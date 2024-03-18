We’ve done it, friends. We’ve reached the end of the regular season. Can you believe it? Seems like just yesterday we were watching Mizzou take on Lindenwood, Northern Illinois, and SEMO at Hearnes. Sunday the Tigers finished up the regular season in Champaign on St. Patty’s Day against two familiar opponents, no. 30 Illinois - who they just faced in the Lou to the Zou meet - and SEMO - who they faced for the third time, and one new one, no. 21 Arizona. There were a lot of highs to this one, and per my internet friend Ben S. from Chalk Talk, Mizzou can now count itself among one of the only 19 in HISTORY to earn what’s called a Team Slam. What’s a Team Slam? Well, I’ll explain it later.

Floor program record ✅

Vault program record ✅



What a way to wrap up the regular season #MIZ pic.twitter.com/4J2UGbH8Gt — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 18, 2024

I paid for the broadcast from B1G+ for this, and honestly, it was all over the place. There were whole routines we never saw, which makes it very hard to analyze what happened. Alas, statbroadcast was working, and so at least we have scores!

Rotation One— MIZ Bars| ILL Vault | ZONA Floor | SEMO Beam

Viewers didn’t see most of these routines except a few dismounts, so my analysis of Mizzou’s mostly-senior laden lineup is basically non-existent. Senior Kyra Burns led off with a 9.825, and was followed by a 9.80 from senior Hollyn Patrick, and a 9.85 from senior Amaya Marshall. Grad student Sienna Schreiber scored a 9.85 — she had a small hop — before the only-non senior, Jocelyn Moore, scored a 9.825. Senior Mara Titarsolej earned a 9.90 to top the Tiger scorers. Hannah Horton also slotted in for an exhibition routine, earning a 9.80. It was great seeing her back on the floor! Mizzou’s 49.25 score was not great, considering how high-flying the scores had been recently, and ties their sixth highest of the season.

Mara magic always hits in March



Our anchor closes us out with a 9.900 on bars!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/gyYE1sPBvB — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

Illinois got started on Vault, and earned a 49.225 score, just off their season high of 49.300. The Illini were led by Mia Townes’ 9.925 and Ariella Ward’s 9.875 scores on their 10.0 start value vaults, and also counted scores of 9.825, 9.85 and 9.75. Arizona started on floor exercise and were led by 9.875 scores from Emma Strom and Emily Mueller. They also counted two 9.85 scores, and a 9.80 on their way to earning a 49.25 overall score. SEMO earned a 46.675 on beam, and was led by a 9.825 by Taylor Ingle, while also counting a 9.675, 9.575, 9.00 and 8.60— yikes.

After one rotation, the score read: Mizzou & Arizona 49.250 | Illinois 49.225 | SEMO 46.575

Rotation Two— MIZ Beam | ILL Bars | ZONA Vault | SEMO Floor

What horrors would await Mizzou’s beam rotation this week? Just kidding, guys. It wasn’t that bad, but again, the Tigers just can’t seem to get consistency. Just a week after Grace Anne Davis led off with a 9.90, she had some balance issues and only managed a 9.70 this time. Maya again struggled in the two-spot with some wobbles and a possible connection issue, only earning her a 9.65. Kennedy Griffin, in her second beam routine, tied last week’s 9.80, before Sydney Schaffer did exactly what I wished for in my preview! Syd got a 9.90! Her best score since 2022! In the final two spots, Amari and Sienna shined, earning a 9.85 and 9.90, respectively. Mizzou’s 49.15 was also the Tigers’ sixth best of the year.

OKAY SYD!!!



The senior picks up her first 9.900 since 2022 on beam #MIZ pic.twitter.com/SjnL5JS4mg — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

On bars, Illinois earned a 49.175 rotation score, led by a 9.925 by x Saltness and a 9.90 by Mia Takekawa. Also counting were a 9.80 and two 9.775 scores. Arizona put together a great vault rotation, their highest of the season, with a really nice 49.325. They were led by a 9.90 by Malia Hargrove and 9.875 scores by Alysen Fears, Abigayle Martin and Strom. Rounding out the counting scores was 9.800. SEMO had their best rotation of the meet, and second best score of the season (behind the weird scoring TN meet) with a 49.10. They were led by a 9.875 by Madison Greene and two 9.85 scores by Ingle and Lydia Webb, and then also counted a 9.775 and 9.75.

