Will Mizzou have the right to brag? It’ll be tough, but we’ll find out soon.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. What a GAME against UCF this past week. The guys spend time discussing that game in depth. Following that, we get into previewing the Braggin’ Rights matchup against Illinois that looks to be very tough. Followed by a rough stretch in the schedule. How will Mizzou fair? Only time will tell.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:30: It’s that time of the week to talk about Missouri Basketball!

03:30 - 25:50: Let’s get into talking about the big UCF buzzer-beating win.

25:50 - 51:05: It’s time to preview Braggin’ Rights!

51:05 - 55:10: Prediciton time.

55:10 - 57:00: Some tough matchups ahead!

57:00 - END: Final thoughts. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

