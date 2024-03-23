Mizzou Gymnastics takes New Orleans for SEC Championships

Fresh off a Team Slam, we’ve reached the postseason, folks, and the #13 Missouri Tigers are READY to make some noise. It’s SEC Championships time!

Per Mizzou Head Coach Shannon Walker, who the media spoke to on Wednesday, “We’ve wrapped up the regular season and kind of movement into postseason play now and so we’re excited about that and should be, should be a good trip down to New Orleans and then we’ll get ready for some NCAA stuff after that.”

Because they finished 6th in the SEC, they will be in the afternoon session of the two-part meet, facing off against #12 Arkansas, #14 Auburn and #18 Georgia. The goal, of course, is to win this session and then also take out any number of teams in the evening session.

In last year’s SEC meet, the #17 Tigers recorded their highest ever conference champs score, 197.00, to finish sixth overall. They led off with a 49.375 on beam, then followed with a 49.325 on floor, 48.900 on vault, and 49.400 on bars.

Meet Info

When: Saturday, March 23

Where: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, La.

Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

TV: SECN

About the Venue:

Per StubHub, looks like they’re seating everywhere but one end and a single section on the other side, and the capacity might be, per my Google search anyway, 17,701.

Last Time On The Mats

When we last saw our Tigers, they wrapped up their regular season with a W over #21 Arizona, #30 Illinois, and S.E. Missouri. I’m paying most attention to scores and order here, as I’m closely monitoring this for postseason. As mentioned earlier (and in my recap), this makes Mizzou one of just 19 teams nationally to complete a Team Slam, which is when a team scores a perfect 10 on each apparatus. What’s especially cool about Mizzou’s Team Slam is that this has all come in the last two seasons.

Made a statement in our final regular-season meet ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/UcLcpdKR1P — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 19, 2024

FIRST ROTATION— BARS: 49.25 | Kyra Burns- 9.825 | Hollyn Patrick- 9.80 | Amaya Marshall- 9.85 | Sienna Schreiber- 9.85 | Jocelyn Moore- 9.825 | Mara Titarsolej- 9.90 | (EXH) Hannah Horton- 9.80

After 1: MIZ & ZONA 49.250 — ILL 49.225— SEMO 46.575

SECOND ROTATION— BEAM: 49.15 | Grace Anne Davis- 9.70 | Amaya Marshall- 9.65 | Kennedy Griffin- 9.80 | Sydney Schaffer- 9.90 (best since 2022) | Amari Celestine- 9.85 | Sienna Schreiber- 9.90

After 2: ZONA 98.575 — MIZ & ILL 98.400 — SEMO 95.675

THIRD ROTATION— FLOOR: 49.700 (school record) | Sienna Schreiber- 9.925 | Alonna Kratzer- 9.90 (ties career high) | Hannah Horton- 9.95, now doing a punch front + double tuck (career high) | Amari Celestine- 9.825 | Kennedy Griffin- 9.925 | Jocelyn Moore- 10.0 (career high) When we asked Jocelyn about what it felt to not only get the 10, but now be the first Mizzou gymnast with multiple 10s, she said, “I didn’t actually process the fact at the time that I was the first but I think it’s really cool. And I’m really grateful. I just am happy that I’m able to go back to the gym and have the support of my teammates and always just work on fine tuning the little details because especially now that we’re going into postseason, those things gonna be very important.”

After 3: MIZ 148.10 — ILL 147.80 — ZONA 147.55 — SEMO 144.50

@jocimoore became the first gymnast in program history to hit a perfect 10 on floor AND the first to achieve perfection on multiple events!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/sxUeNA7kHO — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 20, 2024

FINAL ROTATION— VAULT: 49.500 (school record) | Sienna Schreiber- 9.85 | Kyra Burns!!!!- 9.90 (1st official vault of year, career high) | Grace Anne Davis- 9.85 | Kennedy Griffin- 9.85 (career high) | Amari Celestine- 9.95 (ties career high) | Jocelyn Moore- 9.95

After 4: Mizzou takes the W! MIZ 197.600 (season high) | ILL 197.275 (season-high) | ZONA 196.875 | SEMO 192.700

Quick Comparisons

This is going to be close, guys. Feast your eyes...

Missouri, as it has already been mentioned, scored its season high, 197.600 on the road at Illinois last weekend, which broke the 197.525 attained at the final dual of the season against Arkansas. The Tigers appear to be on an incline, working their way to that glittery 198 score we all want to see so badly.

