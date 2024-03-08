SEC Opener Preview: Just another team, just another field

Your 18-2 Missouri Tigers, off to their best start since 2013 when they started 22-2, have conquered the Sunshine State and the Lonestar State, mostly conquered the Golden State (they lost 2), and then last weekend, conquered the Cornhusker State. Oh, and Wednesday they conquered the other side of the Show-Me State. This weekend, however, presents a new challenge, as the Tigers open up SEC play against the Tigers from The Plains.

“We can’t change our mentality or philosophy going into a conference weekend. It’s just another team and just another field. The ground doesn’t care who’s playing.” —Mizzou Head Coach Larissa Anderson

Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson has been telling us since the first presser that the team will think of this weekend’s opponent as just another team, just another field. Why? Because the schedule up this point— they’re no. 5 in the first RPI rankings released on March 6 — has been entirely away from the the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium, and the team is prepared for SEC play, where every weekend seems to be like a Super Regional.

“I think we’ve done an unbelievable job with the schedule that we put together, [so] we’re prepared for this gauntlet that we’re going to go into. The philosophy of this program has always been we don’t care who we play. So we can’t change our mentality or philosophy going into a conference weekend. It’s just another team and just another field; the ground doesn’t care who’s playing... There isn’t anything that anyone can do that we’re not prepared for and they just have to continue to go out and play Mizzou softball.”

Perhaps the biggest key this weekend, one that becomes especially important against the pitching behemoth that is Maddie Penta is controlling the strike zone. “If we chase the ball out of the zone,” Larissa said, “She’s going to have a really good day. So it’s making sure that we’re swinging at good pitches not making her better than she already is. And just controlling what we can control.”

BATTER UP.

How to Watch:

WHEN: Friday, March 8 @ 4pm | Saturday, March 9 @ 2pm | Sunday, March 10 @ 12pm WHERE: Mizzou Softball Complex | Columbia, Mo. TV/STREAMING: SECN+ STATS: Live on StatBroadcast— Friday | Saturday | Sunday HISTORY: Mizzou and Auburn’s history - as far as we know anyway- goes back to February 2003, and in that timespan, Auburn leads the overall series over Missouri,12-11 , and swept Mizzou last March, 4-0 and two 2-1 games. The Tigers (ours) last beat the other Tigers in the 2022 SEC Tournament, winning 1-0. FUN FACT: Auburn has not won a series in Columbia since 2015 with Missouri holding a 5-3 mark in games played in its home stadium.

2023 RECORD: 35-26 (7-17 SEC)

2024 RECORD: 18-2

RANKING: #12 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #12 (USA Today/NFCA), #14 (D1 Softball) , #13 (Softball America) , , #5 (current RPI)

LAST 5 GAMES: @UMKC (W 3-0) | @ Nebraska (W 5-1, W 10-6) | Wichita St (W 8-2, W 13-3, 5in)

Offensive Stats

Offensively, I have been particularly impressed with — besides the regulars like Alex and Jenna — Maddie Gallagher, Katie Chester, and Kayley Lenger. Gallagher, in her senior season, has been a rock star. She rarely strikes out (8.3%), has the second highest walk rate on the team (17.4%, behind only Laird) and has a high wOBA (.439) which weighs your batting average higher depending upon the type of hits your’re getting (single is worth less than a double, etc.). Chester has been great in her sophomore season, with the highest isolated power on the team (SLG-BA and a .458 wOBA. Lenger, who played in more of a pinch-runner role last season, has gotten a bunch of quality ABs and really showcased her bat in the 9-hole, almost as an additional lead-off hitter. In the Big Red Invitational, she hit .800 with a .923 OB% and 1.200 SLG%, with two doubles and four runs scored. Per the MUTigers media guide, she ranks second in the SEC for hit by pitch per game (0.40, 12th NCAA) and sixth in the league for on-base percentage (.553) in 2024

Cause for concern: 1) Can Mya Dodge get going? The UNI transfer had a pretty good first weekend, but has been touch and go since then, and as such, hasn’t been in the lineup regularly. She did have a key hit in Wednesday’s game as a pinch hitter, so maybe that will be the key to unlocking the talent we know she’s got. 2) This team strikes out A LOT, and they currently have five starting lineup mainstays who are striking out 22%+ of the time, including Mya (29.3), Kara Daly (23.6), Lenger & Chester (23.1) and Madison Walker (22.7).

