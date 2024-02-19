Tiger Takeaways: Mizzou Takes Texas

For the first time since 2009, the Missouri Tigers are 10-0. If you recall that season, 1) congrats, you are a true fan, and 2) you’re better than me, as I was living in NC and not paying attention to Mizzou softball at the time (sorry). Also memorable about that 2009 year is that the Tigers went to the Women’s College World Series. Will this group of Tigers get there? Well, it is FAR too early to tell, but the vibes are immaculate and buzz is buzzing.

Here’s a game-by-game look at who stepped up at the Tracy Beard Classic in Denton, TX this weekend. I’ve also added some additional game notes and takeaways for good measure.

GAME 1: Missouri 1 | Texas A&M-Commerce

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 0-0 | 1 R | 1 BB | 2 SB

Julia Crenshaw: 0-0 | 1 RBI | 1 SF

Cierra Harrison: 7 IP | 8 K

Notes/Takeaways:

We should all thank Cierra Harrison and Julia Crenshaw for this game. Without them, this is a loss to a team only in its second year at the D-1 level, which would be... bad.

Crenshaw not only was responsible for the sac fly that brought home Jenna, but after CC allowed a baserunner (no, I don’t know how it happened), Crenshaw caught her trying to steal 2B.

I’ve never seen two no-hitters before. What a weird, weird game. Also, Statbroadcast was hella glitchy during the game. CC’s stats currently show it’s the 2nd inning, so I can’t even go back and look. It’s like this game never happened.

GAME 2: Missouri 4 | South Dakota State 3

Notable Performers:

Jenna Laird: 1-3 | 1 H | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 K | 1 CS

Alex Honnold: 2-4 | 1 R | 2B | 1 SB

Julia Crenshaw: 1-2 | 1 RBI | 2B | 1 SF

Madison Walker: 1-3 | 1 RBI | 1 K

Maddie Gallagher: 0-2 | 1 R | 1 BB | 1 K

Laurin Krings: 5 IP | 5 H | 2 ER | 0 BB | 3 K | 2 XBH | 74 pitches

Nathalie Touchet: 1 IP | 2 H | 1 ER | 1 XBH | 23 pitches

Taylor Pannell: 1 IP | Save | 2 K | 15 pitches

Notes/Takeaways:

Mizzou was outhit in this one .208 (5-24) to .296 (8-27), and only hit .125 (1-8) with two outs, and .167 with runners on. The one saving grace, the lead off batters hit .571 (4-7). Judging from these stats, how did Mizzou win?

Well, I’ll tell ya. In the 1st inning, Mizzou scored two early runs. Laird led off with a single then advanced on an error by the 3B before Honnold’s single to LF allowed Laird to reach 3B. Crenshaw’s sac fly brought Laird home, and then Honnold swiped 2B. After a Daly foul out, Walker singled through the left side, bringing in Honnold. In the 4th inning, Mizzou plated two more runs. After Walker reached on an error, Dodge’s sac bunt advanced Cahalan, who’d taken over for Walker on the basepaths. Gallagher and Abruscato both walked to load the bases before Lenger was hit by a pitch, bringing in Cahalan. Laird then reached on a fielder’s choice, as Gallagher scored. And that’s how you get 2 runs on no actual counted hits.

Krings got through this one, but she wasn’t especially sharp, allowing the Jacks (Rabbits?) to score in the first on a double and single. In the 3rd, she allowed them to tie it up after a leadoff triple, and then a single to bring home the runner.

This was our first “look” at Touchet, who didn’t seem to have her best stuff. After talking over for Krings to start the 6th, she allowed a leadoff double, a passed ball, and then a single to bring in a run before finally getting a few outs on a ground out and fly out.

GAME 3: Missouri 7 | South Dakota State 1

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 1-2 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB

Katie Chester: 1-1 |

Julia Crenshaw: 0-1 | 3 BB

Kara Daly: 0-2 | 1 R | 2 BB

Madison Walker: 1-3 | 1 R | 2 K

Mya Dodge: 1-3 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 K

Maddie Gallagher: 1-1 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 2 BB

Kayley Lenger: 0-2 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 SH

Stefania Abruscato: 1-1 | 1 R | 2 BB

Lilly Whitten: 6 IP | 6 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 3 BB | 8 K | 1 HBP | 1 XBH | 100 pitches

Jayci Kruse: 1 IP | 1 H | 1 K | 14 pitches

Notes/Takeaways:

Well, HELLLO, Lilly Whitten! The sophomore, who was injured last season, had a helluva first appearance for the Tigers, seemingly dealing with the Jacks better than Krings the day before, if we’re being completely honest. It took her a minute to get into it, perhaps, but once she did she was able to navigate around trouble like a vet. She allowed a triple and hit a batter in the 1st, but managed to work out of the jam with her first collegiate strikeout and a groundout. In the 3rd she allowed a single, but then pumped out two strikeouts (one looking), and in the 4th she worked out of a jam caused by a fielder’s choice and a walk before inducing a DP to end the threat.

