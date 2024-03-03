After an extensive road trip, Mizzou Gym excited for return to Hearnes, Battle Line Rivalry

The calendar has hit March and it’s full-steam ahead for Mizzou Gymnastics into the final four meets of the regular season. But before we worry about the rest of the schedule, including what hopes to be a fruitful postseason, the Tigers must first put together a full four-rotation meet in front of the CoMo faithful. A true home meet has been a long time coming, as we haven’t seen them within the friendly confines of Hearnes and its energetic crowds since a winning dual with some purple & gold Tigers (LSU) in late January.

Reminder: Last time Mizzou was at home, things went pretty, pretty well.

The month-long wait to be back in Hearnes ends tomorrow‼️



Y’all remember the last time we were at home #MIZ pic.twitter.com/iYp33uHjTY — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 2, 2024

Tonight’s opponent? Former Olympian Jordyn Wieber and the no. 12 Arkansas Razor Gymbacks.

We talked with Mizzou assistant/choreographer Jackie Terpak after practice on Saturday, who spent last year as a volunteer assistant with the opposing team.

“It’s the Battle Line Rivalry, and I think, especially in recent years, it’s become a big thing in gymnastics,” Jackie said. “Last time we went against Arkansas, I was at Arkansas, and you saw all these records there, so I’m excited for another matchup and #12, #13. Two very great teams and I hope this place fills up and gets a good amount of people. I’m feeling good and they’ve been working so hard. And so I think they’re ready.”

Let’s get started.

Meet Info

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024

Where: Hearnes Center | Columbia, Mo.

Time: 5:00 p.m. CST

TV: SEC Network

History: Arkansas has an overall lead, 17-15, but the Tigers have taken 6 of the last 8, per MUTigers.com, including last year’s event in Fayetteville, when Mizzou broke basically all their program records, including their overall score, 197.850, bars (49.450), beam (49.550)

TBT to our last meet against Arkansas… it was a record-setting night #MIZ pic.twitter.com/jlCUpBUnGM — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 1, 2024

What To Expect At The Venue

In Mizzou’s last meet at Hearnes Center, they hit a record-high attendance of 7,336 against LSU on Greek Night. It’s Decades Night and Mizzou will be celebrating those alumni who came before them.

“We’re so excited to bring all these old Tigers back to campus and let them celebrate our current Tiger team and just get out there and you know, they have laid the path for these athletes to be successful. And so we really want to celebrate them and just continue to cheer them on and make them proud by doing our best gymnastics and working together in front of a huge Hearnes crowd,” assistant coach Whitney Snowden told us during this week’s media availability.

My most important question (obviously) is, what will Amari be doing with her hair? It’s a secret, folks. “I can’t tell you that,” she said at Wednesday’s presser.

Snowden chimed in, “You and I both. I’m always like Amari, what’s the idea? Well, I got this option, this option. She showed me pictures and things.” It will truly be a surprise.

Kickin' it old school for the Battle Line Rivalry on Sunday #MIZ pic.twitter.com/b5aSGb7vj5 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 27, 2024

Last Time On The Mats

When we last saw our Tigers, they were thisclose to taking down no. 12 Auburn on the road at Neville Arena for the first time ever. They had the lead by 0.600 going into the final rotation and they faltered. You can read my Taylor Swift lyric titled recap here. From Shannon, on how he felt about last week’s meet: “I thought three events were pretty darn good, quite honestly. It’s hard when you start with a fall [on beam]. We have so much potential and I think that’s where it’s easy to get frustrated. When you know the potential is there, but we’re just not quite capturing it yet. So we’re just trying to keep it posistive and just keep moving forward.” First rotation (MIZ bars, AUB vault): Just change in the bars lineup, as Hannah took the place of Maya last minute and scored a solid 9.80 in her first official routine. Kyra (lead-off), Jocelyn and Hollyn all amassed 9.825s, while Sienna tied her season-high 9.90 (and took the bars title) and Mara anchored with a 9.85. Meanwhile, Auburn counted a 9.90, a 9.875, 9.85, 9.825, and two 9.70 scores. After One: Missouri led Auburn 49.225 — 49.200. Second rotation (MIZ vault, UGA bars): The #VaultSquad was back in business, thanks to Rayna’s season-high 9.875 to go with two more from Amari & Jocelyn and two 9.85s from GAD & HH to notch their third highest of the year, a 49.325. Auburn also had a 49.325, thus not gaining any ground whatsoever. Those Tigers were led by a duo of 9.90 scores, a 9.875, 9.85 and 9.80. After Two: Missouri kept the lead on Auburn 98.55-98.525. Third rotation (MIZ floor, UGA beam): While HH lost her way in the air and fell out of bounds, her score was dropped and the other Tigers did quite well, led by Joci’s 9.95, a 9.925 by Amari, a 9.90 by KG, and twin 9.85 scores by Rayna and Sienna. The team’s 49.475 was their fourth highest of the season. As for Auburn, on their (normally) best event, they also had a fall which was dropped, but counted a 9.925, two 9.90 scores, a 9.85 and 9.75 for a 49.325. After three, Mizzou extended its lead to 0.175, 148.025—147.85, and Jocelyn more picked up her 4th floor title. Final rotation (MIZ beam, UGA floor): Disaster struck immediately as Amari fell on her leap series in the lead-off spot, meaning every other score would have to count, whoopsies be damned. Rayna and Maya earned 9.775s, while Sydney earned a 9.70. GAD had a good routine with a 9.80 and Sienna finished it off wiht a 9.925, which won the event. The Tigers’ 48.975 was... not good, but not the worst (3rd lowest). Auburn, meanwhile, had their highest FX of the season, with counting scores of two 9.95, two 9.90, and a 9.85 to overtake our Tigers. After four, Auburn took the win, 197.425—197.000.

