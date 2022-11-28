 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

After a HUGE win against Arkansas, the portal is where our focus shifts next.

And while the portal is a big topic of discussion in this episode of Before the Box Score, the guys still find time to discuss bowl game possibilities for the Tigers.

By Levi Hutmacher, Brandon Kiley, and Nate Edwards
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Arkansas at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou beat Arkansas! And what a game that was. Brady Cook as Him, Dominic Lovett is the best, Luther unlocked another level, and the defense was locked in. After the guys discuss the game, they get deep into discussing the portal. What will the outcome be for players leaving Mizzou? And what might it mean for incoming guys?

Finally, this episode is wrapped up with talking about all of the bowl game possibilities for Missouri.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:50: Mizzou won! And it was fun to watch.
03:50 - 06:45: Is this Drink’s best win of his Mizzou career?
06:45 - 14:15: Let’s talk about Brady Cook.
14:15 - 17:00: Will Missouri bring in a transfer QB?
17:00 - 22:45: We transition to talk about the portal in general and what it could mean for Mizzou.
22:45 - 28:48: This defense is so good.
28:48 - 38:10: Let’s talk a little bit more about the portal. Eli has done REALLY well in the portal. So, what is a good hit rate for the portal?
38:10 - 46:15: So, are we impressed with this season?
46:15 - 55:50: Let’s talk about bowl games!
55:50 - END: Wrapping this episode up! We are going to head back to once a week and stay tuned for bowl game updates! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2022: Week 13 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Rock M Nation Podcasts

Loading comments...