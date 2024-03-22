“We know what we need to work on. And we’ve got to get to work,” Anderson says as the #15/16 Tigers set for battle with #2/3 LSU

Your no. 15/16 Missouri Tigers (23-6) are coming off 1-3 week where they only managed just two runs in three games against no. 8 Tennessee.

When we asked Larissa about the team’s hiccups in the Volunteer State during Tuesday’s media availability, she had this to say: “I’m not even going to sugarcoat anything other than we were exposed, and we needed to play better. We didn’t really put any of the pieces together, and our pitching go hit really hard. Our defense fell apart and that’s usually a strength of our team. We didn’t make plays when we needed to. And when you’re playing against a top 10 team, you can’t give them more than three outs. And there were so many times we were giving them 5-6-7 outs because we weren’t making plays behind our pitching staff.”

They did, however, beat no. 20 kU on the road in Lawrence in the midweek, and a bevy of Tiger pitchers — CC Harrison (4 innings), Laurin Krings (2 innings) and Taylor Pannell (1 inning, save) — got to get some action.

This weekend, the Tigers are back home in CoMo, ready to face another set of Tigers, this time purple and gold (weird color scheme for a Tiger, if you ask me) who are coming off a series loss to the only unranked team in the SEC, Ole Miss. These Bayou Bengals are tough, and the two aforementioned losses were their first of the season.

Anderson expressed on Tuesday how difficult the travel has been recently, and so being home is especially welcoming since it allows them to have hitting, and be live in the field and have a defensive group. “These past few weeks have been really tough for preparation because we’ve done so much travel,” she said. “So we haven’t really had a lot of practice time. We’re not getting a lot of live situations and repetition and it’s literally, take some reps and hop on a plane and so that’s been really tough in terms of our preparation.”

BATTER UP.

How to Watch:

WHEN: Friday, March 22 @ 5pm | Saturday, March 23 @ 2pm | Sunday, March 24 @ 1pm WHERE: Mizzou Softball Stadium | Columbia, Mo. TV/STREAMING: SECN+ STATS: Live on StatBroadcast— Friday | Saturday | Sunday HISTORY: The Bayou Bengals hold a 17-10 all-time lead, and have won six of their last 10 games between the two sets of Tigers FUN-ISH FACTS: The majority of LSU’s roster comes from Louisiana (6), Texas (5) and Florida (5). They also have 3 Californians. Notably, no Missourians.

2023 RECORD: 35-26 (7-17 SEC)

2024 RECORD: 23-6 (2-4 SEC, T-9th)

RANKING: #11 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #11 (USA Today/NFCA), #12 (D1 Softball) , #11 (Softball America) , #9 (current RPI)

Offensive Stats (didn’t have time to update my chart this week so this will have to do)

A. Honnold: .404 BA | 1.160 OPS | 89 AB | 26 R | 36 H | 13 2B | 3 HR | 20 RBI | .674 SLG% | 12 BB | .486 OB% | 7 SB

J. Laird: .372 BA | .946 OPS | 86 AB | 31 R | 32 H | 6 2B | 14 RBI | .485 SLG% | 12 BB | 9 K | .481 OB% | 12 SB

M. Gallagher: .314 BA | .967 OPS | 70 AB | 18 R | 22 H | 7 2B | 2 HR | 17 RBI | .500 SLG% | 14 BB | 13 K | .467 OB%

K. Chester: .302 BA | .821 OPS | 63 AB | 4 R | 19 H | 4 2B | 3 HR | 19 RBI | .508 SLG% | 11 K | .313 OB%

K. Lenger: .286 BA | .864 OPS | 49 AB | 14 R | 14 H | 4 2B | 7 RBI | .429 SLG% | 6 BB | 7 HBP | 14 K | .435 OB%

Pitching Stats

CC Harrison: 1.65 ERA | .82 WHIP | 9-1 | 4 CG | 63.2 IP | 38 H | 18 R | 15 ER | 16 BB | 52 K | 5 HR | .161 OppBA

L. Krings: 2.75 ERA | 1.21 WHIP | 8-4 | 7 CG | 71.1 IP | 70 H | 35 R | 28 ER | 16 BB | 64 K | 14 2B | 9 HR | .254 OppBA

M. McCann: 3.16 ERA | 1.07 WHIP | 1 SV | 24.1 IP | 21 H | 11 ER | 5 BB | 18K | 7 HR | .221 OppBA

L. Whitten: 1 .66 ERA | 1.42 WHIP | 3-0 | 12.2 IP | 13 H | 3 ER | 5 BB | 14 K | .260 OppBA

N. Touchet: 2.33 ERA | 1.33 WHIP | 3 IP | 2 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | .182 OppBA

NOTES FROM LARISSA’S TUESDAY PRESSER:

On the weekend’s pitching woes: “They didn’t miss our pitchers’ mistakes. They jumped all over the ball if it was over the plate. So that’s where our pitchers need to learn a little bit more on where to throw in competitive at-bats.

On Laurin Krings’ struggles in Game One of the UT series: “This is the first time (Krings) being in the number one role in her entire career. She hadn’t been the ace and now it’s a different responsibility... it was more mental than anything. We had an awesome conversation yesterday (Monday) on what it’s like to be the number one, what it’s like to be the leader, like everyone’s looking to you. And the team needs you to have your A game every single game. That doesn’t mean you’re going to be striking out double-dight people. It’s going to be, you’re competitive every single game.”