Battled through the heat of February. Now let the March madness begin #MIZ pic.twitter.com/2TxzdRkNsb — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 25, 2024

Quick Comparisons

The GymBacks and Missouri appear to be very evenly matched. Arkansas also has three 196 scores to its name, and while the Gymbacks’ highest score, the 197.525 earned in their second meet of the year at Alabama, is higher than what Mizzou has earned this season, Arkansas’ low scores are much lower than the Tigers’ because when they falter, they falter hard.

As I mentioned last week, the National Qualifying Scores are officially in play now, which helps with NCAA regionals seeding. Remember, the NQS takes each team’s top six scores, which must contain three road scores, and then removes the high score before averaging the next five. For individual events, it’s the same, just with no qualms about WHERE the meet was. It’s top 6, drop the high, average the others.

That means Mizzou’s top score this season, a 197.475 achieved at the Zou to the Lou meet, is out! Poof. The NQS is also interesting because it negates the actual finish of a meet; it’s only focused on the scores!

As it stands, the highest score the Tigers are counting right now in the NQS is 197.400 (Georgia). Below is a chart of MU’s highest six scores.

Mizzou wants to get rid of that 6th score (197.000), and then replace it with a higher score one. Say they amass a 197.600 at the meet on Sunday, which would be their highest of the season but 100% not out of the realm of possibility. If you redo the math, you’d drop this new score, and that brings their NQS up to 197.275 (from 197.180). As long as Mizzou scores higher than a 197.100, they will, per Drew Porche (@TalentStats), have their highest-ever NQS.

Records To Watch

Overall Score: 197.85, scored at no. 17 Arkansas in 2023

Balance Beam: 49.550, scored at no. 17 Arkansas in 2023

Uneven Bars: 49.500, scored at Mizzou to the Lou, February 2024

Vault: 49.450, scored at 2023 NCAA LA Regional 2nd Rd & vs. Auburn, tying March 2022 record

Floor Exercise: 49.650, set in 2022 in a quad vs. Illinois, Iowa State & Lindenwood

Matchups to Keep an Eye on

While there aren’t individual head-to-head matchups, I thought it was interesting to share the no. 1 vs the no. 1, no. 2 vs no. 2, etc. And a wild card. ARK is listed first. Scores in parentheses are the highest of the season, followed by the NQS).

REMINDER: Gym scoring is subjective. There is no defense.

Vault: Lauren Williams (9.925; 9.90 NQS) v. Jocelyn Moore (9.95; 9.88 NQS) | Leah Smith (9.925; 9.86 NQS) v. Hannah Horton (9.95; 9.885 NQS) | Cami Weaver (9.925; 9.865 NQS) v. Amari Celestine (9.90; 9.88 NQS) | Frankie Price (9.875; 9.83 NQS) v. Grace Anne Davis (9.875; 9.815 NQS) | Makenzie Sedlacek (9.85) v. Rayna Light (9.875; 9.82 NQS) | Wild Card: Priscilla Park (9.85; 9.815 NQS) OR x Dakota Essenpries (9.825) v. Sienna Schreiber (9.85; 9.815 NQS)

Amari rounds us out on vault with a 9.875!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/YLbzNCKTK6 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 24, 2024

Bars: Maddie Jones (9.95; 9.87 NQS) v. Mara Titarsolej (10.0; 9.915 NQS) | Priscilla Park (9.925; 9.840 NQS) v. Sienna Schreiber (9.90; 9.865 NQS) | Jensen Scalzo (9.90; 9.86 NQS) v. Kyra Burns (9.90; 9.83 NQS) | Reese Drotar (9.90; 9.87 NQS) v. Jocelyn Moore (9.90; 9.83 NQS) | Jaime Pratt (9.90; 9.855 NQS) v. Hollyn Patrick (9.90; 9.825 NQS) | Wild Card: Cally Swaney (9.90; 9.825 NQS) OR Sirena Linton (9.825) v. Amaya Marshall (9.90) OR Rayna Light (9.85) OR Hannah Horton (9.80)

We asked Shannon about the lineups and any changes after Saturday’s open practice, and said they have an idea of where there are basically two people that they’re trying to figure out who will be the best option that day.

“Usually, we warm them up back to back see we can just like see how are they looking in comparison. You know, who’s looking the sharpest today and things like that. [Last week], we just said, you know, Hannah’s looking pretty good, or they were fairly equal. And we’re like, well, we’ve got to get Hannah in the lineup at some point. So that’s kind of how that works. It’s really about who’s the freshest that day and who’s looking the sharpest.”

