Tigers close out regular season with St. Patrick’s Day Braggin Rights Quad

We’ve arrived, Mizzou Gymthusiasts, the final meet of the regular season. One more chance before the postseason to grab a huge score and four complete rotations. Mizzou is in Champaign, IL for part 2 of Braggin Rights: Gymnastics Edition, where they’ll face the Illini for the second time, as well as SEMO for the second weekend in a row (third overall), and Arizona. Let’s hope the Tigers find a bunch of high scores at the end of the rainbow to celebrate St. Patty’s, right?

Meet Info

When: Sunday, March 17

Where: Huff Hall | Champaign, Ill.

Time: 2:00 p.m. CST

TV: B1G+

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast (scroll to the event)

History (PerMUTIgers.com):

In the all-time series against Illinois , the Tigers lead 21-12. The last time they faced off was at the Lou to the Zou meet where Mizzou had a 197.475.

, the Tigers lead 21-12. The last time they faced off was at the Lou to the Zou meet where Mizzou had a 197.475. In the all-time series against SEMO , Mizzou leads the Redhawks, 37-8. The two teams last faced off just a week ago and took a convincing victory, 197.375—193.150.

, Mizzou leads the Redhawks, 37-8. The two teams last faced off just a week ago and took a convincing victory, 197.375—193.150. In the all-time series against Arizona, the Wildcats hold the lead, 19-6. The two big cats haven’t squared off in more than a decade, however, when the Tigers fell to the Wildcats, 196.625—195.450.

About the Venue:

Huff Hall is the home of M/W Gymnastics and M/W Volleyball and holds around 4,500. Their highest attendance so far this year was 900 against Rutgers in early February. Illinois is set to honor the majority of their regular rotation pieces on Senior Day, including: Kaitlyn Ewald (UB, BB, FX), Amelia Knight (UB, BB, FX), Allie Morgan (FX), Abby Mueller (AA), Mia Takekawa (AA) and Mia Townes (VT, BB, FX).

Last Time On The Mats

When we last saw our Tigers, they wrapped up the home portion of the season with a runner-up finish to Denver and wins over New Hampshire and SEMO. You can read the recap here. Let’s quickly review.

First rotation (MIZ vault): With Hannah’s twisties now extending to vault, Kennedy was brought in as a last-minute edition. This judging was tight, y’all. I don’t think (and Shannon agreed after rewatching film) some of the scores should have been this low. Sienna, Rayna and Grace Anne all had 9.775 scores, while Kennedy earned a 9.80 and Amari and Jocelyn earned 9.85 and 9.875 scores in the final two slots, respectively. Mizzou’s 49.075 was tied for their lowest of the season. Denver earned a 49.55 on bars, New Hampshire a 49.075 on floor, and SEMO a 47.50 on beam. After 1: DEN leads 49.55 — MIZ/UNH 49.075 | SEMO 47.50 Second rotation (MIZ bars): Coach Whitney Snowden continues to have this Mizzou bars team on fire, as they topped their program high from the Zou to the Lou meet with a 49.600. Kyra and Hollyn earn back-to-back 9.875 scores in the 1-2 slots, before Maya hit a career-high 9.925, and both Sienna and Jocelyn tied their season highs with a 9.95 (Si) and 9.90 (Joci). Mara was nearly perfect with her 9.95, and the Tigers were so good on this rotation they dropped a 9.875.

We wanna fly high like Amaya!@mayaa_marshalll hit this senior night stick for a career-best 9.925 on bars last weekend #MIZ pic.twitter.com/5fWF2bHmHX — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 15, 2024

