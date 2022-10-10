PODCAST: Another close loss, but maybe this team isn’t that bad.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Again, such a CLOSE GAME. They almost did it, just couldn’t get it done. Seems to be the theme these past few games. So what do we think about this team? The guys discuss the defense, Eli, Brady Cook (it’s not bad!), and more. Come join us as we constructively break down Mizzou football.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Missouri lost. Ugh. Even though we know what’s coming, why does it still hurt?

02:00 - 06:20: Recapping Florida.

06:20 - 09:00: QB play, special teams play, and play-calling/clock management. That is what wins games.

09:00 - 11:45: Mizzou is an OK team. They aren’t horrible. They are just…OK.

11:45 - 15:50: Can we just please see more of the younger guys? Or just better team management?

15:50 - 17:40: Depressing stat time from BK.

17:40 - 27:00: Let’s talk about Brady Cook. He wasn’t too bad!

27:00 - 30:27: Shall we talk about these next couple games? Should we expect Mizzou to win them?

30:27 - 34:30: Which of the last three games did Nate and BK feel good about?

34:30 - END: Wrapping this one up. Subscribe to us! MIZ!

