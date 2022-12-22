A National Signing Day and Gasparilla Bowl deep dive.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. While a couple of guys have entered the transfer portal this offseason for Missouri, it’s been an overall good time for the Tigers. National Signing Day happened and was a win for Eli as they not only signed everyone who had committed, they even flipped a Wake Forest commit and signed a Northwestern offensive line transfer!

Following the National Singing Day discussion, Nate and BK preview the Gasparilla Bowl Game against Wake Forest. It’s should be a good one!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:25: It’s let’s talk about Mizzou Football time! And Nate and BK kick it right off with National Signing day news. Dove is leaving!? Nooooooo.

05:25 - 09:00: We have another transfer out of CoMo. Tyler Macon is gone to Alcorn St.

09:00 - 19:15: Ok let’s get into National Sigining Day. It went good! Didn’t lose anyone AND had a flip during Flipmas Time!

19:15 - 22:45: Mizzou got a transfer from Northwestern! What are his projections?

22:45 - 28:05: In the past couple weeks, Missouri also added a couple other guys. Let’s talk about them.

28:05 - 44:30: It is time to preview the bowl game! Mizzou vs. Wake Forest. Lets go.

44:30 - 46:30: Prediction time!

46:30 - END: Wrapping this thing up. Be sure to root on all of our Mizzou sports’ programs and be sure to follow us for all the Tiger news. Happy Holidays. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.