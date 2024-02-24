You know what’s better than Late-Nite Softball? Later-Nite Softball!

The Missouri Tigers got back to California dreamin’ as they wrapped up an exciting (too exciting?) Friday night with two more wins over quality teams. It wasn’t perfect, but they got it done, and the Tigers are now 13-1 on the season.

Let’s recap.

GAME 3: Missouri 5 | UCF 1

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 1-2 | 2 R | 2 BB | SB

Alex Honnold: 4-4 | 2 R | RBI | 2 2B | 2 SB

Julia Crenshaw: 1-4 | RBI | K | LOB: 3

Kara Daly: 1-3 | 2 RBI | K | HBP | LOB: 1

Stefania Abruscato: 1-3 | K

Mya Dodge: 1-3 | RBI | LOB: 3

Laurin Krings 7 IP | Win | CG | 1 ER | 6 H | 5 K | 2B | HR | 98 pitches

OVERALL STATS: 5 R | 9 H | 5 RBI | 2 2B | 3 BB | 8 K (2 L) | HBP | SH | SF | 8 LOB

Notes:

Mizzou outhit UCF in this one, .346 (9-26) v. .240 (6-25). They also hit .538 with 2 outs v. .222, and .400 with RISP (4-10). The Knights were better from leadoff (.429 vs. .333).

Pitching-wise, Krings allowed some contact — a single & FC in the first, another single in the 3rd, a solo home run & single in the 4th, a double in the 6th, and a single in the 7th, but was largely effective in this one, utilizing her pitching arsenal and the stout defense around her to get outs when she needed them. A six-hit, one-run complete game is nothing to scoff at. She’s now 5-1 on the season.

This game had the potential to be a much bigger margin of victory for the Tigers, but they had trouble capitalizing with runners aboard and ended up stranding 8. A lot of credit should go to Knights pitcher Sarah Willis (19-4, 1.65 ERA, 124 K in 2023) as well, who largely kept the Tigers off the board, except for a stray run here and there. She stranded two in the 1st, and one each in the 2nd-5th, mainly through strikeouts, of which she had 8.

The two-headed offensive monster of Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold wreaked havoc on UCF in Mary Nutter Day 2. A leadoff walk in the first to Laird to kick this one off was followed by a Honnold double, and both came around to score on a Daly single. In the 2nd, a Laird single was followed by a stolen base and another Honnold RBI double, which brought her home. In the 4th, it was more of the same, as a Laird walk was followed by a Honnold single and a stolen base. It wasn’t until the 6th that half of the monster was stopped, as Laird grounded out, but Honnold singled and stole 2B, and was brought home on a Crenshaw single. So, to review, that’s 2 walks, 2 singles, 3 stolen bases, 4 runs, and 2 doubles between them.

GAME 4: Missouri 3 | Cal State-Fullerton 0

Notable Performances:

Alex Honnold: 2-3 | 2B

Kara Daly: 1-3 | 2B

Maddie Gallagher: 0-2 | R | HBP

Katie Chester (PH): 1-1 | R | 3 RBI | HR

Madison Walker: 1-3 | K

Marissa McCann: 6 IP | Win | 2 H | 0 BB | 5 K | WP | 2B | 76 pitches

Taylor Pannell: 1 IP | Save | H | 16 pitches

OVERALL STATS: 3 R | 5 H | 3 RBI | 2 2B | HR | 0 BB | 7 K | HBP | 1 Sac Bunt | 5 LOB

Notes:

What a wild game. And by wild, I mean all the action happened at the end, well after most fans in the central time zone had gone to bed. The Tigers had chances to get it going early in this one but couldn’t capitalize... I sound like a broken record. In the 1st, after a rare Laird K, Honnold doubled and Crenshaw reached on an error. Daly then hit into a fielder’s choice, which advanced JC to 2B but took Alex out as the lead runner. After Gallagher was hit by pitch, Abruscato came up with the bases loaded, but she struck out. In the 2nd, after a leadoff Honnold single, Crenshaw advanced the runner on a sac bunt. But a fielder’s choice from Daly took out Alex at 3B, and a Gallagher groundout ended it. It was a letdown to see the left-on-base problem re-emerge early on, as the Tigers would only get limited chances against a really good pitcher, Haley Rainey (9-5, 1.05 ERA, 105 IP in 2023).

While Laird was held hitless in this one, the other half of the aforementioned two-headed monster was alive and well, as Honnold had yet another multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double. Both are batting above .400, as Laird is hitting .405 and Honnold is hitting .422.

The overall hitting in this one was anemic, as Mizzou hit just .208 (5-24) and CSUF was even worse at .120 (3-5). The Titans struck out 5 times while Mizzou had 8. Until the run-scoring 6th, Mizzou was only able to scratch out a single or fielder’s choice here and there.

In the 6th, the magic FINALLY happened, and the Tigers got to Rainey. After a Crenshaw flyout to start the inning, Daly doubled to left center, and Gallagher reached on an error. With two on, pinch hitter Katie Chester came to bat, and with two strikes, launched a 3-run shot over the right-center wall to give Mizzou a 3-0 lead.

Pitching-wise, the freshman McCann, getting the (perhaps surprising) start over Cierra Harrison, was awesome in this one. She was confident, she allowed just two hits, she used her defense effectively, and all of this was despite the announcer being enamored with the opposing team’s pitching. She went 1-2-3 with 2 K in the 1st inning, before working out of a jam like a vet in the 2nd. After a flyout to start the inning, a double and a wild pitch put a runner on 3B with only one out. M&M dug in though, and with a strikeout and a groundout to Daly to end the inning. In the 3rd, she worked around a one-out single and an error, and swiftly got through the 4th & 5th, 3 up-3 down.

Door Shut.



Taylor Pannell comes in and secures the save with a trio of fly outs.



No. 11/13 Missouri 3, Cal State Fullerton 0 | E7#OwnIt #MIZ



https://t.co/yAN2WYw2nv || @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/WLBiiwQax9 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 24, 2024

The Tigers wrap up Mary Nutter Classic play tonight at 10pm vs. a ranked Baylor team.