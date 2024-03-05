THIS MEET DID NOT DISAPPOINT. Pride for the winning team of the Battle Line Rivalry: Gymnastics Edition aside, who actually won the meet does not matter. Do you always want to win? Yes. Shannon walked into the post-meet presser and started out by saying, “Man, I really hate losing to Arkansas,” before continuing on to talk about all the good things that happened... SO MANY GOOD THINGS, YOU GUYS. So does it matter in the grand scheme of the postseason? Absolutely not. This is not me being a homer (yes, it’s me, super fan). It’s the actual truth.

And if you don’t want to hear it from me, hear it from Mizzou assistant and choreographer extraordinaire Jackie Terpak, who told us after practice on Saturday (if you read my preview this should sound familiar) :

“The goal right now is consistency, and continuing to get better. So let’s say we go 198 and our opponent goes 198.1. That’s not a loss for us; it’s still a win. Because we got better and we made progress, and that’s what is most important for us. So continuing that into the postseason, as we know the SEC is super competitive and then we get to Regionals and Championships. Making Regional finals is competitive, making Nationals is extremely competitive. And we know we have the talent and that we’re capable and the mental toughness and all those things.”

Now that we’ve got that outta the way, let’s get to it. Mizzou returned home for the first time in 36 (!) days to the sweet, sweet sounds of about 3,600 rabid fans at Hearnes celebrating Decades Night and the alumni. No, it wasn’t the 7K on hand for Livvy & LSU, but it was so loud. And so fun.

Here’s a gallery of photos, courtesy of Rock M’s Cal Tobias.

Let’s get to it, shall we?

Rotation One— MIZ Vault | ARK Bars

Can’t say I was expecting to see any changes in the Mizzou vault lineup, but what do I know?! As Ygritte infamously said, “You know nothing, Jon Snow Karen Steger.” During warmups, there was a whisper amongst some of the gym writers, as we pointed out a vault newbie across the floor in the midst of the one-touch... Kennedy Griffin. But then the lineup showed up on the scoreboard and it was Grace Anne Davis... until it wasn’t. How’d KG do? Well, we aren’t there yet.

Sienna got things going with a beautiful 9.875 Yurchenko full with just a small hop— her highest of the season, before Rayna scored a 9.825 in the 2-spot on the same vault— she had a small hop and kinda piked her landing a bit. Then it was Kennedy’s turn, doing her first collegiate vault, a Yurchenko full (9.95 SV). A 9.825! Super solid! Hannah was next, earning a 9.825 on her 10.0 SV vault, as she took a pretty big hop but displayed great power. Amari (10.0 SV) tied Si’s score with a solid 9.875 of her own, just with a small step forward but showcasing -as always- great height and distance, before Jocelyn (10.0 SV) had a rather uncharacteristic 9.80 in the anchor spot (it was dropped), as it seemed like she under-rotated based on the landing while still managing to look amazing in the air.

(Pictured below: KG’s vault. At the time, we thought Si had scored a 9.90 because the scoreboard was jacked up)

Mizzou on Vault, and Sienna STICKS that landing, OMG. 9.90 is her best of the year by a good amount and ties her career best. WOW. Rayna has a small hop back and lands kinda piked. Kennedy doing her first vault of the year. Looks good. Stats aren’t updating. Kinda flying blind pic.twitter.com/cFjRK9fkOJ — Karen S (@karensteger) March 3, 2024

When asked post-meet what brought about the KG-GAD switchup, Mizzou head coach Shannon Welker said, “She’s been doing a great job in practice. We’ve been pretty impressed with her and she warmed up well, and I just thought we didn’t want to wait til postseason... As a coaching staff, we’re like, hey, if they’re fairly equal, and we feel like we want to get them in there, let’s get them in there now so that when we go into the postseason if we have to make some tweaks, they at least have had some competitive experience. And so that really was the main thing. And you know what, she did a great job, and for kind of getting burned in there at the last minute.” Mizzou’s 49.225 was their third lowest of the season, but really, still a solid rotation overall.

As for Arkansas, they dropped a leadoff 9.75, but counted a 9.80, 9.825, 9.85, 9.90, and 9.925 in the anchor spot for a 49.300. The difference here was that the Gymbacks had just a bit more control over their landings.

After one rotation, it was shaping up to be a tight one, with ARK holding a slim lead of 0.075, 49.300—49.225.

