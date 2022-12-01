It’s portal season, baby. This is the ultimate kick-off.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, it is very weird out there, folks. Is what is happening in the portal just the new normal? Or is this sort of an outlier year as the NCAA figures out their stuff? Nate and BK talk about just that. Also, who is leaving Mizzou? Who is coming back? Who might Eli and the staff be targeting to transfer to Missouri? All of this is also talked about!

This episode is essentially the kick-off of the offseason and it is set up to be quite a wild one. So be sure to follow Nate and BK on their social media accounts, as well as all of Rock M Nation’s accounts to stay up to date on all of the latest Mizzou football news.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: It’s that time of the week to talk about Mizzou football with Nate and BK!

02:00 - 18:00: Why not just kick things off with portal talk. Is this the new normal? Or is it an outlier?

18:00 - 28:35: So who is leaving from Mizzou? Who is staying? Will there be enough bodies to field a team next season?! (Yes. Chill, Levi)

28:35 - 36:00: So, who might be coming in to the team on top of the current signings?

36:00 - 38:45: Let’s talk about the defensive ends.

38:45 - 39:50: Let’s talk about the defensive tackles. There are a lot.

39:50 - 42:15: Let’s talk about the linebackers.

42:15 - 45:25: Let’s talk about the cornerbackers.

45:25 - 47:00: Let’s talk about the safeties.

47:00 - 54:45: Let’s talk about the specialists.

54:45 - END: Let’s talk about the specialists. We are going to head back to once a week starting next week and stay tuned for bowl game and all roster updates! MIZ!

