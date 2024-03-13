Mizzou Diamond Sports hit Rivalry week

It’s Rivalry Week for Mizzou’s diamond sports teams!

First up! An extra innings thriller of a win with kansas. A two-run rally in the 10th inning put Mizzou ahead 5-4 on Tuesday evening, their 4th straight over the fake birds to the west. Per MUTigers.com:

Brock Daniels’ one-out, RBI double chased home Jackson Beaman to snap a 3-3 tie, opening the door to the Tigers’ game-clinching rally. A wild pitch moments later allowed Justin Colon to trot home from third with a critical insurance run, handing Mizzou a 5-3 advantage.

Meanwhile, Larissa Anderson’s squad is across the river to Illinois for their annual Bragging Rights doubleheader. They’re coming off a 2-1 conference opening weekend. To the highlights!

How to Watch:

WHEN: Wednesday, March 13 at 1pm and 3:30pm WHERE: Eichelberger Field | Champaign, Ill. TV/STREAMING: B1G+ (sorry, it’s not free) STATS: Live on StatBroadcast— Game 1 | Game 2 HISTORY: The Tigers lead the overall series with the Illini, 14-4. In last year’s double-header, Mizzou won 3-2 and 7-0 in Columbia. In Champaign in 2022, Mizzou took both games as well, 7-6 in extras and 10-2 in 5 innings. FUN FACTS: This game will be the Illini’s home opener. Illinois’ head coach, Tyra Perry, is one of just 19 Black female head coaces in all of D-1 softball in 2024. She’s also one of just three leading a program at a Power-5. (per fightingillini.com)

2023 RECORD: 35-26 (7-17 SEC)

2024 RECORD: 20-3

RANKING: #11 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #11 (USA Today/NFCA), #12 (D1 Softball) , #11 (Softball America) , , #6 (current RPI)

LAST 6 GAMES: AUBURN (W 5-2, W 5-0, L 4-0 ) | @UMKC (W 3-0) | @ Nebraska (W 5-1, W 10-6)

OFFENSE:

PITCHING:

NOTES:

We should expect to see Laurin Krings and Cierra Harrison in the circle today, per Tuesday’s media availability. I’m actually glad I asked this question, as I would have (incorrectly) assumed we’d be seeing some combo of Marissa McCann, Lily Whitten and CC.

Mizzou is 20-3 and off to its best start since the 2013 season when they started 22-2 and finished 38-14. They took their first opening SEC series win since the 2020 season, and if you go back to the end of the 2023 season, they’ve actually won two SEC series in a row!

The Tigers are batting .300 on the year, with Alex (of course) leading all batters with a .403 BA and 29 hits. She also leads the SEC in doubles (10).

The Tiger pitching, which you should know already, has been outstanding and has a 1.66 team ERA amongst its seven pitchers. Specs leads the squad with her 1.90 ERA and 57 Ks. Over the weekend, she achieved her 500th career strikeout.

Let’s take a look at Mizzou’s rival, shall we?

2023 RECORD: (29-27, 6-16 Big 10)

2024 RECORD: 8-9

RPI: 37 (as of 3/11, 2nd in B1G)

LAST 6 GAMES: @ SLU (W 7-6, W 6-3) | St. Thomas (W 3-1, 9inn) | San Diego St (L 0-3) | McNeese (W 3-0) | LA Tech (L 2-4)

OFFENSE:

PITCHING:

NOTES:

Illinois is coming off a 3-0 weekend with strong performances by Briana Bower and Tori McQueen in the circle. McQueen, a senior, is off to a great start, tallying double-digit strikeouts twice already, including 14 against St. Thomas.

Stevie Meade, a name that should be familiar from last year’s series, went 3-4, including a homer and an RBI over the weekend.

Outfielders Kelly Ryono and Serena Starks were named in D1 Softball’s 2024 Preseason Power Rankings. Ryono had a .352 BA and .619 SLG% last year.

PLAY BALL.

Link to Tuesday’s presser:

On to the Links!

Go Tigers! Mizzou plays tonight at 8:30pm in the first round of the SEC Tourney!

✅ First practice in the Music City ahead of the @SEC Tournament#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ml48TyNHU0 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 12, 2024

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football, Hoops

17. Missouri Tigers | 2023 ranking: Not ranked Returning starter: Brady Cook On the roster (as of March 12): Cook, senior; Drew Pyne , redshirt sophomore (Arizona State transfer); Harold Blood Jr. , senior (Southern transfer); Sam Horn , sophomore; Aidan Glover , freshman; Tommy Lock , juniorEliah Drinkwitz landed the Missouri coaching job at age 36 largely because of how he could develop quarterbacks. After three seasons of most unremarkable quarterback play, Drinkwitz delivered last fall with Cook, who had 3,317 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only 5 interceptions and a rating of 157.2, the third best in team history. Cook had nine games with 200 or more passing yards and continued to hurt defe… Show more

Source: The #49ers are adding a defensive tackle, agreeing to terms with #Browns DT Jordan Elliott on a 2-year, $10M deal done by agent @Malkikawa and Ethan Lock of @FirstRoundMgmt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Nice work, Marv!

Couldn’t love this more, especially for Jontay (Mike’s still in timeout on my desk at work... he knows what he did)

What a cool CoMo moment as the Porter brothers swapped jerseys after last night’s Raptors/Nuggets game.

MPJ had 19 pts while Jontay scored 14 pic.twitter.com/B8xHxvu7xu — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 12, 2024

Tuesday’s new number earners:

Other Mizzou Sports

Kade Moore receives an at-large bid at 133 pounds!



Tiger Style qualifies all 10 for the NCAA Championship!#MIZ #TigerStyle https://t.co/hRViXi9ThI pic.twitter.com/uqhfQ1LiRj — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 12, 2024

Hear from the man, the myth, the legend:

Keegan O'Toole On Winning Latest Chapter In Rivalry With David Carr pic.twitter.com/DoyOUrMG6A — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 11, 2024

Full day of football ⚽️



Central Missouri

⌚️ 2 p.m.

Saturday

Audrey J. Walton pic.twitter.com/66kXWqL7W7 — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) March 12, 2024

Coming for the crown



Kamryn will represent Missouri in the 1M and 3M at NCAAs pic.twitter.com/ihWFru3Cr3 — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 13, 2024

TRACK & FIELD: Just a freshman! WTG, Sterling!

The freshman triple jumper in the country #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RvCUirGD4L — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 10, 2024

Highlights from the Tulane Classic

Fleur van Beek claims individual title

Addie Dobson finishes in top-15

Mizzou finishes 3rd as a team



https://t.co/lJJVMDNpk2#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/eOYDyIGhyj — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) March 12, 2024

Between @MUWomensGolf’s Fleur van Beek and @MizzouGym’s Mara

Titarsolej, the Dutch are dominating lately. https://t.co/URjdGmDkON — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 12, 2024

GYMNASTICS: [wipes tears]

So many special moments from our final meet at Hearnes this year #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Vkv9bgse7c — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 12, 2024