Cierra shines, offense glistens in Saturday afternoon shutout of no. 25 Auburn

The Missouri Tigers softball team, picked 11th in the SEC preseason poll with next to no expectations coming from anywhere outside the program, is now 20-2 and sit at no. 5 in the ratings percentage index (RPI), behind just LSU and Georgia. Raise your hand if you had that on your 2024 softball bingo card. I’ll wait.

But this is where we’re at. The Tigers are off to a torrid start, and behind stellar pitching, excellent baserunning, strategic offense, and some good ol’ fashioned power hitting, the Tigers have secured their first season-opening series win since 2020 with a 5-0 shutout on a beautiful but breezy March afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium in front of 2,222 faithful fans.

Cierra Harrison (7-0, 1.10 ERA, 51 IP) was masterful, utilizing a wide range of pitches, including some nasty offspeed stuff to stop the daunting Auburn offense in its tracks en route to a nine-strikeout complete game shutout.

“I haven’t really had the best off-speed in the past,” Harrison said post-game. “And we’ve really been working on just controlling it and commanding and keeping it low so that hitters can’t sit on it and get through it... So after each shutout, I always have a smile on my face because it’s just something I’m proud of that I’ve been working on.”

“Cierra just did a tremendous job in keeping them off balance with that change up.” —Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson

Aside from Harrison’s elite pitching, Missouri also got help offensively throughout the lineup, as six different Tigers had hits on the day, led by — perhaps least surprisingly — Alex Honnold, who was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, as well as Kayley Lenger in the 9-hole (1-2, double, run scored) and Chantice Phillips, who launched a three-run BOMB in the second inning to blow the game wide open. (She had another laser later in the game that looked for a second to be headed out but was ultimately caught near the warning track.)

Phillips, the senior from Kansas City, hasn’t been a regular starter but has worked her way into more playing time after a great series in Texas both at the plate and in left field.

“I’ve just got to thank God for every opportunity I get,” Phillips said post-game. “It’s my last year so whenever she [Anderson] calls on me next, I just gotta be ready. So I’ve been trying to really emphasize being a threat on both sides. So like, not only just on defense, but offensively as well.”

After successfully disposing of All-American pitcher Maddie Penta yesterday, the Plains Tigers used two-way player Annabella Widra (3-0, 2.94 ERA in 16.1 IP) in the starting pitcher spot, and she lasted just 1.1 innings.

After a 3-up, 3-down inning from CC, including her first K, Jenna Laird (1-3) led off with a hard-hit single to left center and then swiped second before Alex Honnold doubled to left to bring her 60 feet from home. A wild pitch from Widra allowed Honnold to take third and Laird to score, giving the Tigers an early 1-0. Honestly, that’s all the offense they’d need, but why not add on for good measure?

Of the team’s early offense, Chantice Phillips said, “I feel like any time we get out in front in the beginning, then it’s going to be a successful game for us. I just feel like it’s essential in every game to get ahead.” ( Side note: This is very similar to how Mizzou gym coach Shannon Welker describes his team’s necessity in starting strong. It really makes it SO much easier.)

In the second, CC continued to cruise, picking up strikeouts two and three before an Icess Tresvik single up the middle and a subsequent shot to Laird at short in which she couldn’t make a play put two on. A popup to Kara Daly ended the (mild) threat. In the bottom of the inning, Mizzou’s offense was active again, as Katie Chester smoked a one-out double to right, before Madison Walker reached on an error by the second baseman. With two on, ChannyP delivered, launching a shot out to right center, scoring pinch runners Danielle Blackstun and Claire Cahalan to make it 4-0. Lenger then doubled, which swiftly took Widra out of the game in favor of Shelby Lowe (3-0, 3.57 ERA, 15.2 IP), who after a rare strikeout for Laird allowed a Honnold single, which brought in Lenger and made it 5-0.

While Missouri didn’t have any additional offensive opportunities until the 6th inning, the main attraction of the day was CC, who continued to just mow down the opposing Tigers, allowing just a leadoff double in the third, before striking out the side in the fourth (including one looking), and tallying her eighth K in a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, and easily maneuvering around a leadoff walk (her only BB of the game) in the sixth.

In the bottom of the inning, Auburn suspiciously took out Lowe, who had shut down the Tigers in her 3+ innings of work, in favor of Emmah Rolfe (13.12 ERA, 2.2IP), and while she ultimately didn’t allow any additional runs, the Tigers did threaten with a Daly leadoff single to left center, which was followed by Gallagher reaching base on an error. Three consecutive flyouts ended the Tigers’ last attempts at adding to their tally, but like I said earlier, it didn’t really matter. All Mizzou really needed was that single run in the first to take the W.

With Harrison back out in the circle looking to preserve the series W, she had perhaps her toughest inning of work. A leadoff single on a bloop pop-up to short put one on before a one-out single to left added another. This prompted a quick visit from her head coach just to make sure she was okay. “She came out there and was just like, ‘What do you think?’ I was like, ‘I got this. I want to finish this game,’ and she said okay.”

Post-mound visit and determined to close it out, CC got her ninth strikeout before a groundout to third base ended it.

Coach Anderson, when going to visit her pitcher in the circle, told us later that she really didn’t envision a situation in which she’d have to take CC out. As the pitching coach, she works with her staff every day, so she’s aware of when they start to fatigue, so she knew going out there she wasn’t getting tired.

“So it was just a matter of the mentality,” she told us. “What do you want to do here? And when she says, ‘I want the ball and to finish this game, let’s go get them,’ I’m kind of laying it up for her to do that. You know, I want her to have that fire. And to want to finish the game. She hasn’t been in a lot of those situations. So it’s kind of like I’m challenging her and she responded tremendously.”

When asked post-game about her performance with runners on base, CC said, “I have a tendency to like, tense up when there’s runners on base. So really just like take deep breaths and concentrate and focus on the batter. Cuz I’m just trying to get the out at the plate and then we’ll worry about the runners later.”

Mission accomplished.

UP NEXT: Missouri will go for a series sweep against Auburn on Sunday at 12pm. You can watch the game on SECN+ with Noah Reed and former Tiger Brooke Wilmes on the call.

Brandon will be on solo recap duty, as I’ll be at Mizzou Gym Senior Day.