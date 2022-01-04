 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PODCAST: JUST DO BETTER BASKETBALL.

For 2022, we wish for Mizzou Mens Basketball to just be better.

By Levi Hutmacher, Sam Snelling, and Matthew Harris

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament - Arkansas v Missouri Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou is coming off a weird game against Kentucky and now running into COVID-related issues. As we wish the team good health and safety, Matt and Sam talk a little bit about this roster, Cuonzo, and what they would love to see from the Missouri Mens Basketball team in 2022.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50 - Welcome to the first Dive Cuts of 2022!
01:50 - 10:56 - Well, Mizzou has COVID problems and will be postponing their home-SEC opener.
10:56 - 20:00 - Let’s talk about the game against Kentucky! It was a weird one, folks.
20:00 - 32:32 - Talking a little bit about some of the other games to come.
32:32 - 53:39 - What would we like to see from Mizzou Mens Basketball in the year 2022? Just be more…better?
53:39 - END - Wrapping it up here. Thanks for sticking with us and let’s see what is to come this year. MIZ!

