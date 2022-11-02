PODCAST: THE ULTIMATE SEC HOOPS PREVIEW, PART ONE!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. With the season a week away, the guys invited special guest from Southeastern 14, Blake Lovell, to join the podcast to preview Mizzou and the rest of the SEC. This is part one of a two parter where the guys go in-depth on each SEC team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:00 - Welcome to another episode of Dive Cuts! This is a special episode as we welcome special guest and friend of the pod from Southeastern 14, Blake Lovell.

05:00 - 15:15 - We begin by previewing the bottom slate of the SEC in South Carolina and Georgia.

15:15 - 20:30 - Vanderbilt!

20:30 - 28:50 - Mississippi St.!

28:50 - 34:28 - Ole Miss!

34:28 - 39:20 - LSU!

39:20 - 45:50 - Texas A&M!

45:50 - 53:10 - ¡MIZZOU!

53:10 - END - This concludes the end of part one of previewing SEC teams with Blake Lovell. Stay tuned for part two! MIZ!

