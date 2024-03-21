Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Zach Elam

Welcome back to Tiger Style Explored, a weekly Mizzou Wrestling interview series taking you inside the program in the coming months from the regular season to the NCAA Championships and beyond.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s start by going over the Big 12 Championships, can you give us a recap of the tournament for you and your key takeaways from it?

Zach Elam: For myself, you know, it was a little bit disappointing to not be able to make the finals. But, you know, I got the next best thing, which was third. And then, in a sense of a team race, it wasn’t our best performance and it showed, [we] ended up taking third or fourth. So just being able to, you know, learn from that tournament and be able to bounce back, that way we all have a better national tournament and compete well at the end of the season.

I want to talk about a tweet you sent after the tournament mentioning that you finished third in all five of your conference tournaments. Can you tell us more about the story behind sending that?

ZE: Yeah, I was just messing around. It was in the back of my mind last year a lot, I was really down on myself after losing in the semis and just mad at the world, and I kind of hurt my knee a little bit last year in that semis match. You know, I was just so frustrated. I just kept telling myself I know I’m gonna take third, like, it’s written in stone every year, so I was just so pissed that I knew I was going to take third.

I took 3rd in all five conference tournaments I wrestled in during my college career. Some say that’s more impressive than first five times. #Grit #NoOneSaysThat https://t.co/DBEYVqeMJZ — Zach Elam (@ELAMinator88) March 10, 2024

And then this year, you know, I kind of had to flip my mind. You know, I couldn’t be so down on myself and so upset, and so I just kind of find try to find some humor in it. And yeah, I said I took third at all five conference tournaments I wrestled in and some say that’s more impressive than first five times, and I put like, hashtag grit, hashtag no one says that. So yeah, I just wanted to have some fun with it and, you know, bring it to light. Because I thought it was more to mess around than, you know, be so down on myself about it.

Moving back towards nationals, what have been the main things you’ve been working on in the room to get ready?

ZE: I’m just pushing the pace moving forward and, you know, staying on my game plan. That’s really all I gotta do. I don’t need to change anything and I don’t need to really go outside my realm. I’ve worked on a few things here and there for, you know, matchups I’ll probably end up seeing. But just focus on doing what I do best and moving fast, and keeping the pressure on people.

This will be your fifth NCAA Championships, how does all that experience benefit you going into this year’s tournament?

ZE: I think more than anything, just kind of how my mindset was at Big 12’s, it’s just more a little relaxed. You know, I know that’s my last one and I know it’s in my hometown. So I’m just trying not to overwhelm myself and in a sense of all the chaos going around, which I think I’ve done a pretty good job about. But we’ll see, you know, when I step on the mat. I’m just focused on the match in front of me and, you know, where my two feet are, which is today. And today I’m just gonna go in and work on what I need to work on and, you know, get ready for the next day and just the next day. So that’s kind of where my mind is right now.

Is that a mentality that will carry over into nationals? What are your goals for the tournament?

ZE: I want to win a national title and I want to win a team national title. That stuff doesn’t waver just because, you know, you took a loss here and there and you had a bad Big 12 tournament. So I want to go in and win a national title, and I want to do it in front of my hometown. But, you know, the national championship, the finals is on Saturday, you got to take care of everything before then. And so I’m just focused on one match at a time. My first round match is Thursday morning so that’s what’s on my mind right now. And then I’ll worry about the next one, then the next one, then the next one. And I’ll get prepared like I know how for each of them when the time comes.

You’ll be wrestling in your hometown of Kansas City. What does it mean to be able to wrestle at nationals in front of a hometown crowd, and is this something you’ve had circled on your calendar for a while?

ZE: I have a little dry erase board in my room and that’s been on my dry erase board, you know, since last nationals. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it. We got a lot of family and friends that will be in attendance. But, you know, I’ll talk to them after the tournament and I’ll hang out with them after the tournament. And so I’ll spend a couple of days in Kansas City catching up with a lot of people and spending time with people, but during the week and the weekend I got my own thing to focus on. They’re there to support me and I’m grateful for it, but I got to be able to lock in, do what needs to be done.

When did you learn nationals would be in KC and what was your initial reaction?

