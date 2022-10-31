PODCAST: MIZZOU > SOUTH CAROLINA

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BK is back to talk about the big, top-25 road win at South Carolina. The offense looked pretty good! The defense looked amazing! So let’s recap this game and talk about Mizzou football.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:50: BK is BACK on the pod and Mizzou beat a top-25 team…ON THE ROAD!

05:50 - 11:07: So is Mizzou good? Bad? In-between?

11:07 - 14:30: Let’s talk about how amazing this defense is.

14:30 - 19:00: Isaiah McGuire had an ELECTRIC game.

19:00 - 21:00: Let’s look at the success rates from the game!

21:00 - 27:30: A ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR ELI!

27:30 - 29:00:Mizzou has a couple of nice playmakers.

29:00 - 32:15: How does this game change the outlook of the season?

32:15 - 36:25: What are Missouri’s chances to make a bowl game now?

36:25 - 45:38: Where does Dominic Lovett rank in the long list of great Mizzou wide receivers?

45:38 - 47:30: Final thoughts on the game from the guys.

47:30 - END: Favorite halloween candy? And thanks for listening everyone. Be sure to subscribe to our podcast channel and let’s go Mizzou! MIZ!

