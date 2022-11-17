This is the week where say goodbye to Mizzou’s seniors. Or will we?!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, it should be a rather easy week for Mizzou. The guys do a quick recap of the Tennessee game. After that, there is a lengthy discussion on the potential of Missouri having an offensive coordinator, other than Eli, followed by a discussion on the seniors. Finally, they wrap it up previewing this weekend’s game against New Mexico St.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:12: It’s New Mexico St. week! WOO! LET US WIN.

01:12 - 07:50: Let’s revisit the Tennessee game. Specifically who was calling the offense.

07:50 - 11:30: What are we looking for in an offensive coordinator?

11:30 - 14:25: A quick list of potential offensive coordinators.

14:25 - 24:00: Let’s talk about those seniors! Who should leave? Who should come back?

24:00 - 27:37: Defensive end might be very short staffed next season.

27:37 - 31:50: Back to talking about the seniors.

31:50 - 35:00: This offensive line will probably be better next season.

35:00 - 40:25: Lets talk about this weekend’s game.

40:25 - 42:00: Score prediction time.

42:00 - END: Wrapping it up! Subscribe to us everywhere and thank you for listening. MIZ!