In the 5th, despite allowing her most baserunners, was where she shined. After allowing two consecutive singles to start the inning, she got a K for the first out. After a walk to load the bases, a single brought one run in before effectively slamming the door on the offense, striking out the last two batters. In her final inning of work, the 6th, she went 3 up, 3 down, with a flyout and two strikeouts to seal the deal.

The Jackrabbits actually out-hit the Tigers in this one, as they were 7-26 (.269) and the Tigers were 5-22 (.227). The difference? Mizzou was on base A LOT with walks, and capitalized on their opponent’s three errors. The Tigers were .250 with RISP (3-12), compared to NDST’s .143 (1-7).

Mizzou showed in this one they can win in different ways. You let them get on base, and they will make you pay. In the 2nd, they got their first runs on the board after Gallagher led off with a walk on four straight balls before Lenger’s sac bunt advanced her to 2B. Abruscato walked and then both advanced on a wild pitch. Laird reached on a fielder’s choice to 2B, which allowed Gallagher to score.

In the 3rd they put up a 6-spot on walks by Crenshaw & Daly, before Walker singled through the left side. Crenshaw was aggressive in trying to score and was called out at home. Another wild pitch allowed Walker and Daly to advance, before Dodge singled through the right side, scoring Daly. Another WP allowed Dodge to advance to 2B before a Gallagher RBI groundout allowed Walker to score and Dodge to take 3B. Lenger then reached on an error by 1B, which allowed Dodge to score. Abruscato then walked, and Laird singled to the pitcher, which loaded the bases for Honnold, who reached on a throwing error by the pitcher, which allowed three more runs to come in. They didn’t score any other runs here, but just for fun, add in another wild pitch, that allowed Honnold to take 2B, and then a walk by Crenshaw. So let’s review: 6 runs | 4 walks | 2 singles | sac grounder | 2 errors & 3 wild pitches | 2 LOB

GAME 4: Missouri 10 | North Texas 0

Notable Performers:

Maddie Gallagher: 4-4 | 1 R | 1 RBI

Julia Crenshaw: 1-4 | 1 R | 2B | 3 RBI

Stefania Abruscato: 1-3 | 1 R } 2 RBI | 2B | 1 BB

Alex Honnold: 1-1 | 2 R | 3 BBB | 1 Sac Hit | 1 CS

Jenna Laird: 1-2 | 3 R | 1 RBI | 2 BB | 1 Sac Fly

Kara Daly: 1-4 | 1 R | 1 BB

Kayley Lenger: 1-3 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 SB

Cierra Harrison: 6 IP | 2 H | 4 K | 81 pitches

Taylor Pannell: 1 IP | 1 H | 2 K | 1 HBP | 19 pitches

Takeaways:

Mizzou hit .345 in this one (10-29) vs. the Mean Green’s .125 (3-24). Additionally, Mizzou hit .273 (3-11) with two outs, and .250 with RISP (4-16). Mizzou’s leadoff batters were incredible in this one, hitting .857 (6-7).

In a stat line I’m not sure I’ve ever seen before, Mya Dodge was 0-4 with 1 RBI, but also was responsible for 7 of the Tigers’ 10 runners left on base. Yikes. Madison Walker, who was 0-2, was responsible for the other 3. I’m not sure I have ever seen only two players be responsible for all the runners left on base.

Mizzou again scored in a variety of ways in this one. In the first, after 3 walks in the first 4 batters (Laird, Honnold, Daly) to start the game, a Gallagher single through the left side scored Laird. A walk to Abruscato then brought in another run before forcing a pitching change. With a new pitcher in the circle, Lenger also walked, which scored another run before a strikeout ended the inning.

In the 2nd, Laird reached on an error, and Honnold singled via a bunt before getting caught stealing. Crenshaw’s sacrifice hit allowed Laird to score, making it 4-0. In the 4th, Laird walked before a sac bunt by Honnold allowed her to 2B, and then advance on a wild pitch. Crenshaw then lined out to RF, which allowed Laird to score.

In the 7th, the floodgates opened, as Mizzou finally worked in some extra base hits., and Mizzou tacked on 5 runs on 5 hits. It got started with a single by Gallagher, who was then brought home on an Abruscato double. Lenger then singled, allowing Abruscato to take 3B. Dodge then hit an RBI sac grounder, which allowed Abruscato to score, and Lenger to advance to 3B. Laird then lined out to LF on a sac fly, which allowed Lenger to score. Honnold then walked, and Crenshaw doubled, scoring her. Daly then singled up the middle, which scored Crenshaw before a ground out ended the Mean Green bleeding. To review, that’s 3 singles, 2 doubles, a sac fly, a sac hit, and a walk.