ZE: It was a couple years ago, because they sent out the hosting cities for like the next four years. I think it was like, three years ago ... or two years ago, I can’t remember. But I started piecing it together in my head when I knew I was going to be in college for six years. I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s gonna be my last national tournament.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s pretty sweet.’ So kind of ever since then, it was always in the back of my mind. But, you know, now it’s here. So, that’s all I’m looking forward to.

There will obviously be plenty of Mizzou fans there and also some people who haven’t necessarily been there before. This is a question that I’m sure is highly debated, but what’s the BBQ place people need to go to while they’re visiting for nationals?

ZE: I probably would just go with like Kansas City Joe’s, keep it pretty simple. Gates is close. Q 39. I’d say any one of those spots, you really can’t go wrong. But man, there’s so many good restaurants in Kansas City even outside of barbeque, or it’s just like. you’ve got to try them all. But I’d say when it comes to barbeque, probably those three would be my best options. (Editor’s note: I’ve been to Q39 and it was SOOOO good)

What does it mean to the program to host such an important event like this?

ZE: I think it’s pretty cool. You know, I’ve been fortunate that this will be my second NCAA tournament that we’ve hosted. One of them was in St. Louis, but that was during COVID so there were no fans (capacity was extremely limited). But I think it makes [it], I don’t want to say easier, but it just kind of simplifies a lot of things when you know it’s in your backyard or the travel is not real crazy. That kind of the best way I can put it is, just, it makes things a lot simpler when, you know, it’s in your hometown or it’s in your state and you’re being able to compete in front of basically your home base.

Shifting gears a bit, I want to talk about the video Mizzou Athletics put out of you and your brother Rocky this week, it showed you at the end of a ping pong match. How good are you at ping pong, and which one of you is better?

ZE: I’m way better than Rocky at ping pong. We try to stay modest about a lot of stuff about competing, but I’m way better than him at ping pong and I think he’ll tell you that, too. But team-wise, I’m not even close. I’m probably top eight, I’m being generous. We got a lot of good ping pong players. But yeah, the ping pong table came crashing and falling after our game so we had to set that back up once they left. Ping pong is a good way to pass time in our locker room, but it gets pretty competitive.

It's time to showcase a couple @MOFBinsurance Hometown Tigers!



With the @NCAAWrestling Championships happening this week, we feature @MizzouWrestling student-athletes and brothers Rocky & Zach Elam from Kansas City.#MIZ #HometownTiger pic.twitter.com/1lNOE5S4Zl — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 18, 2024

How competitive do these matches get, and who is the best player on the team?

ZE: Gosh, it’s probably Keegan [O’Toole]. Keegan is good at everything. Keegan’s good, Noah [Surtin]’s good. I’d say those two, really. I did beat Keegan once. The very first time we played, I beat him. And then we played about 300 more times after and I lost every single one. So I probably should have stopped playing him after the first time, so that’s my fault.

They also talked about you playing football in high school during the video. What position did you play, and who is currently your favorite player in the NFL?

ZE: I played tight end, defensive end and long snapper, so I was on the field quite a bit. My favorite player in the NFL right now is probably Travis Kelce but growing up it was Tony Gonzalez. I just really enjoy watching elite tight ends, and especially ones for the Chiefs.

Mizzou football had their spring game just a few days ago, do you have a prediction about how they’ll do next season?

ZE: How many games do they play in a regular season, 12?

12.

ZE: 12-0. So I think they’re gonna come out hot. They got a lot of guys returning from last year. Coach Drinkwitz is a great coach and [so are] his staff. You know, every preseason poll always has them real low. But yeah, they’re going to do great and they’re going to probably exceed a lot of expectations, just like they did last year.

Switching it up to academics, your bio says you are currently majoring in business. What led to your interest in that field, and what are your plans for after graduation?

ZE: I got my undergrad in Sports Management, Parks, Recreation and Sport. And then I’m getting my Master’s of Science in Business in the business school. But I’m finishing that up this spring, I’m in my last two classes. I have no idea what I want to do, it’s looking like there’s a couple different routes I’m gonna do, but I really want to be an athlete for as long as I can.

