Come for the Arkansas preview, stay for the heated Thanksgiving food debate.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, it’s time for the final regular season game and the Tigers face none other than their rival, Arkansas. The guys discuss how Mizzou might be able to come away with a win and secure bowl eligibility as well as keys to victory.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 07:00: It is rivalry week as Mizzou takes on Arkansas!

07:00 - 10:30: Let’s talk about some of the matchups.

10:30 - 14:20: Now that the season is wrapping up, it’s time to talk about how Missouri didn’t take advantage of their schedule.

14:20 - 19:20: When Arkansas has the ball.

19:20 - 28:25: When Mizzou has the ball.

28:25 - 30:00: Let’s talk about Mookie Cooper.

30:00 - 33:42: Brady Cook can run!

33:42 - 36:05: Score predictions.

36:05 - 45:02: Top 5 Thanksgiving foods.

45:02 - END: Well, we have a big game this Black Friday as bowl eligibility is on the line for our Tigers. This is the end of the podcast. Subscribe to us everywhere and thank you for listening. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.