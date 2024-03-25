Mizzou Gymnastics headed to Gainesville for NCAA Regionals

Mizzou Gymnastics is Florida-bound! Fresh off a fifth place finish at the SEC Championships this weekend, the no. 13 seeded Tigers will continue postseason play in the Sunshine State!





Your Tigers are the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Championship bracket and will head to the NCAA Gainesville Regional next week!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/pwaXlwTvtD — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 25, 2024

What awaits them in The Swamp? The Tigers will officially take the podium at 6pm on Friday, April 5 on ESPN+ against no. 4 seed and host school Florida, no. 20 Georgia, and the winner of the play-in meet, no. 30 Clemson or no. 36 Iowa State. Per Florida’s site, the Gators will start on vault, Clemson/Iowa State on bars, Georgia on beam, and Missouri on floor. I think, going off of the SECs rotation that UGA followed puts them on Floor —> Vault —> Bars —> Beam. I hate beam last but you know what? It doesn’t matter.

Some quick hits:

Mizzou is coming off a fifth place finish at the SEC Championships with a 197.250, just missing on the fourth place slot by 0.025. I don’t want to spend too much time on the recap here, but Mizzou had their best beam rotation since early February, so they’re back on track.

Florida is coming off a surprising fourth place finish at the SEC Championships, earning a 197.300, which is their second lowest score of the season. Florida has shown some flashes this season, such as their 198.225 on the road at Kentucky in early March and 198.15 at home vs. LSU at the end of February, but largely has spent the season in the 197.3-197.9 range. The Tigers last saw the Gators at the Zou to the Lou meet in mid-February. You can read about it here.

Georgia, who was in Missouri's session at the SEC Championships, had a rough floor and vault rotation (both sub-49) before coming back strong on bars and beam. They finished last in the session with a 196.075, which is far below what they're capable of. Prior to this meet, they had two other meets in March with mid-197 scores.

Clemson is coming off a second place finish at the ACC Championships, where they scored a 196.425. They've scored two 197s this season, including a 197.600 at home vs. Air Force in early March, and a 197.35 at home vs. Carolina in late February.

Iowa State is coming off a fourth place finish at the Big 12 Championships, where they scored a 196.35. The Cyclones have yet to break a 197 this season, with their highest scores being a 196.90 against BYU in mid-January and a 196.70 in a quad meet in March.

Should the Tigers place in the top two — which they should barring any gymcastrophes— they’ll then face the top two from the day’s first session, which includes no. 5 Utah, no. 10 Michigan State, no. 21 Towson, and no. 26 Maryland on Sunday, April 7 (also my birthday!) at 5pm.

Here’s the whole bracket. And I’ll have MUCH more here at Rock M Nation, with previews, pressers, and a recap from the SEC Championships.