825, and Maya followed with a 9.80 of her own. Amari, in her new slot in the order, grabbed a 9.825, and then came perfection. A perfect 10.0 from Sienna Schreiber, the first of her five-year career. MIzzou’s 49.25 was their fourth highest of the season. As for Arkansas, after dropping their leadoff score (9.80), the Razorbacks counted a 9.85, 9.875, two 9.925s, and a 9.95 to earn a 49.525 FX rotation. After 3: Arkansas regains the lead by 0.150, 148.075—147.925.

Sienna Schreiber gave her mom the best birthday present ever on Sunday - the first perfect 10 of her career #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nqpkiq00GB — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 7, 2024

Final rotation (MIZ floor, ARK beam): Coming off a 10, Sienna took to the floor just a few minutes later and tied her career-best 9.925, before Alonna Kratzer re-cemented her standing in the floor lineup with a career-high tying 9.90. Amari followed another fall from Hannah — the Tigers will need to figure out how to proceed with her going forward regarding that front tuck 2.5 twist — with a 9.875, and then both Kennedy and Jocelyn earned 9.95s to earn a huge 49.600 score, tying their season-high, and just off their program-high set in 2022. As for Arkansas, they had the best beam of their life, dropping a 9.80, and then counting two 9.90 scores and three 9.925s. After 4: Arkansas took the W with a new program high of their own, 197.65 to Mizzou’s season high, 197.525.

Quick Comparisons

Opponent Analysis

As the Pioneers are the Tigers’ main competition in this one, let’s look at their scores a little bit more.

VAULT: DU’s highest score, 49.425, was set back in late January, and seem to most often score in the 49.35 range, making them pretty equal with Mizzou. Watch for Jessica Hutchinson (9.975; 9.875 nqs), Rosie Casali (9.95; 9.87 nqs), Rylie Mundell (9.90; 9.865 nqs) and Mila Brusch (9.90; 9.835 nqs). BARS: The Pioneers’ 49.75 in bars was head and shoulders their best bars score of the season, as their second-highest is 49.60. Their scores more often than not seems to be around 49.45, which Mizzou has achieved a couple times. HOLY 9.975 SCORES, DENVER. Hutchinson (9.915 nqs), Mia Hebinck (9.885 nqs), Kiley Rorich (9.86 nqs), and Madison Ulrich (9.905 nqs) have achieved the near-perfect score on bars. Mundell’s gotten a 9.95 (9.9 nqs), and Casali comes in with a strong 9.925 (9.825 nqs). This bars rotation is scary good when they’re hitting all their spots. BEAM: Just like the rest of the country, the Pioneers are prone to mistakes on beam. While they attained their high score, 49.55, last week, the week before they only had a 49.075. Most often, it looks like DU fluctuates between a 49.37-49.4 range, which is where the Tigers really aspire to be, and where I’m confident they can get. Watch for Momoko Iwai (9.975; 9.885 nqs), Hutchinson (9.95; 9.92 nqs), Bella Mabanta (9.95), Mundell (9.925), Casali (9.90; 9.775 nqs) and Abbie Thompson (9.90; 9.795 nqs). FLOOR: Denver hit its highest FX score of the season, 49.675, last week, but its most frequently occurring score has been 49.475. This is good news for the Tigers, despite their highest score being lower than DU’s, as Mizzou is one of the most consistent FX teams in the country. Jessica Hutchinson has received that elusive 10 that Joci has been working so hard for (she’s got a 9.935 nqs), and also watch for Iwai (9.95; 9.85 nqs), Casali (9.925; 9.905 nqs), Ulrich (9.925; 9.915 nqs), and any number of 9.90 scores from Thompson, Rorich (9.86 nqs) or Maddison Reidenbach. ALL-AROUND: Jessica Hutchinson leads the Pioneers in the AA with a 39.825 high score, and Rylie Mundell isn’t too far behind her with a 39.600. Rounding out the trio is Rosie Casali, who’s gotten a 39.45. OVERALL: What I’ve noticed most of all when looking at Denver’s roadtonationals page is they employ A LOT of different athletes in every rotation. They’ve used 10 different people on floor, 9 on vault, etc.

Scores to Watch

VAULT: Shannon told us in media availability this week that we should expect to see Kennedy again, and that maybe it’ll be her 10.0 start value Yurchenko 1.5 vault (last week it was the 9.95 YF that the others do). Whose place does she take? Last week it was Grace Anne. BARS: No notes here, really… Bars is going great. Shannon noted that upon rewatch of Mara’s fall last week that it was the prettiest fall they’d ever seen. She had her toes pointed the whole time. It’s possible we see Hannah get another go here, but I don’t know whose spot she takes. BEAM: Shannon seemed pretty happy with the new beam rotation. He did mention that Kennedy may get in here as well, which is what some of us have been really hoping for. My guess is she’d take Rayna or Maya’s spot, but my money would be on Rayna as MM is a senior. FLOOR: Once is a mistake, a whoopsie, but losing yourself in the air twice is cause for concern. Shannon said he doesn’t want to pull Hannah out of the rotation and make it seem like they’ve lost confidence in her — she did the front tuck 2.5 twist perfect in warmup and practice! — but fixing the twisties may be an offseason “project.” It’s not always an easy fix. In the meantime, she’s got other passes she can incorporate with relative ease. I also expect AK to stay in the lineup, as she did a fantastic job and has proven herself, and Shannon alluded to us seeing her more.

Records To Watch