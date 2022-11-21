What if Sam Horn isn’t the future quarterback for Mizzou?

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Missouri won on senior day! The offense looked not too bad as Brady Cook continues his above average play. We got to see some young guys, like Sam Horn. Luther Burden and Tavorus Jones look fun and promising. Then we talk briefly about the state of college football and the College Football Playoff.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:40: Missouri won. They did it.

03:40 - 06:40: Favorite parts of the game.

06:40 - 08:35: Tavorus Jones was fun!

08:35 - 13:45: Luther Burden has looked good for it being his freshman season. And maybe a little refining could push him to the next level.

13:45 - 30:20: Let’s talk about the quarterbacks. We talk about cook and then we go in depth about Sam Horn.

30:20 - 34:30: The SEC is not good this year. Actually, college football isn’t good this season.

34:30 - 40:50: Let’s talk briefly about the College Football Playoff.

40:50 - END: We wrap it up looking ahead to next episode where we will talk about the Arkansas game. Subscribe to us everywhere and thank you for listening. MIZ!