Denver scored a 49.35 on beam, New Hampshire had a 48.725 on vault, and SEMO had a 48.40 on floor. After 2: Denver still leads, but by less, 98.90 — MIZ 98.675 — UNH 97.90 — SEMO 95.90. Third rotation (MIZ beam): It started out well enough, with Grace Anne leading off with a phenomenal 9.90 before Kennedy, (finally) getting her first official beam action, earned a 9.80. But then Sydney struggled, missing a connection and having a huge balance check to only earn a 9.55, and Maya fell earning a (dropped) 9.20. All hope wasn’t lost though, as those two unsavory scores weren’t contagious. Amari earned a 9.90 in the 5-spot before Beam Queen Sienna had a 9.925 in the anchor spot. Mizzou’s 49.075 was right in the middle of their scores this season (6th). While not counting, senior Kalise Newson tagged in for an exhibition slot, earning a dominant 9.875. Will we see her going forward? Shannon said she needs to be more consistent in practice. Meanwhile, Denver got a 49.55 on floor, New Hampshire had a 48.80 on bars, and SEMO had a 48.55 on vault. After 3: Denver increases their lead again, 148.45 — MIZ 147.75 — UNH 146.70 — SEMO 144.40 Final rotation (MIZ floor): Ahhhh, that’s the stuff. Mizzou closed out the meet on a high note, earning a 49.625, their highest score of the season, and JUST off their program high, which was a 49.650 set in 2022. Sienna led off with a career-high 9.95 — she cannot be stopped! — before Alonna, who took Hannah’s spot in the lineup, earned a 9.875. Rayna’s 9.80 was dropped— she was a bit short on one of her landings, and Amari followed with a 9.925. She was then followed with a 9.95 from Kennedy and a 9.925 from Joci in the anchor spot. As for the others, Denver earned a 49.35 on vault, New Hampshire earned a 48.55 on beam, and SEMO ended on bars with a 48.75. After 4: Denver took the W with a 197.625, followed by Mizzou at 197.375, New Hampshire at 195.25 and SEMO at 193.15.

Quick Comparisons

Opponent Analysis

Mizzou should handedly beat all of these teams, but let’s take a look at Illinois and Arizona. The Tigers just faced off against SEMO last week, so there’s no need to delve into their scores, honestly.

VAULT: The Illini have the potential to have some better vault scores, scoring in the 49.10 range several times, while topping out at 49.30 at the end of February, so the Tigers will need to step it up. They are led by Arielle Ward (9.925 high; 9.875 nqs). Also keep an eye on Abby Mueller (9.875 high; 9.835 nqs) and Alea Byrne (9.875 high; 9.785 nqs) and Mia Takekawa (9.85 high; 9.825 nqs). The Wildcats are kinda all over the place on vault, seemingly alternating with sub-49 scores and 49.15+. They tied their season high, 49.225, last week. The Cats are led by Malia Hargrove (9.975 high; 9.885 nqs), Alysen Fears (9.90 high; 9.84 nqs) and Jessica Castles (9.875 high; 9.80 nqs). BARS: The Illini are pretty consistent on UB, most often scoring in the 49.20-49.25 range, and have twice attained higher than a 49.30 (49.35 in mid-Feb & 49.40 in late-Feb). Watch for Lyden Saltness (9.975 high; 9.885 nqs), Takekawa (9.95 high; 9.91 nqs), Kaitlyn Ewald (9.95 high; 9.835 nqs), Amelia Knight (9.925 high; 9.87 nqs) and Destiny Denning (9.90 high; 9.85 nqs). A few weeks ago, Arizona scored an abysmal sub-48 (!!) on bars, but that is NOT an indication of how they perform normally on the apparatus. Their high score is from the second meet of the season, but they generally hover in the 49.25-49.30 range. The Cats are led by Abigayle Martin (9.975 high; 9.825 nqs), Fears (9.95 high; 9.90 nqs), Emily Mueller (9.90 high; 9.815 nqs), Sophie Derrr (9.90 high; 9.875 nqs) and a slew of 9.875 scores (Malia Hargrove (9.805 nqs), Elena Deets, Tirzah Wise). BEAM: Weirdly enough, the Illini find themselves far more consistent on beam than the Tigers, scoring 49.00 or higher many, many times, and have inched closer to the 49.20 range. Can they get there in their final home meet? We’ll see! Watch for Takekawa (9.95 high; 9.90 nqs), Knight (9.90 high; 9.84 nqs), Ruthuja Nataraj (9.90 high; 9.835 nqs) and Ewald (9.85 high; 9.845 nqs). The Wildcats scored HUGE earlier this month when they attained a 49.625 on beam, and while they haven’t gotten that high again, they have gotten a 49.425 and 49.30 recently, and seem to get in the 49.20+ range often. Deets (9.975 high; 9.905 nqs) leads Zona, but keep an eye on Mueller (9.925 high; 9.875 nqs), Emma Strom (9.925 high), and a trio of 9.90 scores from Caroline Herry (9.85 nqs), Fears (9.84 nqs), and Martin (9.825 nqs). FLOOR: It’s Mizzou’s world on floor, and everyone else is just playing for second at this point. Illinois’ best score of the year came in their second meet of the year, and have been working to get back there ever since. The closest they’ve gotten were a couple mid-49.20 scores in early February. The Illini are led by Mueller (9.95 high; 9.85 nqs), Townes (9.925 high; 9.90 nqs), and a LOT of 9.875 scores by Ewald (9.785 nqs), Knight, Kadyn Fitzgibbon (9.845 nqs), Byrne (9.81 nqs) and Ward (9.855 nqs). Arizona consistently scores in the 49.40 range, so that’s to be expected from them. Their highest, 49.45, was earned in early February. The Wildcats are led by Hargrove (9.925 high; 9.885 nqs), Mueller (9.925 high; 9.90 nqs), and a trio of 9.90 scores from Herry (9.90 nqs), Fears (9.845 nqs), and Strom (9.87 nqs). OVERALL: Illinois finished last season ranked 29 but have been in the top 20 (and knocking on the door of the top 10) in the last 10-15 years. Their highest score of the season, 196.85 was scored in mid-February at home against Minnesota. March, however, has not been kind to the Illini, as they’ve scored low 196s all month. Arizona’s highest overall score of the season was a 197.00 against Stanford at the end of January, and since them have had the majority of their scores fall in the higher 196 range. Last weekend they scored 196.900 at home vs. Southern Connecticut. The Wildcats finished last season ranked no. 21 (where they currently find themselves) before being in the mid-late 20s the three years prior. The last time Zona found themselves in the Top-20 was 2013 & 2015, when they finished 17th.

