Mizzou Diamond Sports hit Rivalry week

It’s Rivalry Week for Mizzou’s diamond sports teams!
First up! An extra innings thriller of a win with kansas. A two-run rally in the 10th inning put Mizzou ahead 5-4 on Tuesday evening, their 4th straight over the fake birds to the west. Per MUTigers.com:
Brock Daniels’ one-out, RBI double chased home Jackson Beaman to snap a 3-3 tie, opening the door to the Tigers’ game-clinching rally. A wild pitch moments later allowed Justin Colon to trot home from third with a critical insurance run, handing Mizzou a 5-3 advantage.
M-I-Z! Big Ben with the game-ending K!#MIZ 5, kU 4 | F#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/d39BIvo5cT— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 13, 2024
Meanwhile, Larissa Anderson’s squad is across the river to Illinois for their annual Bragging Rights doubleheader. They’re coming off a 2-1 conference opening weekend. To the highlights!
SEC Opening Series Secured ✅#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Re2lObz0ZN— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 12, 2024
How to Watch:
WHEN: Wednesday, March 13 at 1pm and 3:30pm
WHERE: Eichelberger Field | Champaign, Ill.
TV/STREAMING: B1G+ (sorry, it’s not free)
STATS: Live on StatBroadcast— Game 1 | Game 2
HISTORY: The Tigers lead the overall series with the Illini, 14-4. In last year’s double-header, Mizzou won 3-2 and 7-0 in Columbia. In Champaign in 2022, Mizzou took both games as well, 7-6 in extras and 10-2 in 5 innings.
FUN FACTS: This game will be the Illini’s home opener. Illinois’ head coach, Tyra Perry, is one of just 19 Black female head coaces in all of D-1 softball in 2024. She’s also one of just three leading a program at a Power-5. (per fightingillini.com)
2023 RECORD: 35-26 (7-17 SEC)
2024 RECORD: 20-3
RANKING: #11 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #11 (USA Today/NFCA), #12 (D1 Softball), #11 (Softball America), , #6 (current RPI)
LAST 6 GAMES: AUBURN (W 5-2, W 5-0, L 4-0 ) | @UMKC (W 3-0) | @ Nebraska (W 5-1, W 10-6)
OFFENSE:
PITCHING:
NOTES:
- We should expect to see Laurin Krings and Cierra Harrison in the circle today, per Tuesday’s media availability. I’m actually glad I asked this question, as I would have (incorrectly) assumed we’d be seeing some combo of Marissa McCann, Lily Whitten and CC.
- Mizzou is 20-3 and off to its best start since the 2013 season when they started 22-2 and finished 38-14. They took their first opening SEC series win since the 2020 season, and if you go back to the end of the 2023 season, they’ve actually won two SEC series in a row!
- The Tigers are batting .300 on the year, with Alex (of course) leading all batters with a .403 BA and 29 hits. She also leads the SEC in doubles (10).
- The Tiger pitching, which you should know already, has been outstanding and has a 1.66 team ERA amongst its seven pitchers. Specs leads the squad with her 1.90 ERA and 57 Ks. Over the weekend, she achieved her 500th career strikeout.
Let’s take a look at Mizzou’s rival, shall we?
2023 RECORD: (29-27, 6-16 Big 10)
2024 RECORD: 8-9
RPI: 37 (as of 3/11, 2nd in B1G)
LAST 6 GAMES: @ SLU (W 7-6, W 6-3) | St. Thomas (W 3-1, 9inn) | San Diego St (L 0-3) | McNeese (W 3-0) | LA Tech (L 2-4)
OFFENSE:
PITCHING:
NOTES:
- Illinois is coming off a 3-0 weekend with strong performances by Briana Bower and Tori McQueen in the circle. McQueen, a senior, is off to a great start, tallying double-digit strikeouts twice already, including 14 against St. Thomas.
- Stevie Meade, a name that should be familiar from last year’s series, went 3-4, including a homer and an RBI over the weekend.
- Outfielders Kelly Ryono and Serena Starks were named in D1 Softball’s 2024 Preseason Power Rankings. Ryono had a .352 BA and .619 SLG% last year.
PLAY BALL.
Link to Tuesday’s presser:
On to the Links!
Go Tigers! Mizzou plays tonight at 8:30pm in the first round of the SEC Tourney!
✅ First practice in the Music City ahead of the @SEC Tournament#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ml48TyNHU0— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 12, 2024
- GYMNASTICS: [wipes tears]
So many special moments from our final meet at Hearnes this year #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Vkv9bgse7c— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 12, 2024
