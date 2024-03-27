Mizzou Softball has a New York State of Mind

Fresh off a spectacular weekend in which the then-#15/16 Tigers took two of three from the then-#2/3 Bayou Bengals, they’ve packed their bags for the big city. Three big cities to be exact— The Big Apple, the nation’s capital, and the City of Brotherly Love.

First up, a trip to New York — Hempstead (Long Island) to be exact) for a double header against Fordham University, located in the Bronx. and host school (and Larissa’s longtime place of employment) Hofstra.

For the first game, I’d love you to just read my recap from Game 1. It was an offensive explosion.

GAME 1: Missouri 20 | Fordham 0

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 2-3 | 3 R | 3 RBI | 2 BB

Kara Daly: 2-4 | 2 R | 2 RBI | HR | BB

Maddie Gallagher: 1-3 | 2 R | 2 RBI | HBP | BB

Abby Hay: 1-1 | double | R | 4 RBI | BB

Mya Dodge: 3-3 | 3 R | 5 RBI | 2 HR | BB

Cierra Harrison: 4.2 IP | 6 K | H | BB | 15 BF | 62 pitches | 1.69 ERA

TOTAL OFFENSE: 20 R | 15 H | 18 RBI | 2B | 3 HR | 10 BB | 4 K | HBP | SB | 6 LOB

20 R | 15 H | 18 RBI | 2B | 3 HR | 10 BB | 4 K | HBP | SB | 6 LOB TOTAL DEFENSE: 1 H | 6 K | 1 WP | 16 BF| 67 TP | 1.68 ERA

GAME 2: Missouri 2 | Hofstra 1 (9 innings)

Whereas the Tigers feasted upon the Fordham Rams in Game 1, it was more of a famine in Game 2 against the Hofstra Pride. Facing much better pitching from Julia Aspel (6-4, 1.57 ERA), Missouri struggled to get much of anything going, being held to only four hits in nine innings while stranding six. Good thing the Tigers’ pitching was successful in well, allowing just four hits and a single run (off a solo HR).

Missouri stranded one in the 1st after Jenna Laird led off with a hit by pitch. She got as far as third before Katie Chester had a two-out hit by pitch. Unfortunately, she was caught stealing to end the inning. They stranded another in the second after a Mya Dodge walk, but she would get no further than 1B.

The Tigers’ offense “erupted” (I use that term loosely) in the third after Alex Honnold smacked a two-out triple to right center and Maddie Gallagher followed up with a single up the middle, scoring Honnold and giving Missouri a 1-0 lead. The inning ended with a strikeout. In the 5th Mizzou stranded yet another after a hit by pitch, but nothing came of it.

Hofstra wasn’t much better in the offense department, though their struggles were honestly a bit more expected, as they’re hitting just .216 as a team (Mizzou is hitting almost .300). They got their first hit on a leadoff single to left in the bottom of the 2nd before a 5-4-3 double play ended it. After the Tigers scored, the Pride attempted to strike back, getting two on with back-to-back singles before a bunt popout and two strikeouts ended the threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, with Marissa McCann in the circle, Hofstra finally struck back, tying it up on a solo shot by Becca Vaillancourt to left center, making it 1-1.

How would the Tigers respond? Turns out, not well initially. In the top of the seventh, Dodge singled to right and then made the critical error of leaving the base early. This was even more irritating as Abruscato walked next, and then the pinch runner, Claire Cahalan, advanced on a passed ball. That would have put runners on 2B & 3B instead of just on 2B. Regardless, Lenger grounded out and the inning ending with another stranded. In the eighth they had another chance after Honnold was hit by a pitch with one out, but two subsequent groundouts took it away.

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth, the Tigers finally capitalized. Not in a big 8-run way like the game prior, mind you, but that wasn’t needed. Kara Daly got things started with a leadoff walk, and despite two quick outs after her, she was able to advance to third with freshman Stefania Abruscato, fittingly a New Yorker, up next. And Fania delivered, singling up the middle, past a diving Hofstra player, bringing home Daly to take the 2-1 lead. A strikeout ended the inning, and McCann was able to work around a walk in the bottom of the 9th to secure the win for the Tigers, now 27-7 (4-5 SEC).

FANIA!!!



