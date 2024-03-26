Tigers wrap up SEC Championships with afternoon session win, 5th place finish overall

HELLLLLLLLLLLLO, POSTSEASON. With not quite as large of a crowd on hand than I would have thought at the Smoothie King Arena in NOLA — seriously, where was everyone in the lower bowl? — the Missouri Tigers tipped off what hopes to be a long postseason journey for the Black & Gold.

Overall, the Tigers finally put together four complete rotations. Facing off against #12 Arkansas, #14 Auburn, and #18 Georgia, they led from start to finish in the first session of the SEC Gymnastics Championships. Missouri’s final score narrowly kept them from beating out Florida, who finished just ahead of them (0.025) in the 4th place spot in the evening session, which featured #2 LSU, #7 Kentucky and #8 Alabama.

Opened the postseason on a high note yesterday. More to come soon #MIZ pic.twitter.com/M23E6AQAGm — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 24, 2024

A reminder before we get into scores— this was the first meet of the postseason with four judges, meaning the top and bottom scores are dropped, and the middle two are averaged. (Don’t worry; I’m including the judges’ scores below, and the links go to the extra videos of their routines.) The extra judges tend to lend itself to lower scores, and also, the earlier session is said to be a bit more tightly judged than the evening session, unfair and frustrating as hell as that may seem.

Rotation One— MIZ Bars | ARK Vault | AUB Beam | UGA Floor

Missouri kicked off its SEC Championships on bars with what seemed like pretty low scores across the session. Kyra led off with a 9.775 score with the judges scoring her 9.85, 9.80 and 2x 9.75 scores) despite a stuck landing and a good connection in her series overall. Rayna followed with a stick as well, earning a 9.825 (9.90, 9.85, and 2x 9.80 from judges). Amaya didn’t quite stick the landing, but it was close, and also earned a 9.825. Interesting here were the judges’ scores, as one gave her a 9.55, while the others awarded two 9.85 and a 9.80. I’m unsure of where that low score came from, honestly, and I’m glad it was dropped. Sienna was next with another stuck landing and some gorgeous, tight handstands, earning a 9.875 with two 9.90s, a 9.85 and a 9.80. Jocelyn’s foot slid a little bit on her dismount and her last handstand was a bit short, but she earned a nice 9.85 (9.90, 2x 9.85, 9.80 from judges), before Mara earned three 9.95 and a 9.90 (dropped) for a 9.95 anchor score.

The 9.95 score led the Tigers and earned her a share of the SEC bars title with LSU’s Ashley Cowan. The Tigers’ 49.325 rotation score, which dropped GAD’s score, was their 6th highest of the season and was 7th (out of 8th) in the combined standings.

Great rotation for Mizzou! 49.325 leads all teams going into beam. Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/ht5NwYnPvI — Karen S (@karensteger) March 23, 2024

Arkansas got started on vault, which also seemed to have lower scores (I’m sensing a theme here, y’all). The GymBacks’ 49.05 score was led by Lauren Williams’ 9.85 and a 9.825 by Hailey Klein. They and also counted two 9.80 scores and a 9.775, while dropping an out-of-control landing that featured a bunch of extra steps (9.525).

Auburn got started on beam, putting together a 49.15 score, thanks to a 9.90 by Sophia Groth and 9.85 scores from Aria Brusch and Cassie Stevens. They were able to drop a fall (9.475) and also counted a 9.80 and 9.70.

Georgia got started on floor and struggled mightily, only earning a 48.875 that ultimately put them in catch-up mode the rest of the meet. As Shannon has told us multiple times this season, this is a tough, tough place to be. The Dawgs were led by Lily Smith’s 9.875 and two 9.80 scores by Ady Wahl and Sidney Fitzgerald, and also, due to some issues, had to count both a 9.725 and 9.675. They dropped a 9.65.

After One: Mizzou leads by 0.175. MIZ 49.325 | AUB 49.15 | ARK 49.05 | UGA 48.875

Rotation Two— MIZ Beam | ARK Bars | AUB Floor | UGA Vault

Is Mizzou beam BACK?! Probably too early to say, but I sure liked what I saw on Saturday afternoon. Grace Anne led off with a 9.525, so the Tigers didn’t exactly get off to a great start. I asked my gym colleague Nate Salsman about this, and he said he noticed some bobbles in her dance series, that could have changed the difficulty (start value) on her routine. While it appears that one judge, awarding her a 9.90, didn’t notice this snafu, but the other three (2x 9.45, 9.60) did. The large discrepancy in scores led to quite a long break in between performances, so it was interesting to see how Rayna, back in the beam lineup for the first time in since the Arkansas meet in late February. She did great, you guys! While one judge awarded her a 9.75 (dropped), she also got two 9.80s and a 9.85. Nicely done!

