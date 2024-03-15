Mizzou Wrestling speaks before the NCAA Championships

Mizzou Wrestling had media availability after the Big 12’s in the lead-up to nationals. Here are the highlights of what Head Coach Brian Smith and some starters had to say:

Brian Smith

On the NCAA Wrestling Championships: “People are going to be there and watching and say, ‘Holy cow, wrestling, this is one of the cooler NCAA events I’ve ever been to. And I didn’t realize it was this big a venue and it takes over the city for five days.’ Wednesday night, the bars and all the places, establishments, are full and rockin’, and people are like best of friends no matter what color shirt they’re wearing.”

On the selection show: “I was at a movie when the brackets came out and I had my phone, my phone was buzzing but I ignored it because you’re not allowed to take it out at the movie. So I made my son, ‘Hey, let’s go to a movie.’ And then he’s like, he starts looking! I’m like, I don’t want to know the brackets in the middle of a movie, you’re gonna distract me!”

On the movie he was watching, Dune 2: “I’m not a sci-fi guy but my son is. But he made me watch [Dune] 1 and I actually fell asleep, so I had him give me an update during the previews. ‘What happened again? We’re in the desert?’ and all these things and then we were back in the desert. And then at the end, it was like a two hour-plus movie.”

On the health picture right now: “It doesn’t matter now, and they know that. That now it’s, you’re gonna wrestle if ... your knee’s falling off. I’ve seen guys with braces and you know, and all this shoulder braces, everything, that it’s going to be you just go and battle and you just forget about it. And you can have pain and surgery afterwards. And that’s, it sounds kind of crazy, warrior-like, but it is.”

“It’s a tough, tough sport. It’s a combative sport. You’re gonna have injuries. Now you just got to wrestle through it.”

On Kade Moore receiving an at-large bid: “Second life man, let’s go ... you’re playing with house money. Because the way I look at it ... just go out there and let if fly, because when he does he’s really good. And I’m excited that he got the opportunity.”

On the moment he learned Moore made it to nationals: “Jessica (Crusan, wrestling SID) called me up and I was sitting in the wrestling room, and Kade was about 10 people over. And I said, ‘Kade, you’re in,’ and all the guys went crazy. And Kade realized, okay, that’s why I’m up here today, that’s why coach made me come up here to practice. So, it’s exciting. I mean, it’s not an easy thing to get 10 guys to the national tournament.”

“When I think of all the injuries and just problems we’ve had this year with sickness and injuries, that finally we get to the point where we find out we have 10, that’s almost like, okay, so all that hard time paid off. Now we have an opportunity to go do some great things in Kansas City. So I’m glad that, you know, we got to that point, because that was our goal all along.”

“So hearing it was, not a relief, but just it kind of justified the hard times we’ve been going through and the hard work. And the hard schedule we put him through that, you know, by having that schedule it allowed him to qualify.”

Josh Edmond

On if he’s been doing anything different with the increased offense the past few weeks: “Just the same thing I’ve been doing all year. Just trust them on training, and I mean, it was a tournament so it was more matches, so more opportunities for me to score points and everything. But nothing really changed, just trust them, my coaches and training.”

On avoiding distractions and staying locked in at nationals: “I mean, we’re there to wrestle, not spectate. So we can talk to family after.”

On the seeds for the tournament: “I mean, everyone that made it to nationals came to scrap. So just be prepared. The rest of it doesn’t really matter.”

Noah Surtin

On nationals being in KC: “The first time I was at T-Mobile [Center] was for the UFC fights last year. So I’ve kind of just been, like, envisioning that when I was in there, kind of putting the wrestling mats down. But we’re all super pumped and ready to go.”

On his medical forfeits at Big 12’s: “With the team and everything I wanted to just fight through it, but just with the coaches and ... the trainers, we talked about it and we said it would probably be the smartest to not. Just a precautionary measure, we want to be ready to go for nationals and that’s what we’re doing.”

On avoiding distractions and staying locked in at nationals: “We’re going on a business trip, we’re there to get a team trophy. And all of us have our individual goals of national champ and All-American, and that’s what we’re there to do. So we’re focused on that, just like any other tournament like Big 12’s and like the Tiger Style Invite this year.”

“We’re going in to score some points, have some fun and show what we’ve been doing all year. Show the preparation, show the hard work and show the time we put in. And we’re ready to go.”

On the seeds for the tournament: “You know, you can look at all the brackets and see that you’re going to have tough guys no matter where you’re at, no matter what you’re doing. What it ultimately comes down to is focusing for seven, eight, nine minutes, however long the match takes, and locking in and being ready to go and ready for war no matter who you’re wrestling.”