Kyra’s been killin’ it in the leadoff spot #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KMkuxWkdNn — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 28, 2024

Beam: Priscilla Park (9.975; 9.940 NQS) v. Sienna Schreiber (9.975; 9.935 NQS) | Sirena Linton (9.925; 9.835 NQS) v. Amari Celestine (9.925; 9.83 NQS) | Cami Weaver (9.925; 9.790 NQS) v. Grace Anne Davis (9.925; 9.83 NQS) | Kalyxta Gamiao (9.925; 9.890 NQS) v. Sydney Schaffer (9.875; 9.805 NQS) | Hailey Klein (9.925) v. Amaya Marshall (9.875; 9.755 NQS) | Wild Card: Maddie Jones (9.90: 9.66 NQS) OR Lauren Williams (9.875) v. Rayna Light (9.80; 9.736 NQS OR Kennedy Griffin (9.825 EXH)

Lineup changes are coming for the Tigers, and while we won’t know until touch who is in or out, there will be order changes. At Saturday’s open practice, Nate Salsman’s eagle eye noticed that Grace Anne led off what appeared to be a new order in the one-touch.

Per Jackie, “There will definitely be changes in order in the beam lineup... We have a good group of seven or eight that can step up at this point and have proved that this week. They’ve gone through some really hard beam assignments and they wanted to come in and do extra, and even today [Saturday], like usually we don’t come back and do a one-touch, but they wanted a harder assignment on beam today.”

She continued. “They’re asking for the challenge and they’re delivering impacts. Every day. And it’s been a hard week in terms of the hard work they’ve been putting in. But it’s because they know their potential in that event. And they know they’re capable of stepping up to where the team needs them to be... They know they’re capable of getting those 49.25, 49.35, and the scores they’ve hit before on a consistent basis.”

Here’s freshman Kennedy Griffin during the one-touch. We’ve been lobbying to get her officially in the lineup.

Looks good to me! pic.twitter.com/syzGPvE9Ox — Karen S (@karensteger) March 2, 2024

Floor: Frankie Price (9.975; 9.94 NQS) v. Jocelyn Moore (9.975; 9.945 NQS) | Lauren Williams (9.95; 9.94 NQS) v. Kennedy Griffin (9.975; 9.90 NQS) | Maddie Jones (9.95; 9.910 NQS) v. Amari Celestine (9.95; 9.905 NQS) | Leah Smith (9.925; 9.885 NQS) v. Sienna Schreiber (9.925; 9.88 NQS) | Hailey Klein (9.875; 9.86 NQS) v. Hannah Horton (9.90; 9.825 NQS) | Wild Card: Kalyxta Gamiao (9.875) OR Priscilla Park (9.85) v. Rayna Light (9.90; 9.825 NQS) OR Alonna Kratzer (9.875)

When asked about the floor lineup, which goes soooooooo deep, Jackie told us, “ Well, it starts with the talent that has been brought in over the years and that is kudos to Shannon, who has great programming in the event. He’s been coaching a long time and we have a stuff full of really good technical coaches and then obviously, them bringing me in this year and having the choreography background as been able to help on the dance side of things and just being more intentional with the performances.”

She continued. “Having two good minds on the floor working together has been super beneficial for them. But it all goes back to the athlete’s talent and their work ethic and then being willing to work hard, willing to make changes and willing to consistently get better. It is rewarding and it is fun, but there’s still an opportunity to get better. The staff has a really great growth mindset that transfers onto the girl and they’re very receptive of it.”

Shannon agreed that Jackie’s impact on the program has been substantial thus far. “8.5/10 so far,” he joked. “No, no she’s been great. It’s just been nice to have somebody over there to help. It’s freed me up to go to some other events, and kind of manage the program versus just focusing on an event.”

From Saturday’s open practice:

Final Thoughts:

Consistency, consistency, consistency.

It’s time to put together four rotations of awesomeness. Or at least, four rotations of limited whoopsies; I’m not asking for too much.

“The goal right now is consistency, and continuing to get better,” Jackie said on Saturday. “So let’s say we go 198 and our opponent goes 198.1. That’s not a loss for us; it’s still a win. Because we got better and we made progress, and that’s what is most important for us. So continuing that into the postseason, as we know the SEC is super competitive and then we get to regionals and championships. Making regional finals is competitive, making Nationals is extremely competitive. And we know we have the talent and that we’re capable and the mental toughness and all those things.”

“The goal right now is consistency, and continuing to get better,” Mizzou assistant Jackie Terpak said. “So let’s say we go 198 and our opponent goes 198.1. That’s not a loss for us; it’s still a win. Because we got better and we made progress, and that’s what is most important for us.”

Jackie continued, “But once we actually get to those meets, it’s just putting it all together and making sure we are getting better and not getting too far ahead of ourselves. So that’s the focus and that’s where we’re at right now.”

In honor of Alumni Night on Sunday, we recreated some of our old team photos from past decades #MIZ pic.twitter.com/p6PwQwik8m — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 1, 2024

I’m so excited. M-I-Z, BEAT A-R-K.