She was followed by a career-high 9.875 by Kennedy, who earned two 9.90 scores, a 9.85 and a 9.80 from the judges, and then came Sydney, who crushed it, earning a season high 9.925 and her best score since 2022! The judges agreed, awarding her two 9.95s, a 9.90 and a (shocking, but dropped) 9.85.

Here’s Kennedy’s routine. (You can watch Sydney’s later on in the - spoiler alert - MVP section).

OKAY KENNY G!!



The freshman sensation earns a career-best 9.875 in the three spot #MIZ #SECGYM pic.twitter.com/soWJ9JIY9v — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2024

Amari followed with a super solid 9.875 — she repeated a series after missing the connection to get credit from the judges (2x 9.90, 2x 9.85), and then Sienna anchored with a mind-blowing 9.825. Not mind blowing in that it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, but more so in the way of how she landed on her back handspring—layout stepout—layout stepout series. I swore she was coming off the beam because she was crooked as hell, but she managed to stay on and was only discounted for a form break. The judges applauded her effort, giving her two 9.85s, a 9.80 and a 9.70 (dropped).

The Tigers’ 49.300 rotation score was their 4th highest of the season, and was 7th (out of 8th) in the combined standings. Thankfully they were able to drop Grace Anne’s score.

Arkansas took to uneven bars next, putting together a 49.25 rotation score off of two 9.875 scores by Reese Drotar and Maddie Jones and two 9.85 scores by Priscilla Park and Sirena Linton. Their final counting score was a 9.80 while dropping a 9.775.

Auburn, who averages a 49.40 on floor, didn’t have a very good showing, earning just a 49.150. The Bulldogs were led by Julianne Huff, who tied her season high score with a 9.875, as well as two 9.85 scores by Cassie Stevens and Olivia Hollingsworth. The final counting scores were a 9.825 and 9.75.

Georgia had even more trouble on vault, earning just a 48.40 rotation score and having to count scores from one of two falls. The Bulldogs were led by Lily Smith, who tied her season-high with a 9.85 and 9.80 scores by Ashlyn LaClair and Naya Howard, who made her first appearance of the season of vault. The final counting scores were a 9.75 and a 9.20 (fall).

After Two: Mizzou extends its lead to .325, MIZ 98.625 | ARK & AUB 98.300 | UGA 97.275

Rotation Three— MIZ Floor | ARK Beam | AUB Vault | UGA Bars

With Mizzou firmly in the driver’s seat, they just showed off in typical Fab Floor style, despite receiving some lower scores than they are used to. Sienna led off with an awesome 9.90 (she received 3x 9.90 and a -WhAtT?!- 9.85), and Alonna followed with a 9.85 (9.90, 2x 9.85, and a 9.70— weird score, bro). Hannah was next, always with the most fun choreo, earning a 9.825 (9.90, 9.85, 2x 9.80 from judges), before Amari dazzled with a rather low-scored for my liking 9.85— her closing double tuck was astronomically high. She earned three 9.85 and a 9.80 from the judges, and Kennedy followed with a terrific 9.90 on her Destiny’s Child-themed routine. She received three 9.90 scores and a 9.95 from the judges. Jocelyn then closed it out with a 9.90 of her own (3x 9.90, 9.85).

Joci is absolutely automatic!!



Our anchor puts up her 15th (!!) consecutive 9.9 floor routine #MIZ #SECGYM pic.twitter.com/YJjjXtHOBJ — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2024

The Tigers’ 49.400 rotation score was their second lowest of the season, and was the 4th highest score of the meet. (side note: Someone please tell me how FOUR LSU gymnasts, who competed in the later session, as well as two UK gymnasts, were better on floor than either Joci or KG. Make it make sense, you guys.)

Arkansas had a really nice beam rotation, garnering a 49.45 score. The GymBacks were led by a trio of 9.925 scores, all tying their season highs, from Cami Weaver, Hailey Klein and Sirena Linton. They also counted a 9.90 and a 9.875, dropping a 9.825. Wow.

Auburn earned a 49.075 rotation score on vault, led by two 9.90 scores by Julianne Huff and Cassie Stevens, and also counted a 9.80, 9.775 and 9.70.

Georgia started to pick things up in the final two rotations, earning a 49.45 on bars. They were led by JaFree Scott and Lily Smith, who each earned 9.925 scores as well as two 9.875 scores by Holly Snyder and Naya Howard, who tied her season high. The final counting score was a 9.85.

After Three: Mizzou’s lead goes down to .275, MIZ 148.025 | ARK 147.75 | AUB 147.375 | UGA 146.725

Rotation Four— MIZ Vault | ARK Floor | AUB Bars | UGA Beam

With the win in their grasp, I felt confident Missouri would do well on a vault where just a week earlier they hit their program record. I was slightly surprised to see Kyra Burns, who put down a career-best 9.90 last week, missing from the lineup — Shannon did say she struggles a bit with plantar fasciitis — and more surprised Hannah Horton back so soon as we thought she’d likely be another week, but it worked out.

