Big days from Mya & Maddie key in run-rule victory over George Mason

In case you’re keeping track, Mizzou is now 3-0 on their East Coast road trip, and have scored 33 runs in two days (three games). You can read my Game 1 recap here, and the Game 2 recap here.

Now, if you have read my work so far this season, you’d know that I have been mildly shocked and disappointed at the performance of former MVC Player of the Year, Mya Dodge, who was ultimately taken out of the lineup for a bit while Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson tried out other replacements in left field. But after Chantice Phillips had some issues tracking and corralling fly balls over the weekend against LSU, Dodge was added to the lineup on Sunday and went 1-2 and did well in the field. Hence, her recent stretch of starts.

In the last three games, Mya has been on a TEAR. She went 3-3 in Game 1 and 1-3 in Game 2, and then Thursday was 3-3 with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBI (of her 16 total), raising her batting average from sub-.200 to .291 and now has a slugging percentage of .545, which is second on the team behind the regulars, trailing only Alex Honnold (.639).

Anyway, back to Thursday’s game in Fairfax, VA (about 20 miles from Washington, DC), home of the George Mason Patriots, where they have unlimited pitching, apparently.

The Tigers’ offense was spread out in this one, scoring in four of six innings before forcing the run-rule victory. In the 2nd, after Katie Chester reached on a leadoff error, Mya Dodge doubled off the right field wall, giving the Tigers a one run lead, which they’d add to in the 3rd on back-to-back successful bunts by Kayley Lenger and Jenna Laird and a single by Alex Honnold loaded the bases for Maddie Gallagher, who singled to 2B to make it 2-0. Katie Chester was then hit by a pitch (it eventually took her out of the game), which brought in another run, and so was Kara Daly (she was fine), to make it 4-0. A sac fly by Dodge brought in another run, making it 5-0 after three.

Missouri had a chance to make it even worse in the 4th but left the inning with the bases loaded after Lenger made an unfortunate base running gaffe to end the inning with a double play.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 4th that the Patriots struck back, plating one run after a single and RBI double made it 5-1. Mizzou pitcher Lilly Whitten had been pretty effective to that point, allowing just one baserunner on a single in the 2nd and two in the 3rd on a double to the warning track (Dodge almost got a glove on it) and a walk.

In the 5th, the Tigers tacked on another run via a Julia Crenshaw leadoff homer to LF, before another Dodge doubled for the second time on the day. Stefania Abruscato followed with a hit by pitch and then both runners advanced on a passed ball, which allowed Laird’s sac fly to plate another, making it 7-1.

In the bottom of the 5th, Whitten’s final inning of work, she allowed a single up the middle despite a really good effort by Laird at short and a subsequent stolen base, but a strikeout — her sixth — ended the (mild) threat. She left the game having allowed five hits while fanning six and walking just one.

In the 6th (and what would be the final inning), Mizzou added to their run total, plating four. Gallagher, who ended up 2-for-3 on the day, singled to RF and then swiped 2B. Abby Hay, who replaced Chester at 1B after the HBP, and Crenshaw then walked to load the bases, before Dodge unleashed a bases-clearing double to CF, making it 10-1 and run-rule territory. But the Tigers weren’t done! Phillips, pinch hitting for Lenger, reached on a very bad throwing error that sailed past the first baseman’s glove, allowing Dodge to score to make it 11-1.

In the bottom of the 6th, Nathalie Touchet entered to close things out, and while she wasn’t super sharp, she got it done. After forcing two quick outs, she allowed a single to Bales, who was 3-3 on the day, a walk, and a single to RF to make it 11-2. Alas, Laird was able to make the final out and the Tigers preserved their 11-2 run-rule victory in six innings, putting them at 28-7 on the year with just one more Spring Break game to go.