Pitching Stats

I don’t have a lot to say about Mizzou’s pitching except they’re good, guys. They’re deep, and Anderson can go to the pen and get a quality arm at a moment’s notice it seems. And she really hasn’t had to do that so far this season, as they’re going deep into games.

“We have a lot of depth and we have a lot of versatility,” Larissa said. “So if our starter doesn’t have it that day or the opposing team, it’s just not a really good matchup. I easily can go to the bullpen to pull someone in that’s going to give a different look. And I know they’re going to be competitive. So it almost makes my job extremely difficult every single day on who to throw because I have multiple pitchers that I could throw in that situation of not having to rely on just one or two to get the job done... We can keep them fresh, we can keep them healthy, we can keep them strong, and really try to balance out the workload that we’re getting within our bullpen.”

Let’s take a look at Mizzou’s first SEC opponent, shall we?

2023 RECORD: 43-19 (15-9 in SEC)

2024 RECORD: 12-2-1

LAST 5 GAMES: USC Upstate (W 8-4, W 10-4) | UNT (W 8-0, 6in) | NW (W 1-0) | GA St (W 8-0. 6in)

RANKING: #25 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #25 (USA Today/NFCA), # NR (D1 Softball) , #24 (Softball America) , #16 (current RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Starters

Makayla Packer: .375 BA | 1.054 OPS | 11 R | 12 H | 1 3B | 1 HR | 8 RBI | .531 SLG% | 9 BB | 5 K | .523 OB% | 6 SB

Anna Wohlers: .371 BA | 1.014 OPS | 13 R | 13 H | 2 2B | 1 HR | 8 RBI | .514 SLG% | 9 BB | 5 K | .500 OB% | 2 SB

Amelia Lech: .303 BA | 1.283 OPS | 8 R | 10 H | 2 2B | 5 HR | 17 RBI | .818 SLG% | 9 BB | 10 K | .465 OB%

Icess Tresvik: .295 BA | .722 OPS | 10 R | 13 H | 1 2B | 3 RBI | .318 SLG% | 8 BB | 9 K | .404 OB% | 5 SB

Nelia Peralta: .286 BA | .889 OPS | 5 R | 10 H | 2 HR | 12 RBI | .457 SLG% | 8 BB | 7 K | .432 OB% | 1 SB

KK McCrary: .278 BA | .977 OPS | 9 R | 10 H | 3 HR | 6 RBI | .528 SLG% | 10 BB | 6 K | .449 OB% | 1 SB

Reserves

Skylar Elkins: (16AB) | .375 BA | 1.287 OPS | 5 R | 6 H | 1 2B | 2 HR | 7 RBI | .813 SLG% | 1 BB | 4 K | .474 OB% | 1 SB

Chalea Clemmons: (17AB) |.353 BA | .833 OPS | 1 R | 6 H | 1 RBI | .412 SLG% | 2 BB | 4 K | .421 OB%

Annabelle Widra: (16 AB) | .353 BA | 1.095 OPS | 6 R | 6 H | 2 HR | 2 RBI | .706 SLG% | 1 BB | 6 K | .389 OB%

Pitching

Maddie Penta: 0.60 ERA | 0.64 WHIP | 6-2 | 6 CG | 58 IP | 26 H | 13 R | 5 ER | 11 BB | 86 K | 3 HR | .203 OppBA

Annabelle Widra: 2.94 ERA | .96 WHIP | 3-0 | 1 SV | 16.2 IP | 15 H | 7 ER | 1 BB | 18 K | 4 HR | .231 OppBA

Shelby Lowe: 3.57 ERA | 1.40 WHIP | 3-0 | 15.2 IP | 18 H | 11 R | 8 ER | 4 BB | 20 K | 1 HR | .290 OppBA



NOTES:

Auburn is in the midst of a 7-game win streak. Senior Makayla Packer hit a walk-off grand slam, her first homer in two seasons, to give Auburn an 8-4 victory over USC Upstate last weekend. lift Auburn to an 8-4 victory over USC Upstate last Sunday. Half of Amelia Leach ’s hits this season have been home runs, which is just absurd. The Maryland transfer ranks fourth in the SEC in HR per game (0.33), fifth in RBI per game (1.13) and seventh in SLG%.

