PODCAST: WE ARE THE SAME. Mizzou plays South Carolina in what looks to be another classic battle of the Columbia teams.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BIG GAME this weekend against the Gamecocks. South Carolina and Missouri are known for their historic matchups. Could this be another one?

Also, the quarterback situation is still up in the air. Nate and BK chat about who they would want to see out there on the field as well as Connor’s current injury status.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:39: It’s game week again. This time against the mighty, mighty Gamecocks. Let’s get this pod started.

01:39 - 12:20: Final recaps from the Georgia game. Talking mostly about the run game and the run defense.

12:20 - 18:20: Talking about Steve Wilks. Will he be fired? Or will he stay hired?

18:20 - 25:56: What scares Nate about South Carolina’s offense?

25:56 - 30:42: South Carolina and Missouri are basically the same. They are the Spiderman pointing at each other meme.

30:42 - 36:53: Talking quarterbacks again! What is up with Connor? Brady can run! Macon is fun! Who will it be? We shall see.

36:53 - 49:46: Transitioning from talking about the QBs to what the offensive game plan might look like against SC.

49:46 - 51:41: Score predictions? Are we expecting another classic Mizzou-SC game?

51:41 - 55:00: A brief break to talk about the Thiccer Burger (lol)(not sponsored). And a little more NIL fun talk.

55:00 - 59:29: Back to talking about the game!

59:29 - END: That’s it! Come to or watch the game this Saturday and go MIZZOU!