Below is the Tigers’ individual rotation breakdowns for each meet. I’ll go through the info a bit more thoroughly for Mizzou’s opponents, as I’m not showing all their graphs. But here’s Mizzou’s in all its glory. Draw whatever conclusions you’d like.

As for the opponents:

Arkansas finally reached the 198 threshold this past week at home vs. Nebraska when they scored a 198.100 team score. Before that, frankly, they’ve been all over the place. Who IS Arkansas? Are they this 198 team? Are they a low-to-mid 197 team? I know they’re not really a 196 team, but they had some 196 scores into mid-February. I think they’re more a mid-to-high 197 team. They’re so inconsistent I have a hard time believing they’re better than Missouri. The GymBacks had a helluva meet last weekend, with a season best on Vault (49.55), Bars (49.525), and Floor (49.725).

Prior to the 49.55 vault 49.525 bars score, Arkansas was comfortably scoring in the 49.30-49.40 range on each apparatus, so are the high scores outliers, or are they going to stick with this level of performance? Guess we’ll see! As for beam, they are more inconsistent than Mizzou, and that’s truly saying something. Their high score was against our Tigers, and they haven’t gotten particularly close to it since, so they seem to be more of a 49.30 team (their last two scores) than the 49.575. I am comfortable stating that Arkansas is a very good floor team. That 49.725 last week was even higher than Mizzou’s Fab Floor 49.700. They excel on FX. Should be a battle between the Hogs and the Tigers on who is the most fabulous.

Auburn may have beaten Missouri earlier in the season, but I cannot be convinced this is a better team than our Tigers. They’ve got a high 196-low 197 in early March and a 197.425 against the Tigers in mid-to-late February, but I just can’t read them. Basically, I ain’t scared of these Tigers. The Blue & Orange’s vault scores look a lot like Mizzou’s honestly just by graph alone, where they started pretty well, then peaked and then went into a valley. When they’re good — the 49.50 achieved in early February indicates there’s potential, but the closest they’ve gotten to that has been a bunch of 49.25-49.275 scores, and the last three weeks have been 49.0-49.175 scores.

On bars, I’m calling them a 49.3-49.325 team, as this is where you’ll typically find the Tigers, and they topped out at 49.40 last week, so maybe they’re at that level now? Moving on to Beam. I’m confident in calling Auburn a good beam team at this point, as all of their scores over the past month+ have been 49.325 or higher, including their last two scores of 49.475 (last week) and 49.425. Floor has been a roller coaster for the Tigers and I don’t know what to think of them. Are they a 49.5 team (probably?), or are they a 49.3-49.45ish team? Your guess is as good as mine.

Georgia is on the upswing... maybe? They scored a 197.45 in their last meet, and a 197.55 two meets before that, but alternating in between are 196 scores. On Vault, it seems we can count on them to get in the mid-49.2 range and are coming off a 49.225 last week, on bars they’ve had several 49.4 scores, and are coming off a 49.325 last week. Beam looks to be on the promising size, with 49.4 scores in 2⁄ 3 of the previous meets. (Their beam scores are what I think Mizzou should regularly be doing.) Crazily enough, they only have ONE score this season under 49.10... couldn’t be us (Mizzou). Floor has been very consistently in the 49.45-49.475 range, so that’s decent.

Analysis

Presenting... my life’s work. It’s all led up to this moment— the master list. I went through Road to Nationals (a great website) and ranked the highest scores by each of the four teams (Mizzou, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia) and then secondarily by their national qualifying score. The decision on alternates, which are listed in light green, are based on Shannon’s comments from the recent presser and the amount of lineups the others have participated in. For instance, if they were in the last meet lineup, that’s a good indication of if they’ll be in it going forward, unless the coaching staff just decides to blow things up in postseason. In which case... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I TRIED SO HARD, Y’ALL. Anyway, below the chart is some more Mizzou-specific notes.

