Tiger Takeaways: Mizzou softball off to 17-2 start

Momentum continues to build for Missouri softball.

The Tigers blitzed through Big Red Invitational play over the weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, running through Wichita State and Nebraska in dominant fashion. MU’s 4-0 weekend marked its third tournament sweep of the season, adding to its early-season success in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic and Tracy Beard College Classic.

For it being the Big Red Invitational, there was a ton of Black & Gold Highlights #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YQfIzzlrDe — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 5, 2024

Entering the weekend, one of the main concerns for Missouri centered around consistency on the offensive end. The Tigers quieted some of those issues with 36 runs across four contests, improving their team batting average to .313 (sixth-best in the Southeastern Conference).

On the pitching side, Mizzou limited the damage to 12 total runs. Outside of a 5-run fifth inning by Nebraska in Game 2, the Tigers maintained an earned run average of 1.96 throughout the weekend.

Now at 17-2, MU finds itself as a consensus top-15 program (some would say that’s too low) and looks the part of a potential SEC contender. A midweek showdown against in-state Kansas City awaits at 4 p.m. today before the Tigers open conference play against Auburn, which is riding high amidst a seven-game winning streak.

Before jumping to what’s ahead for MU, though, here’s a look at the takeaways from this past weekend’s performance:

Not just the Honnold & Laird show

Atop the Tigers’ lineup sits a pair of All-SEC caliber talents in Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold, both of whom have terrorized opposing pitching staffs as of late.

Behind those two emerging stars, though, Missouri entered the season with uncertainty and a fear that opposing teams could potentially pitch around Honnold and Laird to set up outs elsewhere. The contrary to that has happened so far, however.

“The biggest thing is we’re not relying on one or two people to get the job done,” MU softball coach Larissa Anderson said Tuesday. “We know we got the production at the top with Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold ... but it’s going to take the people behind them to drive them in, and that’s what we’re getting all the way through.”

Katie Chester, Maddie Gallagher, Kayley Lenger and Julia Crenshaw are among a number of Tigers who have shown out this season, providing much-needed depth and consistency.

Lenger, a staple at the No. 9 spot in the order, has emerged as one of the more impressive players this season with a team-best .553 on-base percentage, one home run and seven runs batted in. Gallagher, who went 4-for-9 over the weekend, is making the most of her senior campaign with a .550 OBP, 10 RBI and five doubles.

“We had some unbelievable play, especially from Maddie Gallagher over the weekend,” Anderson said.

Chester also excelled in the four-game sample size, going 6-for-12 with six RBI. A three-hit, three-RBI showing against Wichita State on Sunday emphasized just how the sophomore’s confidence is starting to grow as she sees even more game action.

Depth, pitch-to-contact approach paying dividends

Of the five Tigers’ pitchers to throw at least six innings this season, all of them boast an earned run average south of 3.00.

It’s a luxury that has helped Missouri compile a 1.81 team ERA, which ranks eighth in a highly competitive and talented Southeastern Conference. Laurin Krings (1.76 ERA) and Cierra Harrison (1.51) continue to spearhead the rotation, while Marissa McCann, Lilly Whitten and Taylor Pannell have all provided quality innings on top of them.

“We have a lot of depth, and we have a lot of versatility,” Anderson said. “It almost makes my job extremely difficult on a given day because I have a handful of pitchers who I could throw in that situation. I’m not having to rely on one or two to get the job done.”

One of the more impressive qualities of the Tigers’ pitching staff is that they have generated such a low ERA despite striking out the second-fewest batters in the conference. Missouri pitchers have recorded only 107 strikeouts, just three more than Georgia.

As a whole, the pitching staff has undertaken more of a pitch-to-contact approach that is capitalizing on the conference’s fifth-best defense (.976 fielding percentage) to earn outs.

Harrison, in particular, utilizes her command to pick apart opposing hitters and force them into soft contact. Meanwhile, the usual strikeout-heavy Krings has toned back her approach and focused more on location. The decision, which aids her pitch count per inning, is one of the main reasons why she already has six complete games after posting only 10 last year.

Both of these qualities were on display in the Big Red Invitational, which featured appearances from Krings, Harrison, McCann and Whitten. The quartet displayed just how effective they can be in a weekend series, as they forced Nebraska and Wichita State to leave a combined 23 runners on base amongst the four games.

“Stellar pitching,” Anderson said of the performance. “(We’re) really putting all the pieces together going into a really important part of our season.”

Team camaraderie, culture at the forefront of success

The trek northward to Lincoln, Nebraska, offered the chance for Missouri softball to experience something the season doesn’t always allow for — a bus ride.

