Mizzou Softball Preview: Hoping for a Knoxville Knockout

Your 22-3 Missouri Tigers, off to their best start since 2013 when they started 22-2 and ended the season 38-14, are coming off a 4-1 week where they took two of three from the no. 25 Auburn Tigers by scores of 5-2 and 5-0, before losing the finale 4-0. They then went on to sweep the Illini (8-11) in Champaign in back-to-back games, a come-from-behind 5-3 win and a 5-ininng drubbing, 10-2

Things are going great for these Tigers.... unlike some of those other ones that bounce those round orange balls. Mizzou leads the nation with a 20-2 road/neutral site record, which is no. 3 nationally in KPI and helps determine regional hosts.

This weekend, the Tigers take on The Volunteer State to face the defending SEC champs, who happen to be on an 11-game home win streak that stems back to May 2023. How big is this series? Well, it made no. 4 on D1 Softball’s What to Watch Week 6 list!

4. Missouri vs. Tennessee — Something of a sneaky-good series in the SEC, the upstart Tigers take on the stalwart Lady Vols who have the unenviable task of trying to go back-to-back as SEC champions. Tennessee has taken their lumps this year, with some early non-conference losses, and will begin conference play with this series against the Tigers. Both teams have something to play for and both squads have shown themselves as worthy adversaries thus-far in 2024; this series should have some really good softball between the lines.

At Tuesday’s morning press conference, Larissa talked about the need for the team to forget they’re playing in an intense atmosphere.

“We know it’s going to be intense,” she said. “ But at the same time, we have to focus on ourselves and try to tune that out but also appreciate the opportunity that if you’re going into another venue and you’re hated, that means you’re really good. So it’s using that and saying you know what, isn’t it great that they’re booing us right now because that means we’re getting to them.”

BATTER UP.

How to Watch:

WHEN: Friday, March 15 @ 6pm | Saturday, March 16 @ 2pm | Sunday, March 17 @ 1:30pm WHERE: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium | Knoxville, TN TV/STREAMING: SECN+ STATS: Live on StatBroadcast— Friday | Saturday | Sunday HISTORY: The Lady Vols hold the overall lead in the series, 12-10. These two teams last squared off in the 2022 SEC Tourney when Mizzou shut them out, 3-0. The Tigers’ last trip to Knoxville was in May 2021, and the Tigers came away with two wins. FUN-ISH FACTS: 2013 campaign aside, if the Tigers can get to 27-3, it will be the best start since 2011 when they went on to finish 53-10. The Lady Vols’ hitting coach, Chris Malveaux, used to be on Missouri’s staff before fleeing to Knoxville in the 2021 (?) offseason. The Lady Vols are undefeated at home this season with a 9-0 record and have won 14 straight at home dating back to May 19, 2023. This weekend is Tennessee’s SEC opener, as they played in a non-con home invitational last weekend.

2023 RECORD: 35-26 (7-17 SEC)

2024 RECORD: 22-3

RANKING: #11 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #11 (USA Today/NFCA), #12 (D1 Softball) , #11 (Softball America) , #6 (current RPI)

Offensive Stats (didn’t have time to update my chart this week so this will have to do)

Alex Honnold: .430 BA | 79 AB | 26 R | 34 H | 12 2B | 1 3B | 3 HR | 19 RBI | .722 SLG% | 9 BB | 5 K | .500 OB% | 7 SB

Jenna Laird: .421 BA | 76 AB | 30 R | 32 H | 6 2B | 1 3B } 13 RBI | .526 SLG% | 10 BB | 7 K | .516 OB% | 12 SB

Maddie Gallagher: .328 BA | 58 AB | 16 R | 19 H | 6 2B | 1 HR | 15 RBI | .483 SLG% | 14 BB | 6 K | .500 OB% | 3 SB

Katie Chester: .315 BA | 54 AB | 4 R | 17 H | 4 2B | 3 HR | 19 RBI | .556 SLG% | 1 BB | 9 K | .327 OB%

Kayley Lenger: .300 BA | 40 AB | 13 R | 12 H | 4 2B | 1 HR | 7 RBI | .475 SLG% | 6 BB | 11 K | .472 OB% | 2 SB

Julie Crenshaw: .280 BA | 75 AB | 14 R | 21 H | 6 2B | 1 HR | 22 RBI | .400 SLG% | 6 BB | 5 K | .329 OB% | 5 SB

Kara Daly: .270 BA | 74 AB | 11 R | 20 H | 3 2B | 1 3B | 4 HR | 18 RBI | .500 SLG% | 9 BB | 19 K | .360 OB% | 1 SB

Pitching Stats

CC Harrison: 1.25 ERA | 8-0 | 4 CG | 3 SHO | 1 SV | 56 IP | 30 H | 10 ER | 11 BB | 48 K | 8 XBH | 3 HR | .154 OppBA

Laurin Krings: 2.19 ERA | 8-3 | 7 CG | 67 IP | 58 H | 26 R | 21 ER | 14 BB | 58 K | 19 XBH | 7 HR | .233 OppBA

Marissa McCann: 2.53 ERA | 2-0 | 1 SV | 19. 1 IP | 15 H | 7 R | 7 ER | 4 BB | 16 K | 6 XBH | 4 HR | .203 OppBA

Taylor Pannell: 0.00 ERA | 1-0 | 3 SV | 8.2 IP | 9 H | 1 R | 0 ER | 3 BB | 11 K | .273 OppBA

Lilly Whitten: 1.31 ERA | 3-0 | 10.2 IP | 11 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 5 BB | 11 K | 2 XBH | 1 HR | .268 OppBA

NOTES:

Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold each recorded their 100th career RBI on Wednesday. They also lead the team with 11 multi-hit games

Maddie Gallagher is on a 15 game on-base streak. She’s 8th in the SEC on OBP (.500). Laird is on an 11-game on-base streak, which includes a 9-game hitting streak.

