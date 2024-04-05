Preview: Missouri, looking for its 30th W, heads to Fayetteville to face a rising Hogs team

Your 29-8 Missouri Tigers, off to their best start since the 2013 campaign, are coming off a 4-1 week that saw the Tigers take down their east coast opponents, Fordham (20-0), Hofstra (2-1), George Mason (11-2), and Villanova (7-0), before returning home and taking a shocking 1-0 L to in-state foe SEMO...

But, it’s a new weekend, and a chance to dust off the bats which went silent on Wednesday, because the #11 Tigers are in Hog Country, ready to take on #19 Arkansas, who is on the rise (I think they rose five spots in the D1 poll this week after their series win over UGA?).

BATTER UP.

How to Watch:

WHEN: Friday, April 5 @ 5pm | Saturday, April 6 @ 12pm | Sunday, April 7 @ 2pm WHERE: Bogle Park | Fayetteville, ARK TV/STREAMING: SEC Network (Friday & Sunday) | SEC Network+ (Saturday) STATS: Live on StatBroadcast— Friday | Saturday | Sunday HISTORY: Mizzou leads the all-time series with Arkansas, 16-11. Last time they met, the Tigers took two of three (L 9-0, W 4-3, W 7-6). The last time they visited Bogle was in 2021, they took the first two before falling in the finale. FUN-ISH FACTS: Both Bogle Park and Mizzou Softball Stadium have recently been recognized by the NFCA Netting Professionals/D1 Field of the Year. In 2023, the Razorbacks recorded the third highest season attendance in NCAA softball history at 96,725. The stadium’s capacity is 3,200 and they averaged 2,845 in attendance in 34 home games last season. Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel on women’s sports having a moment: “I wish I could have seen that basketball game (Arkansas played Georgia on Monday during the Iowa—LSU game)... It’s just awesome for women’s sprots to be getting the recognition and the viewership that quite frankly they’ve earned and should have gotten a long time ago.”

2023 RECORD: 35-26 (7-17 SEC)

2024 RECORD: 29-8 (4-5 SEC)

RANKING: #11 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #11 (USA Today/NFCA), #11 (D1 Softball) , #11 (Softball America) , #6 (current RPI)

Offensive Stats

Alex Honnold: .377 BA | 1.084 OPS | 32 R | 43 H | 16 2B | 3 HR | 26 RBI | .632 SLG% | 14 BB | 7 K | .452 OB% | 10 SB

Jenna Laird: .376 BA | .943 OPS | 39 R | 41 H | 6 2B | 20 RBI | .450 SLG% | 20 BB | 12 K | .493 OB% | 12 SB

Maddie Gallagher: .312 BA | .929 OPS | 24 R | 29 H | 8 2B | 2 HR | 24 RBI | .462 SLG% | 18 BB | 15 K | .467 OB% | 8 SB

Kayley Lenger: .308 BA | .879 OPS | 20 R | 20 H | 4 2B | 1 HR | 7 RBI | .415 SLG% | 10 BB | 18 K | .464 OB% | 4 SB

Katie Chester: .284 BA | .795 OPS | 6 R | 23 H | 4 2B | 4 HR | 24 RBI | .481 SLG% | 2 BB | 17 K | .314 OB%

Abby Hay: .286 BA | .873 OPS | 14 AB | 4 R | 4 H | 2 2B | 5 RBI | .429 SLG% | 4 BB | 1 K | .444 OB%

Mya Dodge: .262 BA | .816 OPS | 61 AB | 8 R | 16 H | 3 2B | 3 HR | 17 RBI | .492 SLG% | 6 BB | 19 K | .324 OB%

Pitching Stats

CC Harrison: 1.62 ERA | 0.86 WHIP | 10-1 | 4 CG | 73.1 IP | 44 H | 20 R | 17 ER | 19 BB | 61 K | 15 XBH | 7 HR | .169 OppBA

Marissa McCann: 2.00 ERA | 0.98 WHIP | 6-1 | 42 IP | 39 H | 12 ER | 12 BB | 32 K | 10 XBH | 8 HR | .187 OppBA

Laurin Krings: 2.93 ERA | 1.29 WHIP | 8-6 | 7 CG | 88.1 IP | 93 H | 49 R | 37 ER | 21 BB | 76 K | 35 XBH | 10 HR | .267 OppBA

Lilly Whitten: 1.56 ERA | 1.33 WHIP | 4-0 | 18 IP | 4 ER | 6 BB | 20 K | 5 XBH | 1 HR | .254 OppBA

Taylor Pannell: 0.47 ERA | 1.27 WHIP | 1-0 | 6 SV | 15 IP | 14 H | 3 R | 1 ER | 5 BB | 19 K | .246 OppBA

NOTES:

Coach Courtney Deifel commended Mizzou’s pitching staff in her weekly press conference. “Krings is their workhouse,” she said, “But they rely on all of their staff to do really well, and they complement each other very well.”

