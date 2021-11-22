PODCAST: BOWL ELIGIBLE SZN Y’ALL

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. After a big overtime win against the Gators, your Mizzou Tigers are bowl eligible! Steve Wilks has completely gotten this defense turned around, thus saving his job.

On the other hand, the quarterback play was not pretty. Let’s discuss.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 06:43: LETS GOOOO. Mizzou won. Let’s jump right into it and talk about the game, which wasn’t particularly pretty.

06:43 - 08:01: And just like that, Mizzou is bowl eligible.

08:01 - 16:20: Holy ****. How about this defense?! What a turnaround.

16:20 - 22:52: Steve Wilks has saved his job with room to spare.

22:52 - 36:16: Now on the other hand, the quarterback play was ugly. Just so uninspiring.

36:16 - 41:47: Tyler Badie appreciate segment.

41:47 - 55:52: We did it! We got Dan Mullen fired.

55:52 - END: Final thoughts. Thanks for listening!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.