VAULT: A few questions here— is Hannah back? Is Kyra staying in the lineup? I asked Shannon about these very things in Wednesday’s press conference. On Kyra Burns: “Kyra,” he said, “she’s our secret weapon and then just saved her... We’re just careful with her foot. Sometimes she’s had a little bit of plantar fascia or some little things in there. And we just think, from experience, we know we can’t do it too many times. So we do kind of purposely wait until I feel like, hey this is a time when she can be really impactful for us. She had been looking really good in the gym and working hard and we were able to get, you know, a certain number of repetitions to get ready to compete... We had a two week winder there and we really pusher her hard to get ready and she did and she responded well to it and we’re excited about the opportunity to potentially give her more chances in that vault lineup moving forward. On Hannah: “We really were just considering just warming her up a little bit but she had done well enough in the meet. When I talk to a student athlete you can have a good sense of their competence level and I felt like she felt confident in what she was doing in wanting to compete at least exhibition. She did a good job with it just took a little bit of a small step backwards, but it was pretty, pretty solid... We’re just taking one day at a time with her a little bit. But honestly, we’re just not going to be committed to rushing her right because we’re going to want her back in that vault lineup. You can only go so fast. And so if it’s ready for this weekend, awesome. We may give it a roll this weekend, and if it’s not ready for this weekend, and we’ll wait till the next one. I was really proud of Hannah and I think her teammates were as well.” On the team’s program high performance: “We worked hard the last couple of weeks and, and really put some work into some of the landings and just some of those things. You know, and it was cool. We went 49.5, a school record, and we really only stuck one vault, right? Joci was right there like real close and Amari was real close and Sienna was real close. So that’s good. That’s progress, right? But that was a bunch of people that only like a half 10th right versus maybe a full 10th over there.” BARS: I expect no changes here. Shannon said bars was a little off last week, and I’d say I agree but I didn’t see anything but like a trio of dismounts. “It was just we didn’t stick a couple of dismounts and we stick more dismounts, and we’re right where we were capable of.” BEAM: Regarding the beam struggles, Shannon said, “Obviously, we talked about it at length on beam, but I do feel like beam was better. And what I mean by that is, you know, look, we had we had four routines that were really at the caliber that we’re capable of, and we just had two that were, you know, obviously a little off and so that I feel like is progress in comparison to you know, five routines being kind of mediocre, right? And so there is progress there. I know the outcome is the same right now, but I definitely think that what we’re seeing is showing that we were almost there, like we’re right there, right and so there’s a lot of positive. “ “We’re not giving up on trying to find solutions to do that. Obviously we’re making changes because we feel like what we’re doing can be better, and so we’re willing to make those changes. We felt like there were other people out there that could step up and do the job. And they did in many cases.” On getting Rayna back on beam: “I do think Rayna will be competitive for our spot on beam this week. I feel like she’s looking pretty good. And she’s excited to get back over there and feeling better. I’ve seen some good things from Rayna and she feels confident so I definitely feel like she’s in the mix for maybe slotting in and obviously that means somebody comes out.” FLOOR: I expect no changes here.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re as good as any team in our session on whatever event we hit, right?” —Mizzou Head Coach Shannon Welker

OVERALL: The team continues to perform at a very high level, and they are doing a lot of things great. Bars has been great, Floor is consistently incredible, Vault was great last week. There have been some great individual performances on beam, just not all at the same time— Sienna’s 10, Sydney’s 9.90, Amari and Grace Anne’s 9.925 were all objectively awesome. Now it’s time to put them together. Shannon reminded us, “Good to Great is a very hard step.” It is challenging, he said, and right now there’s a little bit of great here and there, but they just need to fill in the gaps a little bit. “It’s no different than football, like you have a great offense,” he said. “Well, you got to get a great defense, right? It doesn’t always happen in the same year or at the same time, but I certainly think that we’re moving in that direction.” On the team’s ultimate goals in this meet: “We just want to take a step forward,” Shannon said. “That’s the goal. You know, our goal from the beginning of the year is to is to perform at a level that are at least close to our maximum potential. And so, we have shown flashes of brilliance, right? I mean, just really impressive stuff. Look, we have three events that are top 12 in the country floor is number 8. That’s impressive stuff like that’s some of the that’s TopTier stuff, right? We just got to get a little more consistency.”

Mizzou Records To Watch

Overall Score: 197.850, scored at no. 17 Arkansas in 2023

SEC Championship record score: 197.00, scored in 2023 SEC Champs

Balance Beam: 49.550, scored at no. 17 Arkansas in 2023

Uneven Bars: 49.600, scored at Mizzou Quad, March 10, 2024

Vault: 49.500, scored at Illinois Quad, March 17, 2024

Floor Exercise: 49.700, scored at Illinois Quad, March 17, 2024

