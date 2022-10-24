PODCAST: We’re not mad. We’re just disappointed.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Josh Matejka. Well, with BK out yet again, we have Josh filling in to bring back the dad pod. The dads recap the Mizzou game, talk about the awesome defense, the ugly offense, and a conspiracy theory involving our main man, Drink.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:10: The dad pod is BACK with Nate and Josh. And they aren’t MAD about the outcome of the game, they’re just disappointed.

02:10 - 12:55: This team is as good as this defense is.

12:55 - 17:30: Mizzou’s offense sort of makes these games unwatchable.

17:30 - 26:12: Let’s chat more about Brady.

26:12 - 30:44: Does Luther Burden need to get the ball more?

30:44 - 43:13: Is Drink trying to get better or no? Josh has a conspiracy theory.

43:13 - 44:30: The dads talk about dad stuff since this IS the dad pod.

44:30 - END: Wrapping this podcast up with some advice and final thoughts. MIZ!

