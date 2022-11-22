Mizzou basketball is undefeated facing another light week, but tougher matchups loom

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well, Mizzou is perfect so far with a fairly easy schedule. Still, it’s great to have no losses! We kick things off talking about recent games and then go right into discussion Dennis Gates’ rotational decisions. After that the defense is a big topic of discussion.

Finally, Matt and Sam preview the Coastal Carolina and Houston Christian games that are on the schedule for this Thanksgiving week.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:30: It’s time to talk about Mizzou basketball! The guys sidetrack a bit in the beginning because they just love basketball so much. But still, it’s all just good conversation so listen up, folks.

05:30 - 10:20: Now we get into talking a little bit about the game against Mississippi St. And woooooo it was great to see Mosley cooking out there.

10:20 - 21:20: Dennis Gates’ rotational talk.

21:20 - 28:40: We need to rebound a little bit better, guys.

28:40 - 34:00: There isn’t much margin for error on the defense.

34:00 - 40:28: Let’s start getting in to looking at one of this week’s opponents, Coastal Carolina.

40:28 - 47:12: Next up, let’s discuss the matchup against Houston Christian. Formally the baptists, they have all decided to go more the non-denominational route.

47:12 - 51:00: Real games are coming up soon!

51:00 - END: Well, that is the podcast. We will be back next week to review and preview more games. Be sure to subscribe to us everywhere and thank you for listening. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.