Adding to Josh Edmond’s comment on seeding: “And as Smith says, send them to spring break. Send them to the beach, they’re ready to go.”

Keegan O’Toole

On his routine: “The whole Big 12 tournament I was watching investing videos and playing Minecraft, so it’s just like, get my mind off it. It’s not anything too crazy. I just like to enjoy my time in there and just do the activities I like to do normally.”

On his mindset after winning two national titles: “I think it’s just the striving for ... not perfection, but striving to make improvement. Like, if you focus based on, ‘I want to win this and I want to get this and I’m good,’ I don’t think that’s a very good indicator of how you can develop as a person both in and out of the sport.”

“I don’t care if I win another wrestling match my entire life, I just want to enjoy it and I want to improve every day.” [Side note: if he keeps improving I think winning another match isn’t going to be a major problem for him]

On David Carr and their recent match: “We’re kind of even right now and hopefully we’ll wrestle again, but I’m really just looking forward to trying to make adjustments. He did a really good job specifically of keeping me off of his legs, and so that’s something that I need to go back and I’ve been evaluating. And how I need to get to more of my offense.”

On how he hopes the mutual respect between him and Carr shapes young wrestlers’ mindsets: “I think it’s a great example to show how you can be warriors and battle extremely hard and wrestle on the biggest of stages, and then walk off the mat and know that, ‘Man, I wish I would’ve won’ or ‘I’m glad I won.’” But ultimately, the sun’s gonna come up the next day. Your life is gonna go on, you’re gonna go to school, you’re gonna have to do a lot of other things [in] life.”

“There’s so much going on outside of wrestling for me right now that sometimes, like, wrestling is just a fraction of what I think about. And so I think it’s just a good example to show that even at the highest level of wrestling, it’s not everything. And that once you can separate your value from wrestling and how you are successful or not successful, I think you’re gonna start to enjoy it a lot more.”

Colton Hawks

On wrestling Will Feldkamp 3 times in the last month: “When I’m wrestling somebody specifically multiple times it’s going to be different every time, they’re going to be changing what they’re coming out with. I knew he wasn’t gonna come out trying to go upper body with me as much. I mean, he still tried to but, I don’t know, that was kind of stupid of him. I guess I just stuck to what I do right and just kept going, that’s about it.”

On what he would say to people going into their first nationals tournament: “I think the number one takeaway I have going into a big tournament like this is every match starts 0-0 and it’s just another wrestling mat. I mean, every wrestling mat is the exact same circle.”

Rocky Elam

On going to nationals in his hometown of KC: “One of the main reasons I wrestle is for the people surrounding me, so ... there’s nothing better than having the people I do it for come watch me and it be in my hometown.”

On not letting the distractions of being in KC get to him: “Just staying focused for the days that we have. I mean, I’m gonna have so much time to spend with my family and my friends after the event, so just staying locked in for the 72 hours we have of the tournament.”

“There’s nothing like wrestling in the national tournament and I’m just super thankful every time I get to go because, you know, it’s something that I don’t want to ever take for granted. There’s guys, you know, on our team that may never be able to go to the national tournament. And just every time I get the opportunity to go, I just really absorb the atmosphere because there’s nothing like it.”

On the unique atmosphere at nationals: “I don’t know, something about that atmosphere, you know, something crazy happens, the crowd goes nuts. You don’t even know what’s going on and ... yeah, it’s just fun. It’s everything you’ve trained for ... everything you’ve been training for the past six months and beyond. And it’s really exciting.”

Zach Elam

On nationals being in KC: “I mean, I’m excited. I know we’re all excited. We’re in our backyard and we’re just ready to go. I think we’re probably the most healthy we’ve been the entire year, so it’s just gonna be an exciting tournament.”

On his final collegiate matches being in his hometown of KC: “I don’t want to dwell on it too much or think about it too much because I don’t need to put unnecessary pressure on myself. I’m just going out and doing what I do, you know, what I’ve done for the last six years, five years. It’s my fifth NCAA tournament.”

On not letting the environment at nationals affect him: “Just staying in the same routine. You know, everybody’s got their own thing, but we do our same warmup. Listen to the same songs, for a lot of guys, eating the same foods. So it’s just, everything’s the same throughout the entire year so you don’t change anything once it comes to nationals. You don’t do anything that’s ... out of the ordinary, you just continue to stay in your routine and go out and execute your game plan.”

On the seeds for the tournament: “Nobody really gives a damn about them ... I mean, to be honest, just go out and whoever is out in front of you is who you’re wrestling. So one match at a time and then just keep battling.”

