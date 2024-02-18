Mizzou Wrestling comes out on top in thriller against South Dakota State

Mizzou Wrestling slowly gained control of its dual against South Dakota State as matches went on, jumping out to a commanding lead when Keegan O’Toole earned a tech fall at 165. The Jackrabbits slowly fought their way back until they burst out ahead with a shocking victory by fall at 197, taking a 19-15 lead and momentum into the final match.

As soon as South Dakota State forced the door open, Zach Elam slammed it shut, responding with a pin of his own to give the Tigers the narrow victory in possibly the most exciting meet of the year so far.

All rankings are according to the coaches’ poll.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

125lbs: #7 Noah Surtin (MIZ) over #14 Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 14-6 MD

Surtin came out as the aggressor to start the match, overpowering Jordan and getting around for a takedown in the first minute as the SDSU wrestler found himself backing up early, 3-0. Surtin added a three-point nearfall before Jordan got on the board with a reversal, 6-2. Surtin responded by throwing Jordan, earning a reversal of his own and a two-point nearfall before a Jordan escape made the score 10-3 heading into the second period.

Surtin slowly worked to escape from bottom in period two, eventually scrambling around Jordan for another reversal. He added on another two-point nearfall as well, leading 14-3. Jordan nearly responded with a reversal in the final second before time ran out. He did add another reversal, however, after starting from bottom in the third period, taking advantage as Surtin worked to get Jordan on his back, 14-5.

Jordan rode the period out, adding on another point as Surtin was called for stalling, but Mizzou got the first four points courtesy of the 14-6 major decision. Surtin continues to attack and pile up points, maintaining his mentality no matter the opponent in a year where he figures to be a serious contender at nationals.

Mizzou: 4 - South Dakota State: 0

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

133lbs: #16 Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) over NR Drew Stanfield (MIZ), 14-5 MD

With Kade Moore out once again, Drew Stanfield earned his second consecutive start. He started strong, winning a scramble for the first takedown of the match, 3-0. Cardinal quickly responded with a reversal, however, and Stanfield escaped to make it 4-2. Cardinal took the lead with a takedown in the final seconds of the period, 5-4.

Cardinal took top to start period two and ended up riding the entire two minutes as Stanfield fought to escape but couldn’t overcome the more experienced wrestler. Stanfield cut Cardinal loose after 15 seconds in the third period, 6-4, to go for a match-tying takedown, but the result instead moved further in SDSU’s favor. Cardinal added two takedowns, one in the final seconds of the period, to earn the major decision alongside a point for stalling on Stanfield and the extra point for riding time. Stanfield performed admirably as a backup but facing a top-25 wrestler proved too much to handle.

Mizzou: 4 - South Dakota State: 4

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

141lbs: #22 Josh Edmond (MIZ) over NR Caleb Gross (SDSU), 3-2 Decision

This match looked like it could turn into another high-scoring outing for Edmond when he attacked with a single leg shot multiple times early on in the first period, scoring the first takedown of the match. He ended up riding out the period, crossing the minute mark for riding time.

However, it turned out be the only takedown of the match as this turned into a slog, with the final two points coming on an escape and stalling call against Edmond. He was highly defensive in the third period as he failed to escape with Gross riding out the entire two minutes. It wasn’t the type of match hoped for from Edmond entering the dual, but the close win was crucial in such a tight meet.

Mizzou: 7 - South Dakota State: 4

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

149lbs: #19 Alek Martin (SDSU) over NR Joel Mylin (MIZ), 5-0 Decision

Both wrestlers were shooting early on as Martin opened up the scoring with a nice shot for a takedown in the first period, 3-0. He ended up riding out the period, crossing the minute mark in riding time. Martin started on top in period two, taking his ticket to ride and using it for all two minutes of the period. He had over three minutes of riding time heading into period three.

Martin escaped from bottom after about 40 seconds in the third period, 4-0, and started to hunt for a takedown and the major decision. Mylin didn’t back down, though, getting some shots of his own in as offense turned out to be the best defense. Martin nearly got the takedown he was seeking in the final seconds but the buzzer ran out, giving him the 5-0 decision with the extra point for riding time. Mylin had some good moments of aggressiveness and strong strategy to avoid the major, but the Tigers need to get Gioffre back.

Mizzou: 7 - South Dakota State: 7

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

157lbs: #11 Brock Mauller (MIZ) over #16 Cael Swenson (SDSU), 4-1 Decision

The first period proved mostly devoid of action, with Mauller catching a good double leg shot from Swenson with roughly 30 seconds left but not much else going on. Swenson escaped from bottom after about 20 seconds in period two for the first points of the match, 1-0. Mauller continued to defend well, going over the top after a single leg shot and forcing a stalemate. He nearly took the lead with a takedown in the final seconds of the period before time expired, sending him into the final two minutes down one.

Mauller tied the match up with a quick escape from bottom to start the third, 1-1, and it seemed like the first wrestler to score a takedown would win. Mauller went on the offensive, shooting more and looking to catch Swenson off guard. He won this match in its last seconds, catching a double leg shot from Swenson and winning a scramble for the takedown to give the Tigers the upper hand heading into the intermission. Mauller was still less aggressive in the match than earlier this season, but started to ramp up the attacks as time went on and scored the takedown when it mattered.

