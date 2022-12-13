Following a rough showing from Mizzou is a tough slate of games. So, what can we expect?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well, the Border War wasn’t what we dreamed it up to be this season. Mizzou didn’t really show up as they have this season and kansas was on fire. It happens. So where does this team go from here? Also, there is a tiny discussion on Mosley. Following all of that, the guys look ahead.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 24:30: Welcome back to Dive Cuts! The Mizzou sports podcast where we talk about Mizzou basketball. Let’s get right to it and talk about the Border War. Mizzou didn’t show up and the other team played well. It happens.

24:30 - 30:00: We didn’t really learn a ton from this game. So, what might we see in some of the games to come?

30:00 - 35:00: What should our expectations actually be with this team?

35:00 - 41:25: So what if Isiaih would have played? Would that have made a difference in this game?

41:25 - 51:25: Let’s chat about UCF! This could be a tough one, folks.

51:25 - 55:10: Prediction time!

55:10 - END: Final thoughts. Thanks for listening. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.