Missouri 11 | George Mason 2

Notable Performances:

Mya Dodge: 3-3 | 2 R | 5 RBI | 3 2B | 1 SAC

Maddie Gallagher: 2-3 | 2 R | RBI | BB | 2 SB

Kayley Lenger: 2-2 | R | BB | SB

Julia Crenshaw: 1-3 | 2 R | RBI | HR | BB

Alex Honnold: 1-3 | R | BB | 2 LOB | SB

Jenna Laird: 1-4 | R | RBI | SAC | LOB

Lilly Whitten: 5 IP | W (4-0) | 5 H | 1 ER | 1 BB | 6 K | 21 BF | 2 2B | 87 pitches

TOTAL OFFENSE: 11 R | 10 H | 10 RBI | 3 2B | 1 HR | 5 BB | 2 K | 3 HBP | 4 SB | 2 SAC | 8 LOB | .370 BA | .200 w/ 2 outs | .294 w/ runners on | .286 RISP | .667 lead off

﻿Up Next: The Tigers will head to the City of Brotherly Love (or rather, its outskirts) to take on Villanova in a 9am CT start, which you can watch on Statbroadcast or Flo Softball.

The softball Tigers weren’t the only ones in the field today, as Mizzou baseball headed to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt for a weekend-ish series (it runs Thursday-Saturday). It went better than the Braggin Rights game, that’s for damn sure. Are there moral victories where this team is concerned? I think after the Kentucky series and this one, perhaps there should be.

A strikeout ends it, as Vanderbilt takes the opening game of the series.



Game two set for 6 p.m. tomorrow night.



On to the Links!

Gymnastics

I had to write about softball or else this would have been the post. My beloved Tiger gymnasts now, on top of SEC-high SEVEN All-Conference members and two All-Freshman honors for Kennedy (my student) and Hannah, not to mention an SEC Specialist of the Year crown for one Jocelyn Moore (also my student), THREE Tigers have achieved All-American status, which is a program high and just the coolest damn thing ever. The hugest of congrats go out to graduate engineering student Sienna Schreiber, who was named regular season First Team All-American on beam, and junior Jocelyn Moore and senior LIU transfer Mara Titarsolej, who were named Second Team All-Americans on floor and bars, respectively.

Sienna, despite being a fifth year, has put together the best freaking season of her LIFE, earning career-highs on three out of four apparatuses. Specifically in regard to the beam, she’s tied for 8th nationally with a 9.95 NQS (national qualifying score). She’s recorded NINE beam routines of 9.90+, and per MUTigers.com, is on a streak of five 9.90+ scores in a row, including her first perfect 10 against Arkansas on Senior Day. Only nine other gymnasts in the country have scored a 10 on beam this year. Sienna has received WCGA regular season honors four times now, but it’s her first time earning 1st Team honors (she was 2nd Team in 2021 & 2022).

Jocelyn’s 9.960 NQS on floor is tied for ninth in the country this year, just missing out on First Team honors (you have to finish in the top 8 to get 1st Team), and she’s part of this crazy duo to score a 9.90+ in every floor routine this season. On March 17 at the Illinois Quad, she finally scored her perfect 10 after flirting with it all season long. This is Joci’s first WCGA regular season All-American honor on FX, after earning honors in 2022 & 2023 on Vault.

Mara’s 9.95 NQS puts her squarely in 10th nationally, and per MUTigers.com, has had seven routines of 9.9+ (she did have that very graceful fall the one week), and set Mizzou’s program record twice this season. She also earned a perfect 10 this season on the road at the Mizzou to the Lou event in mid-February. Mara is coming off a co-SEC title in bars from the conference meet last weekend where she earned a 9.95 in the afternoon session, which then carried over to a co-victory with LSU’s Ashley Cowan. This is the third regular season All-American honors of Mara’s career, following 1st team recognition in 2022 and 2nd team honors in 2023.

A trio of Tiger -



For the first time in program history, three Missouri gymnasts have earned WCGA Regular Season All-America status in the same season!



(LOL, that was like a whole top post in itself. OH WELL!)

JUST IN: Missouri four-star OT Jack Lange (@JackLange55) has set up four summer official visits.