On Krings: “She’s mixing her off speed a little bit more, going down in the zone a little bit more, which only complements Harrison and McCann and everyone else.” Krings is just two wins away from 50 in career. Her 51st win will put her in the program’s top 10.

On Harrison: “It seems like she attacks the zone a little bit more and spins her stuff through the zone a little bit better. She has a really good rise spin. She has the ability to spit it at every level. So she relies on the chase a lot because she just attacks the zone a little more and doesn’t give as many free passes. Her velo is a little down but her spin is up, which is a really good trade off.”

On Honnold: “Alex Honnold is one of the best hitters in the country. Her numbers prove it year in year out. She has the ability to drive the ball and she also has some speed. She’s a tough hitter to defend because of the tools she has.”

On the lineup as a whole: “They have a lot of tools throughout their order. they’re not necessarily one style, and they’re just a little bit more unpredictable throughout the order, which makes it a little bit more difficult to prepare for.”

If you recall, Kara Daly hit two walk-offs last year in the Mizzou-Arkansas series. She’s had a bit of a down year thus far, so hopefully the good vibes from last year’s series with the Razorbacks will re-emerge.

Maddie Gallagher has reached base in each of the last five contests with a hit-by-pitch. OUCHIE!

Mya Dodge was named the SEC Player of the Week after her .583 batting average, two homers and 11 RBI during the Spring Break trip, while Marissa McCann was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week. She’s now won four in a row!

(Coach Anderson didn’t have media availability this week so I used the opposition’s quotes about the Tigers)

Let’s take a look at Mizzou’s SEC opponent, shall we?

2023 RECORD: 40-19 (14-10 SEC) | Knocked out in Regional round after 2 L to Oregon

2024 RECORD: 26-9 (5-4 SEC)

COMMON OPPONENTS: Wichita State (L 3-1, W 15-4 in 5 | South Dakota St (W 4-3, L 7-3) | SEMO (W 5-0, W 6-5 in 8) | S. Alabama (L 2-1, W 10-4) | @ Auburn (W 6-1, W 5-1, L 2-1) | @ Texas A&M-Commerce (W 8-0 in 5)

VS. RANKED FOES: @ #3 Georgia (W 3-2, L 8-2, W 8-2) | #20 MS State (L 6-3, W 3-0, L 15-7 in 5)

RANKINGS: #19 (ESPN/USA Softball), #19 (USA Today/NFCA), # 14 (D1 Softball) , #17 (S. America) , #16 (RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Offense

Pitching

NOTES:

Robyn Herron is back from injury and came back on Monday to close out the Georgia series. “I thought she was exceptional,” Deifel said. “She’s been working really hard and grinding, being really patient to get back. We didn’t want to push it... But she was ready. When I told her she was starting, she just lit up and for her not to get the ball for a couple of weeks because of injury, and the first time you’re getting it is to start game three of a rubber match against maybe the top two or three offense in the country. it was special.”

Hannah Gammill was the star of the Monday’s big win over Georgia and series clinching finale, hitting two home runs, including a grand slam in the 7th to make it 8-2. Of the grand slam, Deifel said she’s probably watched it 15 times minimum.

Raigan Kramer, per her coach was described as a sneaky good hitter. “She makes you earn everything that against her. She controls her at bats really, really well. She controls the zone really well... She has such a really good balance in that she has the ability to drive the ball.”

THE RAZORBACKS TAKE THE SERIES VS. No. 3 GEORGIA



No. 20 Arkansas gets the upset and series win against No. 3 Georgia. The final score: 8-2!#NCAASoftball x SECN / @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/7ihd55GqwU — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 2, 2024

OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:

These teams are pretty evenly matched, though for a team like Mizzou that gives up a lot of homers (3rd most) I’m a bit worried, because holy homers, Hogs. 43 seems like a lot, but when you compare it across the conference, it actually is right in the middle (6th). Another area that differs greatly? Strikeouts. Mizzou has the second-most Ks in the SEC while Arkansas has the second fewest. And while not on the chart below, Arkansas is a very good defensive team, with a .976 FLD%, which is second, while Mizzou is currently tied for 8th at .971 (can’t imagine Larissa is too happy about this one).

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Newsy Stuff

Social Media Stuff

It was a good day for Mizzou Football!

Congrats, Hayley Frank! The soon-to-depart senior participated in the 3-point contest at the Women’s Final Four and got second place! She had 23 points in Round 1, before getting 17 in Round 2 and 18 in Round 3.

Alex Honnold is amazing.

Theo Wease, Jr. talked with PAWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWL Finebaum

Drew King took in some of T.O. Barrett’s Link Academy game. Excited to see him play next season:

One of Barrett's more impressive plays on the afternoon: Checks in midway through the first quarter and turns away a dunk at the rim https://t.co/xwxbPVC3pL pic.twitter.com/iqZVbrQBUC — Drew King (@drewking0222) April 5, 2024

The Muss Bus has left the station for SoCal. Good bye and good riddance, weird shirtless man!

USC makes it official. https://t.co/XR8K6CHoZU — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) April 4, 2024