Per my research into Auburn's media guide, we should watch out for Nelia Peralta, who led the team in hits (54), runs scored (39), walks (43) and on-base percentage (.479) last season. She finished sixth in the SEC in walks per game and ninth in the league in on-base percentage. Additionally, keep and eye out for the aforementioned Amelia Leach and another transfer, Anna Wohlers (DePaul). The duo combined for 62 runs, 96 hits, 56 extra-base hits including 28 home runs and 85 RBI during their 2023 campaigns.

, who led the team in hits (54), runs scored (39), walks (43) and on-base percentage (.479) last season. She finished sixth in the SEC in walks per game and ninth in the league in on-base percentage. Additionally, keep and eye out for the aforementioned Amelia Leach and another transfer, (DePaul). The duo combined for 62 runs, 96 hits, 56 extra-base hits including 28 home runs and 85 RBI during their 2023 campaigns. Maddie Penta (6-2) is the Tigers’ undisputed ace, and has pitched almost double the innings of the rest of the staff. It is certain Mizzou will face Penta twice this series, and what she’s been up too is, well... pretty incredible. She’s the reigning SEC and NFCA National Pitcher of the Week and is currently on a hot streak with four consecutive shutouts and five straight games of 10 or more strikeouts. Entering SEC play, she’s leading the league in shutouts and strikeouts and fourth in ERA with a 0.60. Per AuburnTigers.com, Penta needs just one win to tie Kaylee Carlson for the program’s career wins record. Wow. Oh yeah, and on Leap Day, she pitched her third perfect game of her career.

(6-2) is the Tigers’ undisputed ace, and has pitched almost double the innings of the rest of the staff. It is certain Mizzou will face Penta twice this series, and what she’s been up too is, well... pretty incredible. She’s the reigning SEC and NFCA National Pitcher of the Week and is currently on a hot streak with four consecutive shutouts and five straight games of 10 or more strikeouts. Entering SEC play, she’s leading the league in shutouts and strikeouts and fourth in ERA with a 0.60. Per AuburnTigers.com, Penta needs just one win to tie Kaylee Carlson for the program’s career wins record. Wow. Oh yeah, and on Leap Day, she pitched her third perfect game of her career. She’s not completely unhittable, y’all. To open the 2024 season, she gave up 4 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits and two home runs in a CG loss to Virginia Tech. In another game with Tech, this one ending in a tie, she gave up 3 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits (2B, HR) in 4.2 IP. I looked through all her starts and found that a lot of her hits have been the long ball variety, and most of the runs scored against her are due to the ineptitude of her defense. Lots of errors in there causing most runs that score to be unearned. The main culprit of the Tigers’ errors this season has been infielder Nelia Peralta, who has a sub-.875 FLD%.

When asked about Penta’s dominance, Larissa Anderson told us on Tuesday, “We’ve named our pitching machines in the stadium Penta. So when we turn the velocity up to 70-72 and up in the zone, they literally say we’re facing Penta today and that’s been the case since January. So mentality-wise, they’re prepared. She’s an unbelievable pitcher. She’s an All-American and she throws very high velocity throws the ball up in the zone and has a great changeup. So really, really tough to hit two different speeds at that that velocity.”

From head coach Mickey Dean, on starting SEC play (per AuburnTigers.com): “The conference is as tough as I’ve ever seen it. Out of our 24 conference games, we play 21 against SEC teams currently ranked higher than us. We’re going to take it one pitch at a time, one game at a time. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to take a step back, evaluate and move on to the next game. We’re not going to hold on to stuff. I think this team is very capable of that. It’s a wonderful thing to play in one of the toughest conferences and play one of the toughest games you can play. It’s not always about your physical effort, it’s about your mental effort. If we can keep ahold of those things and stay tight to each other, we’ll see what happens.”

OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:

These teams are pretty evenly matched, y’all, but I give the edge to the Black & Gold Tigers (and not cuz I’m a homer). Mizzou is a more potent offensive team than Auburn, and if they can do what was mentioned earlier about controlling the strike zone, I think they’ll be in good shape.

PLAY BALL.