After two rotations, the score read: Arizona 98.575 | Mizzou & Illinois 98.400 | SEMO 95.675

Rotation Three— MIZ Floor | ILL Beam | ZONA Bars | SEMO Vault

This rotation was sheer perfection. I know I sound like a broken record when talking about this Fab Floor squad, but OMG, they’re so entertaining. Sienna got started with what I imagined was a gorgeous 9.925 —viewers only heard the music; we didn’t see a single jump— and Alonna followed with a career-high tying 9.90. Hannah, back in the lineup with a new tumbling pass— a punch front + 2.5 twist now she does punch front + double tuck which has no twisting, earned her career-high 9.95, and Amari followed with a 9.825 (she took a few extra steps on some landings) that was dropped. Kennedy was again awesome — surprise, surprise — pulling off yet another 9.9+ score (9.925 this time), and then came our queen, Jocelyn Moore. She was perfection, and she got that long-awaited 10. A TEN! Missouri’s 49.700 is a new program record, finally beating the one set in March 2022, which was a 49.650.

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!!



JOCI MOORE IS PERFECT ON FLOOR #MIZ pic.twitter.com/B6rqaMrqtR — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

Illinois continued its fabulous meet with a season-high 49.400 on beam, highlighted by a 9.925 by Takekawa and three 9.875 scores by Alea Byrne, Kaitlyn Ewald and Amelia Knight. The other counting score was a 9.85. Arizona faltered on bars, which effectively took them out of the hunt for runner-up, earning only a 48.975 score. They were led by a 9.85 by Alysen Fears, and then also counted a 9.825, two 9.8, and a 9.70. SEMO did decently well on vault with a 9.825 (their second highest apparatus score of the day) and was led by Ingle’s 9.85. The Redhawks also counted two 9.775, 9.725, and one of two 9.70 scores.

After three rotations, the score was: Mizzou 148.10 | Illinois 147.80 | Arizona 147.55 | SEMO 144.50

Rotation Four— MIZ Vault | ILL Floor | ZONA Beam | SEMO Bars

Coming off a truly fantastic fab floor rotation, I was eager to see if that would translate to what was called the Tigers’ “most improved” event early on in the season. And translate did it! The Tigers secured a new program high, 49.500, which broke the 2022 record they previously tied twice last season (49.450). How’d they do it? With a couple of different changes to the lineup! Sienna led off with a solid 9.85, and she was followed by — WAIT?! WHO’S THAT IN THE LINEUP?! IS THAT KYRA BURNS?!— who busted out a career-high 9.90 after competing exactly once in an exhibition role this season where she earned a 9.75. Grace Anne followed with a 9.85, as did Kennedy, performing on vault for just the second time this season (this was her best). Amari, who I’d been begging to get back to her high 9.9+ ways, got it done, earning a 9.95 career-high tying, before Jocelyn closed it down with a season-best tying 9.95.

AMARI GOT



Celestine tied her career-best 9.950 in the fifth spot!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Y8CJO3b9H5 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

Illinois wrapped up their meet with a season-high 49.475 on floor, led by a 9.95 from Byrne and a 9.925 by Townes. They also counted two 9.875 scores and a 9.85. Arizona was impressive on beam, though not particularly close to their season-high 49.600, earning a 49.325. The Wildcats were led by Fears, who scored a 9.90, and then a trio of 9.875 scores from Elena Deets, Caroline Herry, and Mueller. Their final counting score was a 9.80. SEMO ended the meet on bars and struggled a bit. Ingle — surprise, surprise — led all Redhawk scorers with a 9.80, and they also counted a 9.75, two 9.675 and a 9.30 (fall).

After four rotations, the score read: Mizzou 197.600 | Illinois 197.275 | Arizona 196.875 | SEMO 192.700.

Final Thoughts

Man... I thought this would be the meet they’d not only get past the program high set at Arkansas last year (197.850), but also get into the 198 territory which we KNOW they can do. Alas, it was another season high score, 197.600. In case you’re wondering, THIS is why I continue to say I KNOW they’re better than this.

Okay, now back to that “Team Slam” moniker that has been bestowed upon just 19 teams ever. In individual terms, the phrase “Gym Slam” refers to a gymnast who, in her collegiate career, has scored a 10 on all apparatuses. Think of former Gator Trinity Thomas, or current Gator, Leanne Wong. Or LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant. They have all earned Gym Slams, some multiple times through. Likewise, when a Team Slam comes into play is when a team scores a 10 on every apparatus in its history. Mizzou has now done this, and is one of just 19 programs to have completed the feat after Jocelyn Moore’s 10 on floor. What I find even cooler about this is that half of Mizzou’s Team Slam is due to Joci, and it’s all from the past two seasons— Joci’s vault in 2023 and FX in 2024, Mara’s bars in 2024, and Si’s beam in 2024. Pretty awesome, right? Per Ben, Kentucky just got their first one this season as well.