Sienna got Mizzou started off on the right foot with a solid 9.825 and a stuck landing on her Yurchenko full, which earned her two 9.85 & two 9.80 scores from the judges. Grace Anne followed with a 9.825 of her own YF with the same score breakdowns, before Kennedy tied her season high with a 9.85 on her YF. One judge awarded her a 9.90 to go with two 9.85 and a 9.90. Amari earned 9.85 scores across the board on her Yurchenko 1.5, and Jocelyn followed with the Tigers’ common score of the apparatus, a 9.825 (same split as Si & GAD) on her Y 1.5.

Not only did Hannah make her triumphant return to the lineup in the anchor spot with her Yurchenko 1 1⁄ 2 ( Y 1.5), but she also nabbed the highest score with a 9.90 (judges scores: 9.95 & 3x 9.90) and tied for 4th place overall with six other competitors in the conference.

H² hits it ‼️



She closes it down with a 9.900 to tie for the best vault score of the session!#MIZ #SECGYM pic.twitter.com/FBqG1b3q4j — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2024

The Tigers’ 49.25 rotation was a three-way tie for their 5th highest score of the season, and was the 4th highest score of the meet.

Arkansas was just okay on floor by their awesome FX standards, earning a 49.300. I really thought they’d have a shot to take over the lead during this rotation, as they have the potential to be just as good as Mizzou on this apparatus, but the judges seemed to see every little extra foot slide, hop, etc. The Hogs were led by Maddie Jones’ 9.90 and Leah Smith and Frankie Price’s 9.875 scores. They also counted a 9.85 and one of two 9.80 scores.

Auburn had a terrific final rotation, tying their season-high with a 49.40 rotation score on bars. They counted FOUR 9.90 scores, by Olivia Greaves (tied season-best), Cassie Stevens, Olivia Hollingsworth (tied season-best) and Aria Brusch. They also counted a 9.80.

Georgia saved its best rotation of the day for last, notching a 49.35 on beam. They were led by Lily Smith’s season-tying 9.95 and Anya Turner’s career-best 9.95. Jaydah Battle also tied a season-high with her 9.925. Other scores counted were a 9.85 and 9.775.

After Four: Mizzou’s lead is down to .270, MIZ 197.275 | ARK 197.05 | AUB 196.775 | UGA 196.075

Now, for some stats. It was a good day, guys.

What kind of day is @MizzouGym having?



VT 49.250 - best mark at a conference championship.

UB 49.325 - 2nd best mark at a CC.

BB 49.300 - 2nd best mark at a CC.

FX 49.400 - best mark at a CC.

TOTAL 197.275 - best total at a CC!!! — Drew Porche (@TalentStats) March 23, 2024

MVP

The Beam Team! What a return to goodness! A 49.300 is their best score in well over a month!

Mara Titarsolej- Co-SEC Bars Title Holder!

MAGNIFICENT MARA DELIVERS ‼️



She finishes us off with a brilliant 9.950 for the best score of the rotation!!#MIZ #SECGYM pic.twitter.com/51IW60IqmD — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2024

Sydney Schaffer- Beam. WOWSERS.

Sydney in March >>>>>



The senior earns her second consecutive 9.9 on beam with a season-best 9.925!!!#MIZ #SECGYM pic.twitter.com/nwGk5cH6po — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2024

Kennedy Griffin- Vault/Floor/Beam

… these scores are low for Mizzou. Why? Idk.



And here’s Kennedy! pic.twitter.com/Lqc84Xujhe — Karen S (@karensteger) March 23, 2024

Sienna was robbed. 9.825. She stuck it. GAD has a small hop (9.825). Here’s Kennedy ! pic.twitter.com/2oD1rXpk7d — Karen S (@karensteger) March 23, 2024

Final Thoughts

As I mentioned first thing, it was quite a thrill to see the Tigers put together what I would consider to be four full rotations of goodness. Yes, some of the scores were a bit on the lower side, but it wasn’t because of major mistakes or falls. I feel so unbelievably confident in this team and cannot wait to watch them on tv in Gainesville in the NCAA Regionals. Want to know more about who they’re facing? Check out my post from Monday at Rock M Nation!

Hear from Sienna after the meet! (excuse the stupid knock on my door from a man trying to get me to vote for him in the April election, lol)

Mizzou’s gonna win the first session. Apparently this session is judged tougher which doesn’t exactly seem fair?! 197.275! Great job, ladies!!!! pic.twitter.com/LzXqI5ijIl — Karen S (@karensteger) March 23, 2024

LET’S GO, TIGERS!

Time to celebrate wildly like Drink!