PODCAST: You know what? It’s time to get an SEC win.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, the bye week is over and a game against Vanderbilt is coming this Saturday. Nate and BK chat about the game, the secondary, the Memphis vs. Mizzou St. Louis game, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:12: Mizzou football is BACK this weekend and so is BK and Nate!

01:12 - 07:30: Getting started with something old. Let’s talk about that Mizzou vs. Memphis in St. Louis game.

07:30 - 14:23: It was the youths turn in practice during bye week. Let’s talk about that.

14:23 - 21:30: Apparently the cornerbacks haven’t been at full strength?

21:30 - 34:00: Let’s preview the game against Vanderbilt.

34:00 - 39:13: So, if Mizzou loses — what does that mean for Eli’s future at Missouri?

39:13 - END: Closing thoughts. BK will be gone for a week…WHAT WILL WE DO?! Also, please just win, Mizzou. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.