Unforced errors abound for both LSU, Mizzou results in odd series finale

The Missouri Tigers (25-7, 4-5 SEC) had their chances to give Louisiana State their fifth consecutive loss and sweep the no. 2/3 Tigers, but ultimately, countless unforced errors led to their undoing.

In the first, Chauntice Phillips didn’t get a great read in left on a triple by Ciara Briggs to left field and a subsequent wild pitch by Mizzou starter Laurin Krings (8-5) allowed the Bayou Bengals to take the early lead in this one, 1-0.

In the third, Sierra Daniel smoked a one-out single up the middle for a single, and then advanced to second on a groundout by Karli Petty. Ciara Briggs then hit a bloop single to Alex Honnold in center, who made a diving grab, but bobbled the ball and it came out of her glove, extending the inning and tying the game, 2-2.

In the sixth, shortstop Jenna Laird was unable to get her glove down on a hit by Ali Newland, and a five pitch walk to Taylor Pleasants followed to put two on. What followed was weird. LF Mya Dodge’s throw of the Kelley Lynch single was only slightly off-line, but it bounced off Newland’s foot and launched itself into the LSU dugout, allowing Pleasants to score, giving the visiting Tigers a 4-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. One inning, two errors, and two runs. Yikes.

When asked about the weird call after the game, Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson said she’s still trying to get clarification on exactly what IS obstruction in 2024. The umpire called obstruction and then the deflection went into the dugout, so that was why they got two bases— it was dead ball.

“I asked if I could review the obstruction call and either way, the run would have scored because we didn’t have her out... I don’t think it was an obstruction, so I’d like to some clarification on that interpretation. But either way, we’ve got to make a better throw in that situation because we did have plenty of time to be able to get her out.”

It wasn’t all bad, however, as the Tigers were able to execute two double plays. In the second inning, after a ball got over the head of Laird and Phillips couldn’t get a glove on it, LSU got one runner on, which set up a gorgeous Kara Daly-led 5-4-3 double play to put two away, and in the top of the fourth, Laird made a helluva grab to secure the Tigers’ second double play. Watch.

And finally, in the seventh, Daly made another great play — she had a great day in the field Sunday — an incredible backhanded grab of a foul ball over the Missouri dugout railing to secure the first out.

Weirdly enough, Mizzou’s runs also came off of LSU unforced errors as well. It was necessary, as the offense wasn’t really firing on all cylinders Sunday.

In the bottom of the second, down 1-0, Mizzou struck back after Daly led off with a hit by pitch. Katie Chester, who had three strikeouts in Game 2, then launched a homer to left center, giving the home Tigers the 2-1 lead. They had chances to get additional runs after Madison Walker worked a killer 9-pitch at-bat smashing the cover off of foul ball after foul ball, before launching a missile at a diving Ciara Briggs in center. Phillipps also worked an awesome at-bat which I think was somewhere around 10 pitches that ultimately resulted in a walk. Kayley Lenger followed with a grounder down the third base line that somehow stayed fair and the runners moved to second and third, forcing Lynch out of the game. With Berzon in the circle, Laird worked a 5-pitch walk to load the bases for Honnold, but she hit a slow roller to 2B Karli Petty and couldn’t quite beat the throw.

In the bottom of the third, the Tigers again roared back, as Julia Crenshaw led off with a double as Briggs, the two-time Gold Glover who had 306 consecutive catches without an error, dropped the ball. A Daly groundout advanced Crenshaw to third, and another LSU error, this time by Petty at 2B, allowed Maddie Gallagher to reach first and Crenshaw to score, making it 3-2 Missouri.

In the bottom of the seventh, down one run, the Tigers got another chance at life. After a strikeout, pinch hitter Stefania Abruscato was hit by pitch, and was replaced on the basepaths by Claire Cahalan. Laird then hit into a fielder’s choice, which took out the lead runner, before Honnold singled to right with the winning run aboard. Unfortunately, Crenshaw grounded out to second, ending the chance for a sweep for good.

