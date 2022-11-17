 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This is the week where say goodbye to Mizzou’s seniors. Or will we?!

Also, there’s a lengthy discussion on the topic of offensive coordinators, a quick Tennessee recap, and a preview of New Mexico St. in this episode of Before the Box Score.

By Levi Hutmacher, Brandon Kiley, and Nate Edwards
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Georgia at Missouri

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, it should be a rather easy week for Mizzou. The guys do a quick recap of the Tennessee game. After that, there is a lengthy discussion on the potential of Missouri having an offensive coordinator, other than Eli, followed by a discussion on the seniors. Finally, they wrap it up previewing this weekend’s game against New Mexico St.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:12: It’s New Mexico St. week! WOO! LET US WIN.
01:12 - 07:50: Let’s revisit the Tennessee game. Specifically who was calling the offense.
07:50 - 11:30: What are we looking for in an offensive coordinator?
11:30 - 14:25: A quick list of potential offensive coordinators.
14:25 - 24:00: Let’s talk about those seniors! Who should leave? Who should come back?
24:00 - 27:37: Defensive end might be very short staffed next season.
27:37 - 31:50: Back to talking about the seniors.
31:50 - 35:00: This offensive line will probably be better next season.
35:00 - 40:25: Lets talk about this weekend’s game.
40:25 - 42:00: Score prediction time.
42:00 - END: Wrapping it up! Subscribe to us everywhere and thank you for listening. MIZ!

