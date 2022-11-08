PODCAST: This is 2015 Mizzou Football all over again.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, that sucked. Mizzou lost in a way only Mizzou could. The guys recap the game against Kentucky. And let’s be real...the refs didn’t lose this one for Missouri, it was the offense. This is the 2015 team all over again.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score. What a rough loss to Kentucky.

01:00 - 04:45: We are going to kick things off right away talking about that roughing the kicker call.

04:45 - 06:20: These Kentucky vs. Mizzou games are weird.

06:20 - 15:40: Some depressing stats from BK that show how this is 2015 all over again.

15:40 - 18:20: Let’s talk a little bit about the defense.

18:20 - 20:25: Are there any younger guys that are doing good work on the field?

20:25 - 24:10: There were some offensive adjustments.

24:10 - 27:35: Final thoughts from BK. Drink made some mistakes.

27:35 - END: Welp, that is it! Subscribe to us and go Mizzou! MIZ!