Cierra Harrison was phenomenal in this one, who now has a 21-inning scoreless streak. She allowed only a few singles— one in the 1st and another in the 5th, and had four strikeouts.

Mya Dodge hasn’t had the best start to the season, as she’s only hitting .174 in 23 AB, the lowest of the regulars. She has 4 hits on the season, which includes a triple and a homer, but it’s kinda feast or famine at this point, as she already has six strikeouts, which is tied for the team lead. I have no doubt she’ll get it together, but I am eager to see more.

GAME 5: Missouri 11 | North Texas 2 (5 innings)

Notable Performers:

Jenna Laird: 2-3 | 2 R | 1 RBI

Alex Honnold: 1-3 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 2B

Julia Crenshaw: 1-3 | 1 R | 2 RBI | 2B

Kara Daly: 1-2 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 K

Maddie Gallagher: 1-2 | 1 R | 2 RBI | 1 BB | 1 SB

Katie Chester: 1-3 | 1 R | 4 RBI | 1 HR

Stefania Abruscato: 0-1 | 1 R | 1 BB | 1 HBP

Madison Walker: 2-3 | 1 R | 2B | 1 K

Kayley Lenger: 1-2 | 2 R | 1 K | 1 HBP

Laurin Krings: 3 IP | 1 BB | 3 K | 44 pitches

Marissa McCann: 1.2 IP | 3 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 2 BB | 1 K | 1 HR | 39 pitches

CC Harrison: 0.1 IP | 1 BF | 1 pitch

Notes/Takeaways:

Mizzou hit .400 (10-25) in this one, including .375 with two outs, .500 with runners on, and .545 with RISP. Really, just a great offensive performance up and down the lineup on Sunday.

Let’s review: In the 3rd, after a strikeout, Lenger was hit by pitch before Laird singled. Back-to-back Honnold and Crenshaw doubles brought in two runs, and after a strikeout, a Gallagher RBI single made it 3-0. In the 4th, they added a 7-spot, as they loaded the bases on an Abruscato HBP, Walker double, and Lenger single before Laird’s RBI single made it 4-0. Then, with two outs, it got crazy. After back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Daly and Gallagher, each with brought home a run, Katie Chester smashed a grand slam to right center to make it 11-0. Though they wouldn’t come around to score, after the KC Slammer they also worked an additional walk (Abruscato), a single (Walker) and a stolen base (Walker).

The Tiger pitching staff was phenomenal in this one, allowing only three hits (all from McCann in one inning) and continues to show they can match up with anyone.

Overall Thoughts:

Yes, I know we’re only 10 games into the season now, but this team.... the team... they’re going places. The different tools they have at their disposal reminds me of this Friends episode, as Joey digs into the layers of Rachel’s trifle. Despite it seeming like it shouldn’t work together, it does (in his mind, anyway).

Yes, Missouri returned their top offensive stars, and two starting pitchers, but one (CC) wasn’t thrown into the fire last season, and they lost Jordan Weber and the reliable Megan Schumacher. They added just one transfer in the offseason, Mya Dodge, and brought in a boatload of freshmen.

But look at the layers of our “softball trifle.”

BASERUNNING/DEFENSIVE PRESENCE: good

PITCHING: gooood

OFFENSE: gooooooooooood

The @SEC is well represented with four teams in @michellachester’s Power 10 Rankings after Week 2 of the season as @UGASoftball rises to No. 2 and @LSUsoftball and @MizzouSoftball make their first appearences of the season.



Let us know your thoughts ⤵️#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/DuKFuvgnwO — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 19, 2024

What’s Next:

Missouri treks westward even further for their annual pilgrimage to the Mary Nutter Classic, where they’ll face #24 San Diego State at 7pm and Wisconsin at 9:30pm on Thursday, UCF at 7:30pm & Cal-State Fullerton at 10pm, and #22/19 Baylor at 10pm on Saturday. The games will all be on FloSoftball, which can be yours with a mere $30 (sarcasm).

San Diego State (4-5) has losses to #3 Stanford and #17 Oregon, as well as 2 losses to now-#13 Texas A&M. They did beat Kentucky 2-1. Wisconsin (4-6) has played a murderer’s row of a schedule thus far, with an extra innings loss to #4 Georgia, a 5-6 L to #18 Kentucky, and then two more losses to #6 OK State and #5 Washington. UCF (6-2) has a loss to Carolina and Carolina on its resume. They also beat Liberty, but only 7-5. CSU-F (6-3) has losses to Cal, Grand Canyon and BYU (in extras). #22/19 Baylor (3-3) has two losses to wunderkind Tennessee so far, as well as another to Louisiana.