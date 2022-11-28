After a HUGE win against Arkansas, the portal is where our focus shifts next.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou beat Arkansas! And what a game that was. Brady Cook as Him, Dominic Lovett is the best, Luther unlocked another level, and the defense was locked in. After the guys discuss the game, they get deep into discussing the portal. What will the outcome be for players leaving Mizzou? And what might it mean for incoming guys?

Finally, this episode is wrapped up with talking about all of the bowl game possibilities for Missouri.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:50: Mizzou won! And it was fun to watch.

03:50 - 06:45: Is this Drink’s best win of his Mizzou career?

06:45 - 14:15: Let’s talk about Brady Cook.

14:15 - 17:00: Will Missouri bring in a transfer QB?

17:00 - 22:45: We transition to talk about the portal in general and what it could mean for Mizzou.

22:45 - 28:48: This defense is so good.

28:48 - 38:10: Let’s talk a little bit more about the portal. Eli has done REALLY well in the portal. So, what is a good hit rate for the portal?

38:10 - 46:15: So, are we impressed with this season?

46:15 - 55:50: Let’s talk about bowl games!

55:50 - END: Wrapping this episode up! We are going to head back to once a week and stay tuned for bowl game updates! MIZ!