So if you still see me competing in a singlet after college, you know, don’t be surprised. Or maybe I can get a workout with some NFL teams, hopefully. So there’s a couple of things on the horizon, but I’m just focused on wanting to be an athlete for as long as I can. And when that time comes when I can’t be an athlete, then I’ll worry about probably working something along the lines of residential or commercial construction, something in real estate or just probably coaching. So that’s kind of the avenue for the next five to 10 years I’ve set for myself.

You mentioned wanting to continue as an athlete for as long as you can. Are the Olympic Trials this year something on your mind?

ZE: We’re probably too soon to be telling a lot of this but, you know, Rocky and I will probably be wrestling past 2028. So there’ll be some more stuff to come out probably in the fall. But, you know, this Olympic Trials, we’re going to try to focus and have a good NCAA Championship, win the NCAA’s and then be able to wrestle in the Olympic Trials. And then, you know, we’ll go from there. But if I have to rest after the season, which that might have to happen and maybe worry about the 2028 Olympic Trials, then I’ll do that, too. But you know, right now, we’re just focused on nationals.

You also talked about possibly trying out for an NFL team. What position were you thinking of trying to work out at, and are there any teams you’d really like to try out for?

ZE: Probably tight end or long snapper. But, yeah, there’s just been some talks with Coach Smith about reaching out to some teams. And I don’t want to name drop right now, but yeah, we’re just looking at that a little bit. And, you know, if it leads us somewhere, then that’s where I want to put my commitment into. But if things don’t work out then I always can, you know, still compete wrestling-related.

You said Coach Smith was helping you with that process. A big part of the program is not just what happens during your collegiate career but also afterwards. What has being a part of Mizzou Wrestling meant to you, and what is the biggest lesson you’ve learned during your time with the team?

ZE: Probably the biggest thing for me is just living Tiger Style outside the room, just doing the little things right. So I’m trying to do the little things right not only in my wrestling but, you know, in my health, in my school, in my relationship with my friends and family. And [I’m] just trying to be, you know, a good example for the next generation coming in. And so that’s what Tiger Style means to me. And that’s why a lot of people want to wrestle for Coach Smith and a lot of people want to wrestle for the University of Missouri is just because of the way he leads and the way this coaching staff leads, you know, not only on the mat but who we are as individuals.

Was Tiger Style a key factor in choosing Mizzou, or how did your recruiting process play out?

ZE: Recruiting-wise, I actually wanted to play football coming out of high school. And there was this one school that if they were going to offer me I was probably going to commit there, but they wanted me to walk on. And I just had too many good offers in a sense of wrestling-related from top-10 programs. So my mindset when I was getting recruited was I just want to be able to compete at the highest level and at the best schools, you know, whether it’s top-10, top-20 in the country for either sport.

And so when that football kind of fell through, I knew I had wrestling there. And when I knew I wanted to wrestle in college, I was deciding between about three or four schools. I’ve always been a Mizzou fan growing up and I’ve known Coach Smith since I was a kid, so it was a pretty easy decision to stay home and wrestle under him.

Moving back towards the present, do you have a favorite moment so far from this season?

ZE: Not yet. Probably at the national tournament, you know. Saturday night, hopefully, that’ll be my favorite moment. But excluding that, oh man, I don’t know. I’ve just really enjoyed every day, coming in, and every time I’ve competed. I’ve been fortunate enough to wrestle every event this year and I even went to an added tournament [at] SIUE. So I’ve just been able this year to have a lot of fun. And just enjoying it with my teammates and finding the fun and all those, because it is fun.

Do you have a favorite moment when looking back at the rest of your collegiate career?

ZE: I just really enjoyed walking into a dual and seeing a packed Hearnes, you know, those big time duals against Okie state or Arizona State, those are awesome. And when you get so many fans from all over Missouri, not just Kansas City and St. Louis or Columbia but all over, you know, it’s really something special when this place is packed. And it gets pretty rowdy, so that’s always fun.

As we wrap up, is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

ZE: I just hope to see everybody out this weekend [in] Kansas City, and if not, [I] hope you’re tuning in. It’s gonna be a fun, fun NCAA Tournament. Seeds don’t matter, and we’re going to have a good tournament.