“And in that Friday game, when the defense wasn’t making plays behind her, it gets a little demoralizing as pitcher. It’s like, ‘What more can I do?’ And immediately a pitcher wants to be relieved. So the conversation on the mound was I’m not coming to get you, you got to battle your way through this. So it was challenging her to be able to overcome some of that adversity that she was facing”

On the offense: “We have to do a better job of getting on time. You know, we continue to get caught in between the hard and soft stuff. And we need to be able to pick one side of the plate especially when you’re facing an All-American because you can’t hit everything.”

“We just don’t want to see three pitch at-bats, six pitch innings... like those types of things. We want to extend the at-bats and as much as we possibly can and make the pitcher work.”

On the defense: “Defensively, I felt like we just sat back on our heels. Again, Tennessee is not going to give you a game and we’ve got to lay out for ball and we’ve got to make more aggressive plays and take the game from them because they’re not going to give it to you.”

On the silver linings: “I think on Friday we had a lot of walks. That was a really good thing. We had a number of people on base— I think we left 11 on base— so people were on but we were shut down. We just didn’t have very good situational hitting in those situations. Daly had some really good at-bats on Sunday, because we need her and she dropped the ball in the middle of the field, which isn’t something she’s been able to do lately. That was good progress to be able to see, especially from someone who is throwing 72-74 mph.”

On the freshmen: They have such unbelievable personalities with so much energy, excitement. They’re invested in each other, that it becomes really contagious. And then with throughout the course of the game. Their attention to detail and their investment to see their teammates succeed, carries over to every aspect of the game. You don’t get that on a lot of teams. And I think that’s why our team is so successful right now and our culture is so unbelievable, because they truly care about one another.”

Let’s take a look at Mizzou’s next SEC opponent, shall we?

2023 RECORD: 42-17 (13-11 SEC, 6th)

2024 RECORD: 24-2 (4-2 SEC, 3rd)

COMMON OPPONENTS: Illinois (W 3-2)

KEY LOSSES: L 5-2 vs. Ole Miss, L 9-2 vs. Ole Miss

RANKINGS: #3 (ESPN/USA Softball), #2 (USA Today/NFCA), # 5 (D1 Softball) , #2 (S. America) , #3 (RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Starters

D. Coffey: .404 BA | 1.181 OPS | 47 AB | 16 R | 19 H | 7 XBH | 11 RBI | .681 SLG% | 11 BB | 5 K | .500 OB% | 5 SB

A. Newland: .380 BA | 1.070 OPS | 79 AB | 17 R | 30 H | 10 XBH | 25 RBI | .608 SLG% | 13 BB |.462 OB% | 2 SB

R. Gutierrez: .356 BA | 1.078 OPS | 73 AB | 15 R | 26 H | 11 XBH | 20 RBI | .630 SLG% | 13 BB | 3 K | .448 OB%

T. Pleasants: .347 BA | 1.072 OPS | 75 AB | 14 R | 26 R | 9 XBH | 5 HR | 31 RBI | .613 SLG% | 13 BB | .458 OB%

M. Redoutey: .338 BA | .996 OPS | 68 AB | 18 R | 23 H | 9 XBH | 12 RBI | .544 SLG% | 13 BB | 10 K | .452 OB%

C. Briggs: .337 BA | .827 OPS | 86 AB | 25 R | 29 H | 4 XBH | 11 RBI | .419 SLG% | 11 BB | 11 K | .408 OB% | 6 SB

S. Daniel: .391 BA | .908 OPS | 46 AB | 14 R | 18 H | 2 XBH | 3 RBI | .457 SLG% | 5 BB | 5 K | .451 OB& | 4 SB

M. Bergeron: .275 BA | .737 OPS | 51 AB | 7 R | 14 R | 2 HR | 10 RBI | .392 SLG% | 6 BB | 5 K | .345 OB%

Pitching

S. Berzon: 2.22 ERA | 9-1 | 8 CG | 1 SHO | 3 SV | 72.2 IP | 67 H | 30 R | 23 ER | 11 BB | 76 K | 18 XBH | .243 OppBA

R. Chaffin: 2.40 ERA | 7-1 | 2 CG | 2 SHO | 1 SV | 43.2 IP | 34 H | 17 R | 15 ER | 21 BB | 41 K | 10 XBH | .211 OppBA

K. Lynch: 2.45 ERA | 4-0 | 3 CG | 3 SHO | 37 IP | 18 H | 17 R | 15 ER | 18 BB | 37 K | 7 XBH | .144 OppBA

E. Casanova: 1.02 ERA | 2-0 | 2 CG | 2 SHO | 13.2 IP | 9 H | 2 ER | 4 BB | 13 K | .188 OppBA

LSU returns 18 players from the 2023 roster, and features two All-Americans, a two-time Gold Glover, and five 2023 NFCA South All-Region first teamers, as well as six All-SEC honorees. They also welcomed eight newcomers in the offseason, including two transfers— Kelly Lynch (UW) and Tatum Clapton (OK State).

The Bayou Bengals rank No. 2 in the SEC with a .342 batting average with 231 hits, has a 2.31 ERA with 172 strikeouts, and a .977 fielding percentage and 14 double plays, the second most in the SEC.

Infielder Karli Petty ranks No. 2 in the SEC with a .452 batting average and No. 8 in the league with a .525 on-base percentage. She has 14 hits and 14 RBIs in 15 games. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.347) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 31 RBIs.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (9-1) is one to watch and has thrown eight complete games in 15 appearances with a shutout and three saves. She was LSU’s first freshman All-American since 2015.

OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:

PLAY BALL.