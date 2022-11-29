Mizzou is using lineups that put them in the best position to win games.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. We welcome one of Rock M Nation’s other Matt’s (Data Mizzou Matt) to the podcast this episode. Well, Mizzou is looking good, even with an easy schedule. The guys discuss some of the recent games, the roster usage, what’s to come for this team, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:20 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! Today we have a different Matt here to replace Matt Harris this week. Welcome Matt Watkins!

02:20 - 07:30 - Let’s kick off looking back at Coastal Carolina.

07:30 - 10:00 - Rebounding continues to be something to watch, although takeaways have been helping.

10:00 - 15:20 - Dennis is using line ups that best support the team where it is right now.

15:20 - 18:30 - An upcoming, harder schedule should tell us a lot more about this team.

18:30 - 22:10 - Let’s talk about Isiaih Mosley.

22:10 - 25:10 - Let’s talk about Gholston.

25:10 - 31:30 - Who is standing out?

31:30 - 42:48 - Let’s look ahead! Starting with Wichita St.

42:48 - 48:18 - What might Mizzou need to do to win this game?

48:18 - 54:18 - Now let’s preview the SEMO game.

54:18 - END - Final thoughts. Thank you for listening and be sure to follow us everywhere and subscribe to the pod! MIZ!

