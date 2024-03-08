Battery Mates: Krings, Crenshaw provide jolt for Mizzou softball in SEC-opening win over Auburn

Laurin Krings’ ninth strikeout elicited the most emphatic response. But the right-hander’s third made history.

The senior recorded her 500th career strikeout in the third inning en route to a two-run, two-hit complete game against No. 25 Auburn in Missouri softball’s 5-2 victory Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Krings punched out nine batters, including the final one of the game, to seal the No. 12 Tigers’ SEC-opening win, their first win in an SEC opener since 2021.

“I don’t try to think about any of that,” Krings said about reaching 500 career strikeouts. “Coach did tell me last weekend that I was pretty close ... and it’s just pretty cool. I do this for my team, and I will do anything I can to get them to where we want to go.”

The conference opener featured a pair of the league’s top pitchers facing off with reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Maddie Penta matching up against Krings. Penta, who had allowed just one earned run in her previous 40 innings, met her match on a windy, cool March night.

Kara Daly and Julia Crenshaw each drilled a home run for the Tigers, who entered Friday’s matchup with the second-fewest home runs in the SEC. Daly’s two-run blast came in the first inning, while Crenshaw’s go-ahead three-run shot put MU in front for good.

“I was just trying to get (the pitch) to the outfield,” Crenshaw said.

The junior catcher did more than that, cutting through the misty spring air with a bullet that landed mere feet from where Daly’s first-inning home run landed. Crenshaw’s blast pushed MU back ahead after a two-run fourth inning from Auburn. (Some wondered in the pressbox if Daly’s shot had created a hole in the earth for Crenshaw’s to land in. We’ll report back on the validity of this claim.)

The visiting Tigers had just one base-runner in the first three innings, a four-pitch leadoff walk in the first, but they finally snapped that streak and Krings’ no-hit bid in the fourth.

“Auburn made an adjustment,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “The first time through the lineup Krings was dominating the inner half of the plate, and then Auburn made an adjustment and moved off the plate a bit.”

Sparked by a leadoff walk to Makayla Packer, the Tigers recorded back-to-back RBI hits on consecutive pitches to make it 2-2. Amelia Lech, one of Auburn’s most dynamic hitters, drilled a first-pitch double into left-center field to score Packer before coming around on Nelia Peralta’s ensuing single.

Krings rebounded from those runs in quick and dominant fashion, setting down the final 11 batters of the game in order. Five of the righty’s nine strikeouts came in the final three frames.

“We started to work different sides of the plate,” Anderson said. “Krings’ changeup was more effective after that. ... (We decided) let’s live outside until they make the adjustment again.”

The efficient ending mirrored aspects of Krings’ start to the game. After issuing the leadoff walk to start the contest, Krings forced weak contact as well as several swings and misses.

Krings set down nine consecutive batters between the first and third innings, including a punch out of Skylar Elkins in the third inning to seal her place in MU history.

“It’s awesome,” Crenshaw said of the chance to experience that moment with Krings. “She’s literally my best friend ... We’re with each other all the time, so just sharing that moment with her was really awesome.”

One of the keys to Krings’ success centered around the support she received from Missouri’s offense. An error in the first inning set up Daly with a two-out opportunity, and she responded with a two-run shot on a changeup from Penta.

“It just takes so much pressure off of me and makes my job easier,” Krings said. “It’s just amazing what they can do. I have full trust in them.”

MU’s offense as a whole showcased its potential against one of the toughest pitchers in the nation. Penta allowed the most runs, hits and home runs of any start this season while also striking out the fewest number of hitters that she has in an outing all season (four).

It marked a stark contrast for the host Tigers from last season, in which they totaled just three hits and one run in 14 innings against Penta. The All-American pitcher allowed five runs in only three of her 43 appearances last season as well.

“All year long, we’ve been preparing with our machine named ‘Penta,’” Anderson said. “The biggest thing was ‘be on time for hard (pitches), and if you’re on time for hard, then everything else will be okay.”

“We focused on hunting one pitch to eliminate,” Crenshaw said. “(Penta) has a really good drop, a really good rise and then a changeup, so just hunting one pitch, picking it out and not missing it.”

MU picked up its first victory over Auburn since the SEC Tournament in 2022, snapping a three-game skid. The Tigers also improved upon their best start since 2013, moving to 19-2.

In a loaded conference that includes 12 ranked teams, MU’s ability to prevail against one of the country’s top pitchers and start league play on the right note is something that Anderson reflected upon in her closing statement.

“We’re in shape to be able to go through the gauntlet,” Anderson said. “Our teams that I coach, we always peak toward the end of the year because we're always teaching them. So, as well as we’re playing right now, I still don’t think we’re playing our best ball ... so that’s the first (reason we’re prepared for the long haul). The second is the game doesn’t care.”

“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘If what you did yesterday means anything to you today, you haven’t accomplished anything today.’ So, it’s constantly about getting them to realize that yesterday doesn’t matter in today’s contest.”

Mizzou plays Game 2 of the series against Auburn at 2 p.m. Saturday, and it will be televised on SEC Network+.