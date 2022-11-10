PODCAST: Mizzou is committed to Drinkwitz.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. So, Eli Drinkwitz got a nice little extension! Nate and BK go in-depth on that and what it means for the program moving forward. Also discussed is the potential for an offensive coordinator, what Mizzou needs to do to be successful next year, and more.

Then, the guys wrap up the episode talking about the match up against a very tough Tennessee game. Listen why Nate thinks it could be closer than most people are thinking.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:10: Time to talk about Mizzou football again this week in podcast form! The Tigers face Tennessee and Eli got a contract extension! We will talk about a lot of things.

01:10 - 03:50: Some roster movement. We have a loss.

03:50 - 17:00: Time to talk about Eli Drinkwitz’s contract extension!

17:00 - 29:15: So, is the extra money for an OC? Perhaps Casey Woods? Perhaps someone else?

29:15 - 39:33: So how does all of this make us feel?

39:33 - 43:20: If you swap LSU and Mizzou’s QBs, how would that make the season look?

43:20 - 47:35: What does Missouri have to do next year to prove that they got everything right?

47:35 - 01:03:20: Let’s talk about the Tennessee game!

01:03:20 - END: Final thoughts from the guys and then we wrap this episode up. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to use EVERYWHERE. MIZ!