Stefania Abruscato, the freshman from Smithtown, New York, pokes an RBI single to center to pull the Tigers ahead!! #Mizzou 2, Hofstra 1 | M9 #OwnIt #MIZ | @StefaniaAbrusc1 pic.twitter.com/qP5yQQ1bgV — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 26, 2024

Notable Performances:

Alex Honnold: 1-3 | R | Triple | HBP | LOB

Maddie Gallagher: 1-4 | RBI

Mya Dodge: 1-3 | BB | K

Stefania Abruscato: 1-3 | RBI | BB | LOB

Laurin Krings: 4.0 IP | 3 H | 3 K | 14 BF | 51 TP | 3.07 ERA

Marissa McCann: 5.0 IP | WIN | 1 H | 1 ER | 1 BB | 5 K | 17 BF | HR | 73 pitches | 2.33 ERA

TOTAL OFFENSE: 2 R | 4 H | 2 RBI | 3B | 4 BB | 6 K | 3 HBP | 6 LOB | CS

2 R | 4 H | 2 RBI | 3B | 4 BB | 6 K | 3 HBP | 6 LOB | CS TOTAL DEFENSE: 4 H | 1 ER | 1 BB | 8 K | 1 HR | 124 TP | 2.86 ERA

Next Up: The Tigers continue their East Coast excursion, traveling to Fairfax, VA for Thursday’s matchup against George Mason. The game will be televised on ESPN+ at 3pm, and then they’re off to Philly to take on Villanova on Saturday at 9am. That game will be broadcast on ProSoftball, everyone’s favorite absurdly priced streaming service.

The softball Tigers weren’t the only ones in the field today, as Mizzou baseball headed to Sauget, IL to take on the Illini for their Bragging Rights game. It went... very poorly, so there’s no need to discuss that any further! GOOD VIBES ONLY!

Illinois claims Braggin' Rights, stopping a two-game #Mizzou win streak in the series.



Tigers back in action Thursday vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville.



UI 11, #MIZ 3 | F#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/m4utA9tWVd — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 27, 2024

Broke some program conference championship records and had a blast doing it #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UiMFgRMSZQ — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 26, 2024

Yesterday at Rock M Nation:

#Mizzou golfer Jack Lundin claims individual honors in South Carolina. It's been a big season for the South Dakota native — was among 15 players named to the Haskins Award watchlist, golf's Heisman equivalent.



Entered week at No. 35 in PGA Tour U rankings. Should make a jump. https://t.co/jGHQZa2Tuk — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) March 26, 2024

Amazing, Darious Robinson!!!! More info here

Darius Robinson (@Darius6Robinson) of @MizzouFootball is the 2024 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year. https://t.co/kjVFdqauBR pic.twitter.com/vOwhyZqw7r — Diverse: Issues In Higher Education (@DiverseIssues) March 26, 2024

Elam Bros = amazing

9⃣ sets of brothers qualified for the NCAA tournament.



Only 1⃣ had both earn All-American status... and they did it in their hometown. #MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/hsYplBnQWO — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 26, 2024

Good stuff here on #Mizzou's Faurot Field renderings for the upcoming EA Sports College Football game from KCOU's very own... https://t.co/k8pWKZGXOu — Adam Busack (@Kingbus5) March 26, 2024

We’ll miss you, Nick Honor!

: Nick Honor



Thankful for @NickHonor3, his journey that led him to Mizzou & his two seasons as a Tiger#MIZ pic.twitter.com/57K8rMLV6V — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 26, 2024

Also super cool. Kay Adam is a Mizzou grad (communications)

.@MizzouFootball DT Darius Robinson is one of the QUICKEST risers after dominating the pre-draft process...



Him getting drafted by his hometown team would just be the the cherry on top @Darius6Robinson @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/lq51g18fv3 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 26, 2024

Thank you, Mabor! I always loved his effort and hope he finds a new school that will offer him more playing opportunities next year.

This is pretty cool

1— I love this graphic. 2— Can’t wait to see how she does next year.

It’s not possible for me to love this any more than I do.

Missouri State will hire Cuonzo Martin as its head coach and the two sides have agreed to a 5-year deal, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Martin was the head coach at Missouri State from 2008-11 before stints at Tennessee, Cal and Missouri.



Hiring first reported by @PeteThamel. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 27, 2024

A great week of practice deserves a break!

More reporting, per ESPN’s @DavidPurdum: At least one other U.S. sportsbook detected unusual betting interest on Porter props in games in question. A sportsbook industry source told ESPN that multiple betting accounts attempted to bet large amounts, upwards of $10K and $20K, on… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2024