“We didn’t necessarily swing the bat really well today,” Anderson said post-game. “I mean, we only had three hits. We’ve got to be a little bit more productive and have more quality at-bats. I thought the first time through the lineup we were pretty productive. And then we kind of into a lull and we gave them a lot of easy outs. The conversation would have been the same (in the locker room) regardless of a win or a loss, but having the opportunity to win it, I mean, that’s what you want to do late in the game. You want to get the winning run up to bat and we just weren’t able to capitalize and have a quality at-bat in that situation.”

As for Missouri’s starter, Laurin Krings was more of herself in this one (thank God) after hitting a bit of a rough patch her last couple games. In her 5.2 innings, Krings allowed seven hits (notably, no homers) and just one walk to go with two earned runs and two strikeouts.

When asked about her ace’s performance — YES, she’s still the ace, you guys— Anderson said, “Her (Krings} off-speed was really strong today, so it was extremely effective. She was able to spin the ball a little more,” before adding that she’d still like to see more swing and misses from her and the rest of the staff.

“I still don’t think we were in great command the whole weekend from both sides of the plate. We’re going to have to be able to make some adjustments with our pitching staff to be able to throw inside on left-handed hitters. I thought the balls that we tried to get in were left over the heart of the plate a little bit too much, which is why they were hit hard.”

The Bayou Bengals also adjusted their lineup a bit in an attempt to jumpstart their offense, starting with Karli Petty, who moved from the 5-hole to the leadoff, and Taylor Pleasants, who moved from 3rd to 5th, and it worked. And just like the previous game, head coach Beth Torina brought in Sydney Berzon in a relief role after giving her starter a tight leash — this time it was Kelley Lynch, who lasted just 1 2⁄ 3 innings — a move that also largely worked out for the visiting Tigers. Since her uncharacteristic start in Game 1, Berzon has been back to her old self, and largely silenced the Tigers’ bats, allowing only two hits and one unearned run to go with three strikeouts and only one walk in her 5.1 innings of work.

Despite the letdown of being unable to complete the sweep, this was an awesome weekend for the no. 15/16 Tigers and showed they are a force to be reckoned with. I suspect the new polls, typically released Monday-Tuesday, will show this as well.

“It’s huge for the program. It’s huge as a team,” sophomore Katie Chester said after the game about the series win. “We fought, and we’re going to continue to fight and prove that we can play up there with teams like that. We didn’t prove who we were against Tennessee, and we proved who we were against LSU.”

Anderson agreed. “It’s huge to take the series. We’re extremely excited about how we performed this weekend, to be able to take two of three wins from LSU. I mean, LSU is an extremely strong team. And it just elevated our game, and to be able to bounce back after a Tennessee sweep and to be able to shed some life on how well we can perform and what the expectations and standards are in the program.”

She continued. “We know where we’re capable of playing and we just have to continue to carry this momentum and just get better every single outing that we are out there. We’re not putting all three pieces together at the same time... that we’ll hit really, really well, and then we’re not playing great defense. And we’ll pitch really well and we’re not scoring enough runs, so we need all three aspects working at the same time to really get cooking. I think we’re really close.”

Next up: Mizzou heads out for their east coast road trip, where they’ll face Fordham and Hofstra in Hempstead, NY on Tuesday at 1pm and 3:30pm, and then head to DC (Fairfax, VA) to face George Mason on Thursday at 3pm, before ending the road trip at Villanova (Philadelphia, PA) Saturday at 9am.

On the trip, Anderson said, “It’s exciting for me personally, you know, going back to the east coast and going back to where I started by career at Hofstra. I’m extremely proud to play in that stadium again. I’m really excited for our New York kids to be able to play in front of their home crowd. I think it’s awesome for them... I know it’s going to be packed against an SEC team and it’s something that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives. I also want our players to experience the Northeast. A lot of them have never been to New York City. They’ve never been to Washington, DC and Philadelphia.”