In a jam-packed season with at least four games every week, team bonding and camaraderie can sometimes be lost in the flow, especially when a team is flying charter to almost every away game. But for the Tigers, a dedication toward establishing a strong culture looks to be driving their success.

“We were very intentional from Day 1 in September to create that atmosphere in the locker room,” Anderson said. “(One) of respect, trust, compassion and vulnerability, to be able to share experiences outside the field, and it’s neat to see them build those relationships.”

A sisterhood, one akin to the Missouri football brotherhood built last season, is starting to show throughout the softball program. It’s a bond, Anderson said, that can carry this team not only through the regular season but into the postseason.

NOTABLE PERFORMERS AT BIG RED INVITATIONAL:

GAME 1: Missouri 13 | Wichita State 3 (5 innings)

Notable Performances:

Alex Honnold: 1-2 | 2 R | BB

Julia Crenshaw: 4-4 | 3 R | 4 RBI | SB

Kara Daly: 1-2 | R | 2 RBI | HBP | Sac Fly | 1 LOB

Lilly Whitten: 3IP | W | 2 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | K | WP | HR | 13 BF | 43 pitches

OVERALL STATS: 13 R | 12 H | 2 2B | BB | 3 K | 4 HBP | 6 LOB | .500 BA | .563 RISP | .750 leadoff

13 R | 12 H | 2 2B | BB | 3 K | 4 HBP | 6 LOB | .500 BA | .563 RISP | .750 leadoff OVERALL PITCHING: 6 H | 3 ER | 3 BB | 2 K | WP | 2B | 2 HR | 1.84 ERA | .286 OppBA

GAME 2: Missouri 10 | Nebraska 6

Notable Performances:

Alex Honnold: 2-4 | 2 R | 2 H | 2 RBI | 2B | BB | SB

Julia Crenshaw: 2-4 | R | RBI | 2 LOB

Chantice Phillips: 3-4 | 2 R | RBI | HR

CC Harrison: 4.1 IP | W | 6 H | 6 ER | 2 BB | 3 K | 3 XBH | 22 BF | 65 pitches | 1.43 ERA

OVERALL HITTING: 10 R | 13 H | 3 2B | HR | 2 BB | 2 K | 2 HBP | 2 SH | 8 LOB | CS | .394 BA | .400 RISP | .471 Lead off

10 R | 13 H | 3 2B | HR | 2 BB | 2 K | 2 HBP | 2 SH | 8 LOB | CS | .394 BA | .400 RISP | .471 Lead off OVERALL PITCHING: 6 R | 6 ER | 4 BB | 5 K | HBP | 3 2B | 1.58 ERA | .214 OppBA

GAME 3: Missouri 8 | Wichita State 2

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 2-3 | 3 R | 2 HBP | SB

Alex Honnold: 2-3 | 3 R | 2 RBI | HR | BB | HBP

Katie Chester: 4-4 | 3 RBI | 2B

Marissa McCann: 4.1 IP | W | 3 H | 1 ER | 3 K | 2 XBH (1 HR) | 17 BF | 63 pitches

OVERALL HITTING: 8 R | 10 H | 3 2B | 1 HR | 6 BB | 6 K (3 L) | 4 HBP | 2 SB | 12 LOB | .333 BA | .308 RISP | .286 Lead off

8 R | 10 H | 3 2B | 1 HR | 6 BB | 6 K (3 L) | 4 HBP | 2 SB | 12 LOB | .333 BA | .308 RISP | .286 Lead off OVERALL PITCHING: 4 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 6 K | 2B | 2 HR | 1.78 ERA | .154 OppBA

GAME 4: Missouri 5 | Nebraska 1

Notable Performances:

Jenna Laird: 2-3 | RBI | K | Sac Fly

Kara Daly: 2-4 | 3 LOB

Madison Walker: 2-3 | 2 RBI | 2B | HBP

Laurin Krings: 7 IP | 5 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 4 K (1 L) | 2 2B | 29 BF | 76 pitches | .222 Opp BA

OVERALL HITTING: 5 R | 9 H | 2 2B | 2 BB | 2 K | 5 HBP | 9 LOB | SB | .346 BA | .364 RISP | .429 Leadoff

Season Statistics to Date

Note: Missouri is ranked No. 5 in RPI, a metric that ranks teams based on their wins and losses as well as their strength of schedule. Only LSU, Georgia, Stanford and Texas, all of whom are consensus top-10 teams, slotted in ahead of the Tigers.