Yeah, it's a MASSIVE deal. Kentucky had it happen earlier this season when Raena got her bars 10. Mizzou went from halfway there to there this season. — Ben S | Chalk Talk (@BenSLASports) March 17, 2024

I’m wondering why we didn’t see Rayna Light this week? She made the trip, but it looks like she continues to be on the outskirts of the bars lineup (and notably, no exhibition), was replaced on beam again by Kennedy (two weeks in a row, and no exhibition), and has been supplanted by Alonna in recent weeks. Last week, she was in in the place of Hannah, but Hannah’s back now. Also, notably, no exhibition. I’ll have to ask Shannon about her this week. Has she just been replaced in the lineup by those who are showcasing more potential? Better practice habits? We just don’t know.

I think it might also be time to have what we called in North Carolina as a “Come to Jesus” talk with Maya and that beam. We KNOW she has it in her. She’s scored a 9.875 this season on podium at Mizzou to the Lou. She’s also scored a 9.80 at Arkansas, which was decent enough. But then we also have a 9.775 x2 (2/23 at AUB & 1/20 at UGA), 9.75 x2 (2/9 at UK, v. LSU), 9.725 (1/6 home opener), 9.70 (1/12 at AL), 9.65 (this meet) and a 9.20 (3/10 home finale). So who replaces her? Rayna? I’d say Kalise, but she fell in the exhibition spot this week. If it were earlier in the season, I’d say give Mara another go, but I’m just not sure. Shannon preached needing more from the vets — Sydney and Maya specifically — and Syd responded. Maya... did not.

Finally, since this recap is coming out later, the new RTN rankings are out, and here’s where the Tigers fall:

Overall: 197.420 NQS (13th) | 197.600 HIGH (T-18th) | 197.177 AVG (12th)

197.420 NQS (13th) | 197.600 HIGH (T-18th) | 197.177 AVG (12th) Vault: 49.3.40 NQS (11th) | 49.500 HIGH (T-10th w/ AL) | 49.270 AVG (12th)

49.3.40 NQS (11th) | 49.500 HIGH (T-10th w/ AL) | 49.270 AVG (12th) Bars: 49.405 NQS (12th) | 49.600 HIGH (T-8th w/ AL & FL) | 49.302 AVG (12th)

49.405 NQS (12th) | 49.600 HIGH (T-8th w/ AL & FL) | 49.302 AVG (12th) Beam: 49.265 NQS (21st) | 49.400 HIGH (T-25th) | 49.080 AVG (25th)

49.265 NQS (21st) | 49.400 HIGH (T-25th) | 49.080 AVG (25th) Floor: 49.575 NQS (8th) | 49.700 HIGH (T-10th) | 49.525 AVG (7th)

MVP

Jocelyn Moore: Floor/Vault

A perfect 10 and a season high on vault? What more can we ask for from our favorite Jersey girl?!

Closed this thing down in the most fitting way possible - a 9.950 on vault from Joci!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/5dlyjSDUFU — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

Sydney Schaffer: Beam

WELCOME BACKKKKKKKKK, Sydney Schaffer. We knew you had it in you. Syd’s 9.90 was her best beam score since 2022, when she scored a 9.925, and the score on Sunday certainly helped the Tigers attain a respectable 49+ score on beam.

Hannah Horton: Floor

Also, a HUGE welcome back to H-squared, who has battled some twisties recently and been unable to compete to her full potential. Alas, she returned, and was even better than before, earning a career-best 9.95 on FX. She was so good, you guys. Just watch... Additionally, we saw Hannah compete exhibition on bars (9.80) and on vault, which we weren’t expecting as Shannon had told us she’d probably need a week off, and earned a 9.85.

Hannah Horton, we are in AWE



She's got a new career-best 9.950 in the third spot!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/DGgvMjeyu9 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

Kyra Burns: Vault

Kyra, where have you been hiding that vault, girl?! A 9.90 is a career-high for the senior, who we had only seen once this season in an exhibition role. This 9.90 was a far cry from the 9.75 in all the best ways. Also, being a career-high, it bests her previous 9.85.

Kyra Burns, welcome to the vault lineup!!



With her first start of the season, she sticks a 9.900 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FPp096g241 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

The Floor Squad: I just don’t even know what else to say about these fab five six. Just incredible.

ALONNA YOU'RE AMAZING!!



The senior ties her career best with a 9.900 in the second spot!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/TyJXO7bMqE — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 17, 2024

UP NEXT: Mizzou heads to New Orleans for the SEC Championships where they should be in the earlier session, matched up against Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia at 2:30pm CT.