Rotation Two— MIZ Bars | ARK Vault

Tying their previous program high while going up against the same team they set it against is just an odd twist of fate, isn’t it? Aside from Mara’s scary fall in the anchor position on her Maloney, Mizzou’s bars rotation was awesome, as Kyra led off with a season high-tying 9.90 with a stick, while Hollyn had an absolutely GORGEOUS 9.925 (season-high). Those handstands?! That stuck double layout?! OMG.

Let’s stop and review this for a second.

Stuck. It. Cold



Hollyn Patrick has a season-best 9.925 in the second spot!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/1uOf7AMckw — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 3, 2024

After HP, Maya tied her season-high 9.90 (welcome back to bars, M&M!— she had a few weeks off after a whoopsie) with a sky-high, death-defying dismount before Sienna and Joci finished out the Tigers’ counting scores with a 9.85 and 9.875, respectively. Mizzou’s 49.45 score matches their previous program high, and is their second-best score of all time.

(Maya Marshall’s dismount. This is WILD.)

Arkansas was slightly better than Mizzou was on vault (0.025 difference), dropping one of its 9.80s — there were two — and counting two 9.85 and two 9.875 scores. The Razorbacks’ 49.25 score was okay for them (their high matches MU’s with a 49.425). The landings helped Mizzou here, whereas they hurt the Gymbacks in Rotation 2.

After two rotations, Mizzou overtakes the lead by 0.125, 98.675—98.55. The Tigers’ 98.675 ties their third highest of the season (at UK).

Rotation Three— MIZ Beam | ARK Floor

I need to start by saying this, THANK YOU, Sienna Schreiber, as this beam squad wasn’t attaining a 49.25 without her. It wasn’t a bad rotation, you guys, but after hearing from the staff that the team wanted to put in extra beam work — we saw as much at the open practice on Saturday — it was a bit... disappointing not to get a really good score. And also, no Kennedy, which you know me and my compatriot Nate have been lobbying for. Newly anointed beam leadoff Grace Anne got things starting with just a 9.80 as she had a pretty significant balance check (which she saved) but was good overall, and Rayna followed with an even more significant check, nearly taking a tumble (she saved herself, good girl) that resulted in a later dropped 9.725. Sydney was pretty on-target with her 9.825 (her best is a 9.875) and had a stuck landing to go with it, and Maya’s 9.80 was also pretty good. She had had quite a beautiful correction to a balance check, and it almost could have been played off like it was purposeful. Amari, in a new slot towards the back of the order, had a welcome 9.825, and then came P-E-R-F-E-C-T-I-O-N. A perfect 10 five years in the making. The Tigers’ first perfect 10 on beam in twenty years. 2004! And this was not one of the “soft” 10s either, y’all, that you get with home cookin’ and inadequate judging. She earned the crap outta this one.

Witness.

PERFECTION FOR SIENNA SCHREIBER‼️



Schreiber gets her first on beam @MizzouGym | @espnW pic.twitter.com/peC0aRbnH9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 4, 2024

Mizzou’s 49.25 rotation score tied their fourth highest of the season, and their score through three (V, UB, BB) was their second highest— they’ve only had 3 home meets, remember.

When asked post-meet about the 10, Sienna said, “It honestly didn’t feel real. Like really, I’ve been waiting for this moment and not like hoping for it, but I’m hoping it’s gonna happen and today when it actually happened, I really didn’t know what to do. And I just started crying because I don’t know, it’s been so long and I feel like I’ve had routines where I feel like that could have been it and it just wasn’t, so having that today and just being able to celebrate, being engulfed by my team is really special.”

After the meet, Shannon touched on his team’s performance, saying, “Even though it’s not our best score, we actually made a lot of progress, I thought, on beam. I think overall, pretty pretty solid across the board, obviously integrating a new rotation.”

Almost forgot to mention Arkansas here in my excitement, haha. The Razorbacks once again dropped their leadoff score (9.80), which I don’t think that’s normal? But the other scores were quite good— a 9.875 that honestly looked like a pass went OOB by my view at floor level, a 9.925, a 9.85, a 9.95 from Lily Williams WITH THE WORM INCORPORATED for a 9.95, and a 9.925 to anchor. Arkansas’ 49.525 was a good score, but not their best, as they are just as good of a FX team as Missouri.

After three rotations, Arkansas has regained the lead by 0.150, 148.075—147.925.

Rotation Four— MIZ Floor | ARK Beam

Coming off that 10, Sierra was right back at it, leading off the Fab Floor just a few minutes later. How does one prepare after coming down from the high of the previous score?

“It can be kind of chaotic, especially today,” she said. “I really tried to take it in but then I was like hey, really quick, I gotta reset and get to the floor. But although I was very excited about my 10 I knew we still had another event to do; I still had a job to do. So I set that off to the side, being like okay, we have about 15 minutes until I can really, really celebrate again.”