Mizzou: 10 - South Dakota State: 7

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

165lbs: #1 Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) over NR Connor Gaynor (SDSU), 22-5 Tech Fall (5:21)

O’Toole quickly started to work his magic, getting a single leg shot and using a trip to get Gaynor to the mat for a takedown in the first 30 seconds, 3-0. Gaynor then caught O’Toole off guard with a reversal, nearly getting Keegan on his back for nearfall points, 3-2, before he responded with a reversal of his own. O’Toole added two more takedowns in the period, using his agility to easily get around Gaynor both times.

He locked in a cradle on Gaynor in the final seconds of the period, nearly securing a pin but time ran out. O’Toole instead added a four-point nearfall to his total, leading 15-4 with 1:30 of riding time entering the second period. He switched strategies to hunting for a pin starting in period two, being more careful in shooting so he could look for opportunities to get a cradle. He added another takedown in this period, leading 18-5 with nearly 3 minutes of riding time as he continued to search for a pin opportunity.

O’Toole quickly escaped from bottom in the third period before quickly adding a final takedown for the tech fall, 22-5. O’Toole was very clearly the faster, better wrestler in this one, scoring at will. This allowed him to be so choosy with his attacks after the first period, a smart strategy as he hoped to get a sixth team point. When it didn’t work out, he got the final takedown with ease for the tech fall.

Mizzou: 15 - South Dakota State: 7

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

174lbs: #4 Cade DeVos (SDSU) over #10 Peyton Mocco (MIZ), 5-0 Decision

Both wrestlers came out aggressive, hunting for good shots. Mocco had a nice single leg shot with a little under a minute remaining in the first period, slowly appearing to work his way towards a takedown until a potentially dangerous situation was called, leading to a restart. The momentum shifted towards DeVos in the final seconds of the period as he used a single leg shot of his own to get the match’s only takedown, leading 3-0.

Mocco rode to start the second period, showcasing some nice riding ability before DeVos escaped following multiple restarts, 4-0. DeVos once again came out on top when it came to riding in the third period, preventing an escape from Mocco and securing the 5-0 decision. This wasn’t a poor match from Mocco, but failure to convert the takedown in the first period and surrendering one to DeVos in the opening frame’s final seconds ended up being the difference.

Mizzou: 15 - South Dakota State: 10

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

184lbs: #12 Bennett Berge (SDSU) over NR Colton Hawks (MIZ), 10-6 Decision

Hawks nearly caught Berge off guard early, getting a nice single leg shot and almost converting the takedown before some nice scrambling from Berge allowed him to avoid giving up the points. Berge responded with a single leg shot of his own, quickly scoring the first takedown of the match, 3-1.

Hawks escaped from bottom after about 20 seconds in period two, 3-2. Hawks tried a few shots with some limited success before a Berge counter to a single leg shot led to a takedown and four-point nearfall, opening up a 10-2 lead for the SDSU wrestler. Hawks escaped before the end of the period to cut the deficit to seven.

With Berge over a minute in riding time, Hawks needed a takedown to prevent the major decision. That’s exactly what he did, winning a scramble after a back-and-forth series of shots to make it 10-6. He rode out the period, losing the match but making the best of his situation entering the final two minutes. Hawks once again showed he’s arguably the best backup on the team, a luxury not many have.

Mizzou: 15 - South Dakota State: 13

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

197lbs: #4 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) over #8 Rocky Elam (MIZ), Victory by Fall (4:39)

Elam came out shooting in the first period, nearly converting on a takedown off of a single leg shot before some nice scrambling from Sloan forced them out of bounds. When Sloan attempted a shot of his own, Elam countered to get around for a takedown and rode out the period with a 3-0 lead.

Elam was effectively aggressive early, and he looked to be in better form than he’s been in a while, That’s when the match, and the meet, were completely turned on their heads. Sloan countered a shot by Elam, scoring a takedown and then quickly moving into a pin for the victory by fall. Elam had been in control of the match up until that point, and then everything changed with one strong move from Sloan. The crowd roared and the Jackrabbits had Mizzou on upset alert after the Tigers had led or held the upper hand for nearly the entire meet.

Mizzou: 15 - South Dakota State: 19

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

285lbs: #4 Zach Elam (MIZ) over Luke Rasmussen (SDSU), Victory by Fall (0:33)

Zach Elam entered his match with the cards stacked against him. The South Dakota State crowd was loud and on its feet after an electric match gave them their first lead, and it looked like it might be their day in Brookings. While Elam was certainly favored heading into the match against Rasmussen, he’d also been winning some very low-scoring battles recently and would need at least a major decision to win.

He didn’t get the major decision. Instead, he did something much better. Elam came out immediately on the offensive, scoring a quick takedown and then searching for back points, 3-0. He quickly locked down the pin, ending the match in well under a minute and immediately crushing the hopes of Jackrabbits fans. Earlier this year I mentioned a pin by Peyton Mocco as the most disrespectful (in a good way) match of the year.

This one easily trumps it. Just as SDSU looks poised for an upset, Elam sends their fans packing with a soul-crushing defeat. This performance rose to Christian Laettner beating Kentucky with a buzzer-beater level of clutchness and villainy (at least to opposing fans). Elam rose to the occasion when his team needed him the most, and this should be a moment remembered by Tigers fans for quite a while.

Mizzou: 21 - South Dakota State: 19

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Despite missing three of their starters and facing a deficit after a surprise pin in the match at 197, the Tigers found a way to win. Mizzou has shown they are moving back towards full strength this weekend. Now, they need to get healthy before the Iowa trip next weekend.