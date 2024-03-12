I’m not crying. You are! It was a bittersweet afternoon at Hearnes on Sunday as Mizzou held its final home meet of the season, and as such, recognized a really incredible group of seniors. While some are definitively out of eligibility (Hollyn Patrick, Sienna Schreiber), others could return for an extra year if they so choose (we think): Kyra Burns, Alonna Kratzer, Amaya Marshall, Kalise Newson, Sydney Schaffer, and Mara Titarsolej.

When asked post-meet what the seniors have meant to her, as someone who’s just getting started in her Mizzou career, freshman Kennedy Griffin said, “Honestly they’ve made the transition from high school to college now incredibly easy. They’ve been mentoring us, helping us through everything and just really encouraging. They’ve just been treating us like their teammates, and really helping us push through kind of any ailments or any struggles that we’re going through and they’re just they give great words of encouragement and they just always helped us out and they’re always there for us.”

As for how it impacted the actual seniors, Sienna told us, “Well, they all decorated the locker room and it was really sweet, and seeing all the pictures they put up. But then you step out here [we met with them on the competition floor instead of the media room] and it’s just an awesome day and it’s hard to separate sometimes.. But once you get in the groove, it’s a little bit easier and I was just trying to hold it together to the end.”

I don’t know how to recap a quad meet, friends. There is SO much action, and SO much going on at one time. I barely saw any other teams’ routines!

Rotation One— MIZ Vault | DEN Bars | UNH Floor | SEMO Beam

This is the second week with a late change in the vault lineup for Mizzou, as Mizzou head coach Shannon Welker had to pull freshman Hannah Horton from the lineup when the twisties decided to rear its ugly head in her vault warmups as well. In her place, Kennedy Griffin, performing on vault collegiately for just the second time.

When asked how she felt about being kind of thrust into the lineup two weeks in a row she said, “Honestly, going out and knowing that Shannon and my teammates trusted my abilities and what I can do, knowing that the hard work I’ve been putting in in the gym is going to pay off and then just staying calm and focusing on not trying to let that get in my head.”

So how did they do? While I couldn’t see half of the vaults with the athletes standing directly in front of press row (booooooooo), we do know that Sienna, Rayna and Grace Anne Davis (back in the lineup this week) all earned 9.775 scores, just a week after Sienna had a 9.875 and Rayna had a 9.825. Kennedy was just a hair below her 9.825 from last week, earning a 9.80, while Amari and Jocelyn earned solid 9.85 and 9.875 scores, respectively. The 10 remains elusive for Joci so far this season, and I, for one, would LOVE to see it make an appearance, and STAT.

Mizzou’s score, 49.075, might not have been nearly as bad as it seemed — Shannon said post-meet it was judged “tight”, but yeah... a bunch of 9.7 scores on vault is not what you want to see, and ties a season-low score set at the TWU meet. Combined with we don’t know what is going to come of this HH issue (that’s a 10.0 SV vault, remember?), it puts the Tigers in a bit of a bind. As for what this does for the Tigers’ rankings-wise on vault, they’re sitting at 13th nationally with a 49.300 NQS as of March 11.

As for the other competitors, Denver earned a 49.55 on bars, dropping one of two 9.85 scores, while counting two 9.875s, a 9.90, and a 9.95 from Jessica Hutchinson. New Hampshire earned a 49.075 on floor, dropping one of two 9.575 scores, while also counting a 9.725, 9.775, 9.85 and a 9.875 from Serena Mullin. SEMO earned 47.50 on beam, dropping one fall score, 9.100, but having to count what likely was a few other falls (I didn’t see them), with a 9.125, 9.325, 9.525, 9.725 and a 9.80 from Taylor Ingle.

After one rotation, the score read: Denver 49.55 | Mizzou & New Hampshire 49.075 | SEMO 47.50

Rotation Two— MIZ Bars | DEN | UNH | SEMO

I have absolutely loved this transformation into a bars school, how bout you? In case you don’t stalk the Road to Nationals rankings like I do (you’re welcome, btw), they’re up to 9th nationally on the event. YEAH, THAT’S RIGHT. YOU’RE LOOKING AT A TOP TEN BARS SQUAD, MY FELLOW GYMTHUSIASTS.

Just a few short weeks ago, Whitney Snowden’s squad earned a program-best (and a massage for her, per Shannon) 49.500, and then followed it up by tying their previous record last week against Arkansas (49.450). This week, a new program high, 49.600! How’d they get there? With six stuck landings (or as close to sticks as possible) and fabulous scores, that’s how!