Laird led the team in SEC play this past weekend, hitting .444 BA/.500 OB%. Kayley Lenger was also on a tear to start SEC play with a .429 BA/.571 SLG%. Alex Honnold hit .300 BA/.600 SLG%/.417 OB%.

Larissa Anderson on the performance of the pitching staff and them going deep into games: “I’ve been explaining to the team is it’s great that our starters are going to distance like that’s a really, really good problem to have. You know, we haven’t been in a situation, I think in quite a while probably since postseason last year that our starters have been able to go as far as they are at this point in the season. So it’s a good thing that they are competitive that they’re able to close up their own games. The bad thing is our bullpen isn’t getting enough work. So getting that getting at work during the week to be able to prepare them so that doesn’t feel like it’s the first time out in the month.”

Larissa on the culture and the team’s buy-in: “The culture is really amazing. And this is the first recruiting class that has gone through the process of us as coaches from day one. I’ve recruited every single player within our program, but this freshman class started when they were in eighth and ninth grade coming to camp so they’ve been invested in the culture for a longer period of time. And knowing what they’re what they’re coming into why they’re coming here. So that I think really laid the foundation to who they are and what they’re trying to do when you’re here.

On the freshmen: They have such unbelievable personalities with so much energy, excitement. They’re invested in each other, that it becomes really contagious. And then with throughout the course of the game. Their attention to detail and their investment to see their teammates succeed, carries over to every aspect of the game. You don’t get that on a lot of teams. And I think that’s why our team is so successful right now and our culture is so unbelievable, because they truly care about one another.”

Let’s take a look at Mizzou’s first SEC opponent, shall we?

2023 RECORD: 51-10 (19-5 in SEC, 1st)

2024 RECORD: 19-4

COMMON OPPONENTS: @ Baylor (W 3-2, W 9-1) | UCF (W 3-0) | CSFU (L 11-2) | Clemson (W 2-1)

KEY LOSSES: Stanford (L 0-1) | Texas (L 1-2) | Cal-State Fullerton (L 11-2) | UCLA (L 2-6)

RANKINGS: #9 (ESPN/USA Softball), #8 (USA Today/NFCA), # 9 (D1 Softball) , #9 (S. America) , #19 (RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Starters

Kiki Milloy: .425 BA | 73 AB | 35 R | 31 H | 6 2B | 2 3B | 7 HR | 17 RBI | .849 SLG% | 11 BB | 13 K | .528 OB% | 17 SB

Rylie West: .400 BA | 50 AB | 19 R | 20 H | 11 XBH | 6 HR | 18 RBI | .880 SLG% | 8 BB | 8 K | .508 OB% | 2 SB

Laura Mealer: .400 BA | 35 AB | 15 R | 14 H | 9 XBH | 5 HR | 16 RBI | .971 SLG% | 6 BB | 5 K | .523 OB% | 5 SB

McKenna Gibson: .368 BA | 68 AB | 8 R | 25 H | 6 XBH | 3 HR | 20 RBI | .544 SLG% | 8 BB | 2 K | .429 OB%

Destiny Rodriguez: .314 BA | 51 AB | 7 R | 16 H | 5 XBH | 4 HR | 11 RBI | .569 SLG% | 8 BB | 5 K | .426 OB%

Gulia Koutsoyanopulos: .311 BA | 45 AB | 11 R | 14 H | 3 XBH | 1 HR | 8 RBI | .444 SLG% | 8 BB | 7 K | .426 OB%

Pitching

Karlyn Pickens: 0.65 ERA | 10-2 | 64.1 IP | 7 CG | 6 SHO | 29 H | 8 R | 6 ER | 14 BB | 88 K | 7 XBH | .128 OppBA

Payton Gottshall: 1.15 ERA | 8-2 | 3 CG | 54.2 IP | 39 H | 12 R | 9 ER | 6 BB | 69 K | 5 XBH | .200 OppBA

NOTES:

Per UTSports.com, the Lady Vols are batting .375 at home with a .769 slugging percentage and .494 on-base percentage. They’ve also hit 21 homers and amassed 74 RBI. The pitching staff has been just as hot at home, holding a 0.40 ERA with 6 shutouts. Visiting teams are hitting .124 here.

Before you get scared by these stats though, let’s see who they’ve played first. No offense to them, but it hasn’t exactly been a murderer’s row of competition: Stetson 2x, Brown, Longwood 2x, MO State 2x, South Dakota, and Ohio State 2x.

Karlyn Pickens, the 6’1 sophomore, is the Lady Vols’ ace, and it is certain Mizzou will face Pickens twice this series. Like Maddie Penta last week, Pickens is the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week and is currently on a hot streak with four consecutive wins and 26.1 scoreless innings. In that time she allowed just eight hits while striking out 34 and allowing only six walks. Over the weekend against South Dakota, she fanned 13 Coyotes in her 7-inning complete game effort.

OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:

Tennessee is an interesting team in that they hit the long ball quite a bit and already have 37 (!) homers on the year. Conversely, their pitching staff doesn’t really give up many, with only eight on the season.

PLAY BALL.

️ March 16th @ 1PM

Faurot Field

️ FREE admission #MIZ pic.twitter.com/OozEpBcSwJ — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 11, 2024