And reset she did, and Sienna with a career-high tying 9.925. Alonna Kratzer, taking the place of Rayna Light, was back in the floor rotation for the first time in about six weeks, and killed it, tying her 2023 career-high with a 9.90. (video below)

Now, I must say, I am concerned at this point about Miss Hannah. If you recall, last week I wrote:

Hannah took the floor next, and she had a great start, with a beautiful leap series, until something weird happened on one of her later passes. She appeared to have gotten the twisties, maybe, as she lost herself in the air on the end of a tumbling pass (a front tuck to a 2.5 twist per College Gym News), and did something that the announcer Clarke said amounted to an extra twist. She fell out of bounds and on her bottom, and obviously, became the score the Tigers would drop.

This week, it happened again, and it’s alarming. At some point, the staff is going to have to make a decision here— take H^2 out of the rotation while she works through this, or replace that twisting skill with something else entirely, as the FT 2.5 twist keeps becoming 3 twists unintentionally. The good news? If she’s not fit to go, there are PLENTY of others who can step in, like Rayna Light (9.90) or JJ Jachna (9.85 exh).

After Hannah was a solid 9.875 from Amari— her first pass might have been too powerful(?), and really incredible 9.95s from both Kennedy & Jocelyn. Mizzou’s 49.600 ties their season-high and the second-highest program score.

I was actually shocked by how well Arkansas put together their beam rotation to wrap this up, as they are known to have some Troubles at times. Y’all, that 49.575 was their highest score of the whole damn meet, beating even their floor routine. Props to them, as it really was beautiful... I say begrudgingly. They dropped a 9.80, and then counted two 9.90s and THREE 9.925s. I mean...

After four rotations, Arkansas takes the W, 197.650 (program high) — 197.525 (season high!).

MVP

Sienna Schreiber— Career-highs and a 10?! AND her best all-around score ever with a 39.65?! I mean... there’s no question she had perhaps the meet of her career. Even cooler when you consider she’s been doing this five years now.

When asked about this afterwards, she said, “I just am very passionate and very determined every day in the gym. Every day I come into the gym like, ‘Alright, how are we gonna get better today?’ It can be hard to keep a consistent mindset like that, but Shannon has definitely helped me with that and just the people I’m around. That’s a huge thing like going in like having to do all-around and going to every single event and being able to also just leave events in the past.”

Amaya Marshall— Really a good day for the senior, her bars routine was gorgeous and her beam was quite solid Also, she’s SUCH a good teammate. The jubilation on her face for AK (pictured below) is just amazing.

Stats Update

Overall score: 197.108 average (+0.052) | 197.275 NQS (+0.095)— drops a 197.000

FLOOR: 49.494 average (+0.013) | 49.525 NQS (+0.03) — so consistent, drops a 49.450

BEAM: 49.072 average (+0.022) | 49.230 NQS (+0.007) — drops off a 48.900

BARS: 49.275 average (+0.022) | 49.350 NQS (+0.055)— drops off a 49.100

VAULT: 49.267 average (-0.005) | 49.300 NQS (+0.005)— drops off a 49.225

Final Thoughts

Moving forward, Shannon urged, “I feel like we need to start stronger [referencing the 49.225 on vault to kick things off]. I feel like if we can attack that first event that’s gonna give us an opportunity to kind of position ourselves in a little bit of a leader spot versus kind of chasing, but overall a lot of good things tonight.”

The Tigers still have a handful of meets left before postseason, including their final home matchup on Sunday, and then it’s off to SECs, where they’ll be in the morning session — as I said on Twitter, this does not matter. (there’s more to that thread, but this is the gist)

It really doesn't matter what section of the SEC meet you're in, TBH. It's all strong. It's not like a Wednesday in the SEC Tourney type of thing. The year that Mizzou finished no. 5 overall at nationals, they weren't in the night session. The SEC is so good it doesn't matter. — Karen S (@karensteger) March 4, 2024

The future is so, so, so bright for these Tigers. They’re continuing to show they’re a force to be reckoned with, and improving each week. Can’t wait for the next one. Again, it must be said, I have complete faith in this team and they are the MOST fun to watch.

UP NEXT: Mizzou welcomes in no. 11 Denver, New Hampshire and SEMO for the last home meet of the season. This has gone by WAY too fast, and NOT ENOUGH HOME MEETS. YOU HEAR ME, SHANNON? WE NEED MORE HOME MEETS.