Scores to Watch: Mizzou

VAULT: We know that Hannah will be out of vault again this week with the twisties issue, so we should expect to see both freshmen, KG and Rayna, in there again. I’d love to see a 9.90 from Sienna, as this is the only event she hasn’t tied or beaten her career-high in, a bit higher scores from Mizzou’s 10.0 start value gals, Jocelyn (career-high 10) or Amari (career-high 9.95). BARS: Honestly, I just don’t have much to add here. They have been SO GOOD on this event the past month. The only person not earning their career best yet is Jocelyn (9.925). BEAM: Obviously, this is where the most room for improvement should come in, as they are just so inconsistent on beam this season. After starting the season with a 49.325 in the opening Mizzou Invite, they’ve only beaten that score twice, scoring a 49.40 in mid January at Georgia and a 49.35 at Texas Woman’s in early February. Fun Fact: Mizzou scored its prior program high (49.500) last season at Illinois, so let’s hope the good beam vibes extend out a year. Individually, there are a few Tigers who haven’t yet achieved their career highs— Amaya (9.90 CH) has been close, and I’d love to see 9.925 Sydney make an appearance (she scored 9.925 twice in 2022, and the last two years have hit 9.9875). Kennedy has only had one official beam routine, but she told us she was aware of some adjustments she could make. FLOOR: Hannah should be making her re-entrance into the FX rotation after a bout with the twisties, and we’ll see her execute a different tumbling pass. Assuming she’s back in the lineup, I’m not sure who we see instead, but I’d go with Alonna over Rayna. OVERALL: After next week, the focus will be solely on rankings within the meet, and not score, because it doesn’t matter what your score is as long as you’re in the top. It’s more of a “Survive and Advance” mindset than a “score a 198” mindset. Shannon will be discussing this much more in the coming week’s press conference.

Records To Watch