Takeaways from No. 13 Mizzou softball’s Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic performance

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson is no stranger to efficient starts.

Just last year, the Tigers looked poised to make a statement in a ‘reconstruction’ year with a 12-4 start before sputtering to a 23-22 record the rest of the way. Now, at 13-2, MU is looking to prove that this season’s campaign is no fluke.

“The culture is very different,” Anderson said in her weekly press conference Monday. “(The players in the locker room) are selfless. They have a team-first mentality ... They genuinely care for one another, and they’re passionate about each other’s success.”

Missouri is coming off a Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic performance in which it lost its first two games of the young season to San Diego State (3-2 defeat, RV in polls) and #22 Baylor (5-4 loss) on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Sandwiched in between those one-run losses were victories over Wisconsin, UCF and Cal State Fullerton. In those winning performances, the Tigers’ pitching rotation shined, allowing only three runs in 21 innings. As a whole, Missouri’s staff gave up just 11 runs in the tournament, including just eight earned runs. (a 1.60 earned run average as a staff)

“(I’m) extremely impressed with our pitching staff,” Anderson said. “I think that’s the most notable (strength) when looking at the body of work, what our pitchers are doing and how the opponent’s batting average is pretty minimal. That’s pretty impressive with the level of competition that we’ve had.”

Pitching remains one of MU’s key strengths this season as it is fifth in the Southeastern Conference with a 1.43 ERA and sixth with a .201 opponent batting average. However, the Tigers’ seven home runs allowed are a slight cause for concern.

“(The key) is keeping the ball off the heart of the plate,” Anderson said. “The balls that were hit hard just caught too much of the plate, and that’s the big thing.”

Missouri’s pitching performance was one of several takeaways from the five-game road trip to Cathedral City, California. Here are several other themes that stood out from this weekend:

Consistent at-bats remain at the forefront of Missouri’s concerns

MU’s lineup production remains one of the few weaknesses heading into the third weekend.

Jenna Laird (.415 average, .545 on-base percentage) and Alex Honnold (.408 average and 11 RBI) are the main outliers for an offense that actually ranks 11th in the SEC with a .290 average and 12th in slugging at .449.

The Tigers averaged 3.4 runs per game over this weekend's five-game stretch but struggled to give their pitching staff consistent run support, something that will be essential in conference play this season.

“I’ve been looking at some of the situation stats, and I see a discrepancy in some of these younger players between their batting average and success rate when nobody’s on versus when people are on,” Anderson said. “That to me is they’re just making the moment bigger than it is ... so it’s (about) having some of those conversations and not putting as much pressure on them, and they’re putting on themselves, in those clutch situations.”

After leaving nine players on base against San Diego State and another six against Baylor (plus another 22 in their other three games of the weekend), the Tigers have sometimes shown an inability to convert with runners on base.

Of concern to Anderson is Missouri’s approach to off speed pitches. The Tigers have specifically struggled to hit changeups (especially that of Baylor hurler Aliyah Binford) and other off-speed pitches, one of the reasons for their struggles in the bottom half of the lineup.

“We have to be able to recognize that changeup and be able to keep our hands back to be able to hit it hard, so that’s something I really want to emphasize this week” Anderson said.

Anderson expecting more from the defense

If not for a couple of defensive miscues, MU could be 15-0.

A two-out error from Laird in the third inning against the Aztecs allowed the inning to continue, and San Diego State responded with a three-run home run to seal the Tigers’ fate.

Two nights later, a fourth-inning misplay of a fly ball in right field by Kayley Lenger spelled doom for Missouri. The Bears scored two runs that inning before scoring three more unanswered runs between the sixth and seventh innings to complete the upset win.

“It’s unfortunate. Errors happen,” Anderson said. “They’re gonna happen, and it’s not about the error, it’s about how we respond to that error ... (it’s) a learning moment for our team to be able to experience that.”

Anderson said the emphasis going forward on defense will be focusing more on the details and making sure that the team is fundamentally doing the right things in order to succeed. Kara Daly, who leads the team with three errors, is at the forefront of that conversation.

Even with the emphasis from Anderson on stronger defensive play, the Tigers so still rank third in the SEC with a .980 fielding percentage. They have eight errors as a team, which is the second-fewest in the conference, but will hope to build upon that going forward.

Harrison, McCann impressing early

Everyone knew this season would be the Laurin Krings show, but Cierr Harrison and Marissa McCann have shown that they may form a formidable weekend trio for any lineup. At the back end of the bullpen, Taylor Pannell is quietly showing out, too.

McCann (1-0, 3.00 ERA) pieced together one of the most impressive outings of the weekend, allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings against Cal State Fullerton. The freshman struck out five batters and held up enough for Missouri’s offense to come through in the sixth inning.

“It was so great for her to experience that success, and now, she knows the level of concentration and the intensity level that she needs on every single pitch,” Anderson said. “(I’m) really excited for that outing because she’s one down the future that we’re going to heavily rely on.”

Harrison, meanwhile, built upon her impressive start (4-0, 0.70 ERA) with a five-inning effort against Wisconsin, in which she struck out six Badgers and yielded just one run and four hits. The sophomore also earned the start against Baylor, going 3 2⁄ 3 innings with five hits and two runs allowed. Anderson likened her to former MU starter Jordan Weber with her approach.

“Cierra is so unbelievably competitive,” Anderson said. “She’s not having (a) high number of strikeouts, but she's not having hard contact ... she has the ability to put the ball where it needs to go so it’s not hit hard, and that’s the attention to detail.

Krings (6-1, 1.64 ERA) still stands out as the primary starter, but the emergence of Harrison and McCann as strong secondary options only boasts MU as a whole. Not to be forgotten in the unit is Pannell, who sports a 1-1 record, 1.31 ERA and two saves in five appearances.

Anderson said the pitching staff’s effectiveness is a reason why fans haven’t seen as much from Lilly Whitten and Nathalie Touchet.

“It’s finding the moments that they’re (Whitten and Touchet) going to be successful,” Anderson said. “Hopefully it is this weekend (and) we get a little bit more run support that I can put them in some of those situations (when) the game is not as tight.”

“But again, our keys are going to be our starters.”

MU sets its sights on Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend for a four-game slate in the Big Red Invitational. The Tigers challenge Wichita State (7-3) and Nebraska (8-6), giving them an opportunity to make adjustments before SEC play kicks off March 8.

Big Red Invitational’s MU Schedule:

11 a.m. Saturday: Mizzou vs. Wichita State

4 p.m. Saturday: Mizzou vs. Nebraska

11 a.m. Sunday: Mizzou vs. Nebraska

1:30 p.m. Sunday: Mizzou vs. Wichita State

The games will not be televised, so we’ll be monitoring statbroadcast all weekend.