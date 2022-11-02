 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PODCAST: THE ULTIMATE SEC HOOPS PREVIEW, PART ONE!

SEC basketball expert Blake Lovell joins the podcast to preview the bottom half of the league.

By Levi Hutmacher, Sam Snelling, and Matthew Harris
Blake Lovell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. With the season a week away, the guys invited special guest from Southeastern 14, Blake Lovell, to join the podcast to preview Mizzou and the rest of the SEC. This is part one of a two parter where the guys go in-depth on each SEC team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:00 - Welcome to another episode of Dive Cuts! This is a special episode as we welcome special guest and friend of the pod from Southeastern 14, Blake Lovell.
05:00 - 15:15 - We begin by previewing the bottom slate of the SEC in South Carolina and Georgia.
15:15 - 20:30 - Vanderbilt!
20:30 - 28:50 - Mississippi St.!
28:50 - 34:28 - Ole Miss!
34:28 - 39:20 - LSU!
39:20 - 45:50 - Texas A&M!
45:50 - 53:10 - ¡MIZZOU!
53:10 - END - This concludes the end of part one of previewing SEC teams with Blake Lovell. Stay tuned for part two! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling, @theblakelovell & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.

Next Up In Rock M Nation Podcasts

Loading comments...