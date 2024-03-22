No. 16 Missouri outlasts No. 3 LSU in offensive showcase for series-opening win

Friday’s series opener between No. 16 Missouri and No. 3 LSU softball shaped up more like a Big Ten football game than a pitchers’ duel.

A pair of the Southeastern Conference’s most surprising teams this season teed off at Mizzou Softball Stadium, combining for 18 runs in the first four innings in an eventual 10-9 victory for Missouri.

“Impressive offense,” MU softball coach Larissa Anderson opened her postgame press conference with. “Our pitchers gave us an opportunity, but I have not seen our offense produce and swing the way that we swung today. Everyone, all the way through the lineup, had such great intent ... situational hitting, clutch hitting all the way through.”

Alex Honnold, Julia Crenshaw and Katie Chester paced the host Tigers’ offensive effort. Honnold, who entered leading the SEC in doubles, went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI on a pair of doubles.

Crenshaw finished 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a solo home run, while Chester drilled a pair of RBI singles to provide added support. MU, which scored just two total runs across its past four SEC games, exploded for a 10-hit performance.

“Our focus all week long is just to be more aggressive and be on the attack mode the whole way and what that feels like and what it looks like, and I feel like we did a really good job of that today,” Anderson said.

Raeleen Gutierrez impressed a 3-for-4 day, including a two-run double to open scoring in the top of the first and then a two-run home run in the fourth. Ali Newland and Kelley Lynch also posted two-hit days for the visiting Tigers.

LSU, which began the contest with the SEC’s third highest on-base percentage, flashed its offensive firepower with a nine-run, 10-hit evening. However, for the third consecutive game, the visiting Tigers suffered a deflating defeat.

True freshman righty Marissa McCann dazzled in relief of starter Laurin Krings, allowing one hit over 2 2⁄ 3 innings. The effort, coupled with a go-ahead single by fellow true freshman Madison Walker in the sixth inning, gave McCann her first career SEC win.

“Going into the game, I knew it just had to be ‘a shut them down’ mindset like ‘step on their throats’ mindset, and it had to be all positive self talk,” Anderson said.

Krings allowed nine runs (seven earned) for the second consecutive start, departing from the game after 3 1⁄ 3 innings. Even with the tough start, the senior outlasted opposing LSU starter Sydney Berzon, who allowed seven runs (four earned) on six hits in one-plus innings.

University of Washington transfer Kelley Lynch came in on relief of Berzon, calming the storm with a strong effort in relief. Lynch took the loss despite giving up just five hits and three runs in five innings.

Mizzou sophomore closer Taylor Pannell stepped to the mound with a one-run advantage in the seventh and shut the door with a scoreless inning to pick up the save. Facing the top of LSU’s order, Pannell struck out one batter en route to her fifth save of the season.

“We definitely got back to work after that Tennessee series and really focused on trusting the process,” Honnold said. “That’s what got us to where we are right now.”

MU’s victory featured multiple comebacks from both sides, as each squad traded offensive outbursts along the way.

LSU started the stretch with a three-run first inning, which included Gutierrez’s double followed by a run-scoring double from Lynch. Mizzou responded with a three-run spurt of its own behind Honnold (double), Kara Daly (double) and Chester (single), all of whom had an RBI hit.

“It was impressive because you don’t know how your teams are gonna respond to adversity,” Anderson said. “We battled back. That's huge to be able to see the character of your team to have that grit and that determination.”

A three-up, three-down inning from Krings in the second set the stage for the host Tigers’ offense to come alive in the bottom half, and they did just that. Honnold drilled a bases-clearing double to snap the tie before Crenshaw drove her in with a sacrifice fly.

The lead did not last long, however, as an infield single from Lynch and a two-out, two-run double from Maci Bergeron brought the game to another tie in the third. Then, a sacrifice fly from Ali Newland and Gutierrez’s two-run shot to straightaway center push LSU ahead in the fourth.

Despite finding themselves in yet another hole, the hometown Tigers responded with a two-run spot of their own in the fourth. Crenshaw’s solo jack followed by Chester’s second RBI single brought it to a 9-9 tie, setting the stage for someone to seal it late...

...and Walker did just that.

Facing Lynch, the true freshman drilled the second pitch she saw through the right side to score Maddie Gallagher, who reached on a leadoff double, and give MU a much-needed run and a 10-9 lead. The single marked Walker’s first career RBI in SEC play and improved Missouri’s record to 24-6 and 3-4 in SEC play.

“Coming off of the sweep from Tennessee, that’s huge to be able to rebound and to get this key win,” Anderson said.

Mizzou, which snapped a four-game SEC losing skid in the win, next looks to pick up the series victory over one of the nation’s best teams when it plays LSU at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.