Kyra starts off strong! pic.twitter.com/d8k3UibYDH — Karen S (@karensteger) March 10, 2024

After back-to-back 9.875 scores from Kyra and Hollyn, Maya let loose a beautiful, rapidly-paced, so-high-she-was-practically-in-the-Hearnes-rafters with her dismount 9.925, which was a career-high for the senior. Sienna followed with a career-high tying 9.95 which was equally as flawless, and Jocelyn followed that with a season-high tying 9.90. In the anchor spot, Mara did Mara things and was near-perfect with a 9.95. The Tigers did so well that they dropped a 9.875, which is just insanity.

On the progression of the bars squad, Shannon said, “We’ve got some good, obviously talented personnel on that event. So that helps and Coach Whitney has done a great job with that and developing it forward... Bars has definitely been another very, very strong event for us. And I’ve seen some great development throughout the season, too. And I think that’s what you really want to see is just development. So kudos to the bar squad.”

As for the other schools, Denver scored a 49.35 on beam, dropping a fall and keeping a 9.80, two 9.825 scores, and a 9.90 from Bella Manbata. New Hampshire notched a 48.725 rotation score on vault, dropping a 9.65 and counting a 9.675, 9.70, 9.75, and two 9.80 scores from Mullin and Kylie Gorgenyi. SEMO competed on floor in the second rotation, and earned a 48.400 score. They dropped an 8.75 and counted two 9.60, 9.625, 9.75, and a 9.825 from Madison Greene.

After two rotations, the score read: Denver 98.90 | Mizzou 98.675 | UNH 97.90 | SEMO 95.90

(just one more pic here, I couldn’t resist)

9.875 for Kyra! Meanwhile, Amari is just chilling over here. pic.twitter.com/zyekA3E760 — Karen S (@karensteger) March 10, 2024

Rotation Three— MIZ Beam | DEN | UNH | SEMO

You guys, I thought this week was going to be different. The first two competitors were strong for the Tigers, but the middle two? Eh.... At what point will we get to see a full-on Mizzou beam rotation without a fall or major balance checks? Inquiring minds want to know! Grace Anne led off with a phenomenal 9.90 before Kennedy, in her very first action in an officially scoring beam routine, had a 9.80. (KG said later she had made mental notes of where to improve next time, but did say she was proud of how she did.)

Great start for GAD on the third rotation! pic.twitter.com/3X0pOIYuEr — Karen S (@karensteger) March 10, 2024

Sydney was decidedly less successful, with a huge balance check and a deduction for not connecting two of her elements, earning just a 9.55. Maya unfortunately fell in the four-spot, earning just a 9.20, but it was thankfully dropped. Amari earned an awesome 9.90 in the fifth position, and then Queen Sienna had a masterful 9.925 in the anchor spot. The Tigers’ 49.075 was... okay. (It was their 6th highest.) Rankings-wise, Mizzou is sitting 19th nationally with a 49.25 national qualifying score. They’re better than this. I just know it.

Shannon agreed.

“I think it’s a little maddening,” he admitted. “I feel like it’s Deja vu a little bit right like we got clearly have some problems with beam... It’s a little bit of a broken record. We’ve got to get better. There were some good performances,” he said. “You know, Grace Anne did a great job in the leadoff spot. Kennedy did a great job in her first lineup spot. Sienna closed out well... We got to have some balance there and they were doing well you know, the routines we hit. But again, just a little bit more evenness there... At this point in the season, we have gotta do a better job because it will be a limiting factor for us if we don’t do it better.”

“At this point in the season, we have gotta do a better job [on beam] because it will be a limiting factor for us if we don’t do it better.” —Mizzou Head Coach Shannon Welker

Besides working Kennedy into the mix, you know where else they can look? To senior Kalise Newson, who despite not appearing in a meet since 2021 (!) when she appeared on bars, got the chance to compete for the final time at Hearnes as an exhibitioner and KILLLLLLLLLLLED IT. She nailed it! With a 9.875 score!

[whispers: the Tigers could have used this score.]

When asked about Kalise’s performance after the meet, Shannon broke into a smile. “Incredible for her to get out there and get a shot at it, especially on senior night,” he said. “She had a lot of family here so to see her go out and not just compete but also be successful at it. So yes, that certainly throws another name in the hat for a possible person in our beam lineup for sure... I’m open to seeing her continue to do that level of work as we move forward. And hopefully, that’ll make our opportunities to do well on that event even greater.”

Denver notched a very strong 49.55 on floor exercise, and dropped one of FOUR 9.875 scores, while counting the other three, as well as two 9.95 scores from Rylie Mundell and Hutchinson. On bars, New Hampshire scored a 48.80, dropping a 9.60 while counting a 9.725, two 9.75 scores, a 9.775 and a 9.80 from Gorgenyi, while SEMO amassed a 48.55, dropping a 9.55 while counting a 9.575, 9.70, two 9.725, and a 9.775 from Greene.

After three rotations, the score read: Denver 148.45 | Mizzou 147.75 | UNH 146.70 | SEMO 144.40

Rotation Four— MIZ Floor | DEN | UNH | SEMO

Oooooh, weeeeee! Here is a gif to accurately represent how I feel watching this Missouri team on floor.

I am not even kidding. It’s a damn delight. The music, the dancing, the acrobatics, the tumbling passes, all the little facial expressions and slight movements added in by choreographer Jackie Terpak... it’s all so f*&@$#% fun.

Leading off, of course, was Sienna, who just casually scored a career-high 9.95, like it was no big deal. The fact that she’s a grad student in her fifth year and just churning out career bests left and right is a testament to her hard work and this team. Incredible. Alonna Kratzer, back in the lineup again, though this time for Hannah Horton, followed with a super solid 9.875 (her best is a 9.90 from last week).

Missouri dropped Rayna’s 9.80— she was a little short on the dismount on one of her passes— before Amari had a phenomenal 9.925. Witness.

Looked like 10 to me, Amari. 9.925 pic.twitter.com/SoaxFkrc7Z — Karen S (@karensteger) March 10, 2024

Kennedy was next, earning a 9.95— she’s just a freshman, y’all — before Jocelyn wrapped up Mizzou’s season-high 49.625 rotation score in a beautiful black and gold 9.925 bow. The Tigers rank 8th nationally on FX with a 49.550 national qualifying score. Even their average is in the 49.5 range; they’re THAT consistent.

As for the others, who cares? JK... Denver ended the meet on vault with a 49.35 rotation score. They dropped a 9.80 and counted two 9.825, 9.85, and two 9.925 scores from Hutchinson and Rosie Casali. UNH closed out on beam with a 48.55 score. They dropped a 9.025 (clearly a fall) and counted a 9.60, 9.675, 9.70, 9.725 and a nice 9.85 from Mullin in the anchor spot. SEMO finished the meet on bars, earning a 48.75. They dropped one of three 9.675 scores, and counted a 9.775, 9.80 and a good looking 9.825 from Lydia Webb.

After four rotations, the score read: Denver 197.625 | Mizzou 197.375 | UNH 195.250 | SEMO 193.15

Final Thoughts

Mizzou finished as the runner-up. Honestly, so what? It’s all about the score. So.... how was the score? The 197.375 was the Tigers’ second-highest home score of the season (a smidge better than the LSU meet in late January), and 4th highest overall. This also keeps them at 13th in the RTN rankings, just 0.040 behind Arkansas, with a 197.320 NQS.

We’re still waiting for a meet with four fully formed, good “hit” rotations. And while they are running out of time before postseason hits, I am confident they can get it together. Why? Well, because Shannon told us so (but also because I feel that way, truly).

“So I think it’s just focusing and just finding out some ways to just get the confidence up on some of those events,” he said. “We can do it, we’re capable. It’s not like we’re having one person always making the mistakes. It’s kind of jumping around a little bit. And that tells me that the ability is there for it’s not just we can make a lot of it again, it’s self-confidence.”

MVP (AKA: an excuse to share more of Cal’s camerawork)

Sienna Schreiber: bars/beam/floor

Sienna’s anchor spot. Meanwhile, looks like Mizzou lost 4-0. Had runners on with 2 outs and couldn’t capitalize. pic.twitter.com/Dl942jnMhk — Karen S (@karensteger) March 10, 2024

Kalise Newson: beam (exhibition)

Amari Celestine: beam/floor

Kennedy Griffin: vault/beam/floor

The senior class

A fitting farewell for this amazing senior class #MIZ pic.twitter.com/rAuRvBgyvm — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 10, 2024

UP NEXT: Mizzou heads to Champaign to take on Illinois, SEMO (again) and Arizona on Sunday. The meet should be televised on B1G+, if I’m not mistaken.